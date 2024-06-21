US government documents suggest interest in developing mind-reading technology

There is significant information which suggests that the US government proceeded with developing remotely operational sensor systems which can detect brain activity to determine a person’s intentions.

(LifeSiteNews) — History provides several examples of government employees secretly harming citizens, breaking laws meant to protect the rights of citizens, or using surveillance which would not be approved in any free country if citizens were aware of such surveillance.

U.S. government resources explain that information might be considered for classification if it concerns “capabilities of systems, installations, projects, or plans relating to the national security,” “intelligence sources or methods,” or “scientific, technological, or economic matters relating to the national security.”

The capabilities of an advanced national or international surveillance system which remotely detects human intentions would be a scientific and technological matter which would likely be kept secret.

There are multiple U.S. government documents, though, which suggest there has been an effort by the U.S. government to improve surveillance technologies to the point of remotely imaging human brain activity to determine a person’s intentions.

In 2010, the U.S. government published a document entitled “Research Directions in Remote Detection of Covert Tactical Adversarial Intent of Individuals in Asymmetric Operations” which includes specific plans on using remote technologies to unobtrusively detect adversarial intent.

The authors describe “E-field” technologies which “can detect electrical activity of the…brain” as having the potential to contribute to government remote surveillance and detection of a person’s intentions (Page 7).

The article concludes in the following way:

The U.S. Government expects to support R&D programs with the objective of producing theoretically founded designs of a prototype system for remote detection of covert tactical adversarial intent of individuals in asymmetric operations. The Government also expects to provide broad support for academic and industrial efforts in remote detection of adversarial intent and in areas (such as linkage of these systems with databases, media, and human input) that are useful for larger systems of systems. Other governments have expressed similar plans (Page 9).

The U.S. government clearly explained its plans to produce “theoretically founded designs of a prototype system for remote detection of covert tactical adversarial intent of individuals in asymmetric operations” and potentially “larger systems of systems.” Additionally, the U.S. government suggested those technologies could be used for “anticrime” and “security” in America. In other words, the researchers suggested such surveillance systems might be used on Americans.

Other U.S. government information suggests that the U.S. government continued with the research on remote technologies which surveil brain activity and determine a person’s intentions. U.S. government information also describes that such technologies were already being developed as early as 2004.

An unclassified U.S. government document on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year (FY) 2010 Budget Estimates describes such efforts; the document is from approximately the same year when the other U.S. government document and a U.S. government research workshop suggested developing remotely operational surveillance technology to determine intentions.

(The budget document is unclassified; a separate Department of Defense document explains that “[w]here classified information is required in order to explain the program, the classified material will be provided under separate cover and appropriately marked.” (Page 5-4) On page 375 of the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2010 Budget document, such classified (secret) DARPA programs are mentioned but the specifics of the programs are not provided.)

RELATED: Is the US government pursuing the creation of a biosurveillance regime?

The unclassified Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2010 Budget document describes money being budgeted for a technology titled as “Electric Field Detector (E-FED)” and described as follows:

The goal of the Electric Field Detector (E-FED) program is to develop a small room temperature electric field sensor/sensor array based on new optical electric field sensor architectures. Electric fields are ubiquitous in the warfighter environment. It is expected that these compact sensor arrays will be useful for the monitoring of brain activity and muscle action without the need to apply electrodes directly in or on the surface of the skin. The arrays would also be useful for the remote sensing of electronics, motors, and communications devices enabling the sensing of these devices at greater distances with a more unobtrusive and portable system. (Page 249)

Thus, the U.S. government did continue with remote E-field sensor development for “monitoring of brain activity”; the government often uses the word “monitoring” as another word for “surveillance.”

Another relevant technology described in the same Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2010 Budget document is labeled as “Silent Talk” and described as follows:

Silent Talk will allow user-to-user communication on the battlefield without the use of vocalized speech through analysis of neural signals. The brain generates word-specific signals prior to sending electrical impulses to the vocal cords. These signals of “intended speech” will be analyzed and translated into distinct words, allowing covert person-to-person communication. This program has three major goals: a) to attempt to identify electroencephalography patterns unique to individual words, b) ensure that those patterns are generalizable across users in order to prevent extensive device training, and c) construct a fieldable pre-prototype that would decode the signal and transmit over a limited range (Page 12).

Emphasis is on the scientific fact that “the brain generates word-specific signals” prior to uttering words. The government funded research attempted to identify those “electroencephalography patterns unique to individual words.”

Others have described the technology as “brain-to-brain communication” and was reported by the U.S. government to have been achieved years ago (Page 2).

Another technology mentioned in the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2010 Budget document is relevant to this discussion. Under the broad subject of “Neuroscience Technologies,” the government describes the plans to “[d]etermine how functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) can be used to identify intent” and “[d]emonstrate that electroencephalography (EEG) can provide intent – information equivalent to fMRI” (Page 215).

Finally, a separate unclassified U.S. government listing mentions another intent detection technology which was apparently already funded by the U.S. government in 2004. The technology is labeled as “A Novel Integrated Deception Recognition System Using Thermal and 3D/2D Imaging Analysis,” is based on infrared (IR) thermal detection technologies, and is described as follows:

Genex Technologies, Inc, in collaboration with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and University of Maryland (College Park), proposes herein an innovative three-dimensional (3D) thermal imaging system that is able to acquire multi-modality facial/head images and perform image analysis for the detection and recognition of thermal brain activity emanating from the skull over particular cortical regions related to concealed intent of the subjects. The unique design of our 3D thermal camera allows it to acquire co-registered dynamic facial images with three independent imaging modalities: 2D texture, 3D geometry, and thermal distribution. We therefore can obtain high-resolution “geo-thermal” images (containing co-registered 3 imaging modalities) in real-time. This unprecedented real-time multi-modality imaging sensing capability provides a rich set of information that could lead to a reliable, practical, and remotely operational sensor system for concealed intend [intent] detection and identification.

Emphasis is on the U.S. government’s Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) collaborating with others to develop the remotely operational sensor system for concealed intent detection and identification – in 2004.

RELATED: Is the US government developing mind-reading technology for ‘national security’?

The U.S. government explains that “[r]esearch in military psychiatry and neuroscience has been an integral part of WRAIR’s portfolio for more than 70 years.” In other words, the 2004 effort by the government was likely serious and not merely some bored scientists seeing if they can develop mind-reading technology. It might be noteworthy that the amount requested for the government research, compared to other government spending, was not very expensive.

Indeed, there is significant information which suggests that the U.S. government proceeded with developing remotely operational sensor systems which can detect brain activity to determine a person’s intentions.

Share











