US gov’t authorized pandemic ‘drills’ ‘without notice’ before COVID
June 17, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) – Previous articles have discussed the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic being either partially or completely falsified. Such an exercise would require significant planning, coordination among entities throughout the world, funding (and probably bribing), and strategic deception. Proving that the pandemic is falsified would be difficult.
However, a method apparently used by intelligence analysts may be helpful. A book on strategic deception explains: “Intelligence analysts work on the assumption, however, that as an adversary moves towards his true operational goal, his preparations to do so well serve as tip-offs clarifying his intent”. (Page 5)
There were indeed several pandemic preparation actions leading up to COVID-19 by the U.S. government that suggest the possibility − or may “serve as tip-offs” − that the U.S. government and others may have been preparing for a false pandemic or what could be called a “pandemic drill” or “pandemic operational exercise.”
The potential “tip-offs” are found in updates to United States’ pandemic and “global health security” law and strategy which quietly occurred leading up to the reported COVID-19 pandemic. Other significant pandemic laws were enacted or were put into motion by President Obama before and after the Democrats lost the office of the president to Donald Trump. In fact, there are too many actions which could potentially “serve as tip-offs” that certain U.S. federal government entities and others may have been preparing for a falsified pandemic to mention in this article; only a few are discussed henceforth.
November 2016: President Obama Ordered FBI to Coordinate with INTERPOL to Implement Global Health Security Agenda
First, on November 4, 2016, less than a week before Democrats lost to Donald Trump, President Obama signed the Executive Order “Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats”.
Among other noteworthy requirements, President Obama ordered “the Attorney General, generally acting through the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)” to link “public health and law enforcement, and coordinate with INTERPOL on the GHSA [Global Health Security Agenda] and its successful implementation.” INTERPOL is The International Criminal Police Organization and includes countries like China, Russia, Iran, and others.
Additionally, President Obama’s executive order required FBI programs to “further the GHSA, as well as provide technical expertise to measure and evaluate progress in countries the United States has made a commitment to assist.” Section 3, (b) (vi) of the executive order states that the U.S. Secretary of Defense shall:
work, in conjunction with interagency partners and the in-country GHSA team, with other donors and nongovernmental implementers in partner countries in which FBI programs are active in order to coordinate and leverage commitments to advance the GHSA with partners.
The FBI’s “technical expertise to measure and evaluate progress” may include “strategic deception,” which was explained to be a technique that was “used often” during a congressional oversight hearing on the activities of the FBI. (Page 133) Strategic deceptions are also referred to as “ruses or ploys;” “hoax” may be included in that category as well. A document from the Department of Justice, updated after President Obama’s above-mentioned Executive Order, also discusses deception (that is, “untrue representations” of others activities, proprietary businesses secretly owned by the FBI and concealed from others, etc.) as a strategy used by the FBI. Thus, there is reason to believe deception is currently a “technical expertise” of the FBI.
President Obama’s November 4, 2016 Executive Order also required the CDC, Department of Defense, and several other U.S. Federal Government departments to further the Global Health Security Agenda.
December 2016: President Obama Required New Biodefense Strategy after Democrats Lost To Donald Trump
Next, on December 23, 2016, after Democrats lost to President Trump, President Obama used the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal year 2017” to require the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Secretary of Agriculture to develop a national biodefense strategy and associated implementation plan. (Sec. 1086) The national biodefense strategy was to include defense against a “naturally occurring outbreak” and/or a “biological epidemic.”
In September of 2018, the Trump Administration published the National Biodefense Strategy for 2018 and “National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM)- 14”, which directs the implementation of the National Biodefense Strategy.
May 2019: Trump Administration Published United States Government Global Health Security Strategy
The Trump Administration also published the United States Government Global Health Security Strategy in May of 2019. The Global Health Security Strategy document summarizes itself in the following manner:
The Global Health Security Strategy outlines the United States Government’s approach to strengthen global health security, including accelerating the capabilities of targeted countries to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks. Together with the National Security Strategy, National Biodefense Strategy, and [President Obama’s] executive order on “Advancing the Global Health Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats,” the Global Health Security Strategy guides the Federal Government in protecting the United States and its partners abroad from infectious disease threats by working with other nations, international organizations, and nongovernmental stakeholders. (Page 5)
The document clearly acknowledges that President Obama’s 2016 Executive Order (mentioned above) “Advancing the Global Health Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats,” which ordered the FBI to link law enforcement with public health and coordinate with INTERPOL to implement the Global Health Security Agenda, was still in effect as of May 2019.
This suggests that from the date of President Obama’s 2016 Executive Order up through the publication of the aforementioned United States’ Government Global Health Security Strategy the FBI was likely coordinating with INTERPOL to “implement the Global Health Security Agenda.” Could one imagine a problem with the FBI coordinating with INTERPOL countries like China, Russia, Iran, and others to “implement the Global Health Security Agenda” (or coordinating with them on anything, for that matter)?
Unknown Date 2021: Biden Administration Apparently Deletes United States Government Global Health Security Strategy
It may also be significant that the previously mentioned United States Government Global Health Security Strategy was apparently deleted from the U.S. government’s websites. It is unclear when it was deleted, but it appears to have been deleted during President Biden’s Administration. (An official U.S. State Department document also cites the same deleted address: reference 2 on page 25.) Why would globalists delete such an important document describing their strategy to protect the world from reported health security threats like COVID-19?
2019: U.S. Pandemic Law, which allowed for ‘drills and exercises...without notice’ was updated shortly before COVID-19
The focus of this article, though, is on the “Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019” (abbreviated henceforth as “Pandemic Act of 2019”), President Obama’s “Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act of 2013” (abbreviated henceforth as “Pandemic Act of 2013”), and President Bush’s “Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act” of 2006 (abbreviated henceforth as “Pandemic Act of 2006”). All of those Acts amended the “Public Health Service Act,” which, in the U.S. federal government’s words,
forms the foundation of HHS’ [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’] legal authority for responding to public health emergencies; it authorizes the HHS Secretary to lead all Federal public health and medical response to public health emergencies.
So, the Pandemic Acts of 2006, 2013, and 2019 amended the legal authority of the HHS for responding to public health emergencies. Specifically worth noting in those Pandemic Acts are interesting amendments to legal authority regarding pandemic “drills and exercises” to evaluate pandemic preparedness.
First, the Pandemic Act of 2006 allows for drills and exercises to evaluate the progress of the implementation of the National Health Security Strategy. From the Pandemic Act of 2006:
The National Health Security Strategy shall include provisions in furtherance of ... integrating public health and public and private medical capabilities with other first responder systems, including through ... the periodic evaluation of Federal, State, local, and tribal preparedness and response capabilities through drills and exercises (120 STAT. 2836; paragraph and section lettering and numbering is omitted for ease of reading)
The Pandemic Act of 2013 added some wording to the aforementioned paragraph which could be interpreted to be an attempt to legally permit secret or completely covert pandemic “drills and exercises”, writing:
Section 2802 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300hh–1) is amended...by inserting “, including drills and exercises to ensure medical surge capacity for events without notice” after “exercises” (127 STAT. 162; emphasis added)
The statement now reads:
The National Health Security Strategy shall include provisions in furtherance of ... integrating public health and public and private medical capabilities with other first responder systems, including through...the periodic evaluation of Federal, State, local, and tribal preparedness and response capabilities through drills and exercises, including drills and exercises to ensure medical surge capacity for events without notice (emphasis added)
It is interesting to note the addition of drills and exercises “without notice.” The wording can easily be interpreted to mean covert and secret pandemic “drills and exercises”, since “without notice” literally means “no notice” of the drill or exercise. The law does not specify whether without notice refers to before the drill or exercise or both before and after the drill or exercise.
Thus, as it is written, President Obama’s Pandemic Act of 2013 seems to refer to no notice before or after the drill or operational exercise is completed; a drill or exercise which occurs without informing those involved would be a covert or secret drill or exercise. The Pandemic Act of 2013 also gave authority to the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the Department of Health and Human Services to
Carry out drills and operational exercises, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other applicable Federal departments and agencies, as necessary and appropriate, to identify, inform, and address gaps in and policies related to all-hazards medical and public health preparedness and response, including exercises based on ... identified threats for which countermeasures are available and for which no countermeasures are available; and ... unknown threats for which no countermeasures are available. (127 STAT. 164)
Thus, the “periodic evaluation of Federal, State, local, and tribal preparedness and response capabilities through drills and exercises...without notice” are carried out by the ASPR and Department of Health and Human Services (which includes the CDC, NIH, etc.) in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and others.
During COVID-19, the ASPR was Dr. Robert Kadlec, a former Air Force Colonel and member of President Bush’s biodefense and national security team. He was also Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; he was appointed to that intelligence position in 2015 by Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and remained in the intelligence position throughout the end of President Obama’s tenure.
This is worth mention because Senator Burr authored both the Pandemic Act of 2006 with Democrat Senator Ted Kennedy and the Pandemic Act of 2013 with Democrat Senator Bob Casey. Senator Burr introduced the Pandemic Act of 2019 with Senator Casey and others. Senator Burr himself mentions the power authorized to the ASPR in the first two pandemic acts. Again, some of that significant power includes carrying out, in coordination with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, pandemic “drills and exercises...without notice”.
There is more. In the Pandemic Act of 2019, the same section of the law (Section 2802 of the Public Health Service Act, 42 U.S.C. 300hh–1) which allowed for “drills or exercises...without notice” was amended to allow for developing public health “information technology activities”, improving coordination to respond to outbreaks of “zoonotic diseases”, and permitting “health security threats from abroad to inform [United States’] domestic public health preparedness and response capabilities”. (S. 1379—3)
Public health security “disease situational awareness...and related information technology activities” would seemingly include the data of the numbers of cases and deaths from an epidemic or pandemic. And “zoonotic diseases” includes COVID-19, which reportedly is a “health security threat from abroad”.
When the Pandemic Act of 2019 amendments are studied in light of the soon-to- follow COVID-19 pandemic, one cannot help but consider it unlikely to be a coincidence: the same section of a U.S. federal government pandemic law which was updated during the Obama Administration in 2013 to allow for “drills and exercises...without notice” was also updated to cover for “information technology activities”, “zoonotic diseases”, and “health security threats from abroad.” And the update was introduced by Senator Burr, the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
U.S. National Health Security Strategy 2019-2022 Discusses Global Pandemic Planning and Exercises
The aforementioned Pandemic Acts of 2006, 2013, and 2019 refer to requirements in “the National Health Security Strategy”. It cannot be discussed in full, but the National Health Security Strategy of 2019-2022 does indeed discuss “strategic and operational planning” and “exercising” for pandemics globally:
Since many of the disease threats we face are global in nature, we will continue to engage with the international community across sectors to strengthen global health security through information sharing, strategic and operational planning, training and exercising, and capacity building. We will work with our partners around the world to protect the nation against these threats, regardless of their source. (Pages 17-18)
2018: Deceptive National Security Financial Reporting Permitted by U.S. Government
Finally, since pandemic planning and “drills and exercises” may be labeled as “national security” exercises, it may be relevant that in October of 2018 the U.S. federal government reportedly “essentially legalized secret national security spending.” The new guideline, entitled “SFFAS 56 – CLASSIFIED ACTIVITIES”, reportedly allows government agencies to use deception to
“modify information required by other [financial] standards” in their public financial statements, omit otherwise required information, and misrepresent the actual spending amounts associated with specific line items so that classified information will not be disclosed.
The timing of the notice is interesting in part because it was only a little over a year before COVID-19; it would seem to make it easier for entities which normally do not do classified activities (public health entities like the HHS, CDC, NIH, etc.) to cover up unusual spending which would be tip-offs of government preparations for a falsified pandemic. The U.S. Department of Defense and other National Security entities have used classified activities for many years. Why update this only roughly a year before COVID-19?
Preparations for a strategically deceptive falsified pandemic or biggest coincidences in the history of the world?
That is not all, either; there is more but space does not permit discussion here. When one studies the government’s pandemic actions taken within the last 10 years or so, one finds that there may be much more to the COVID-19 pandemic story than what the U.S. federal government is saying. The aforementioned U.S. government’s preparations may well serve as tip-offs that some sort of covert and deceptive pandemic “drill or exercise” was soon to follow.
That, or several of the biggest coincidences in the history of the world occurred leading up to and in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.