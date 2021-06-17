US gov’t authorized pandemic ‘drills’ ‘without notice’ before COVID

June 17, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) – Previous articles have discussed the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic being either partially or completely falsified. Such an exercise would require significant planning, coordination among entities throughout the world, funding (and probably bribing), and strategic deception. Proving that the pandemic is falsified would be difficult.

However, a method apparently used by intelligence analysts may be helpful. A book on strategic deception explains: “Intelligence analysts work on the assumption, however, that as an adversary moves towards his true operational goal, his preparations to do so well serve as tip-offs clarifying his intent”. (Page 5)

There were indeed several pandemic preparation actions leading up to COVID-19 by the U.S. government that suggest the possibility − or may “serve as tip-offs” − that the U.S. government and others may have been preparing for a false pandemic or what could be called a “pandemic drill” or “pandemic operational exercise.”

The potential “tip-offs” are found in updates to United States’ pandemic and “global health security” law and strategy which quietly occurred leading up to the reported COVID-19 pandemic. Other significant pandemic laws were enacted or were put into motion by President Obama before and after the Democrats lost the office of the president to Donald Trump. In fact, there are too many actions which could potentially “serve as tip-offs” that certain U.S. federal government entities and others may have been preparing for a falsified pandemic to mention in this article; only a few are discussed henceforth.

November 2016: President Obama Ordered FBI to Coordinate with INTERPOL to Implement Global Health Security Agenda

First, on November 4, 2016, less than a week before Democrats lost to Donald Trump, President Obama signed the Executive Order “Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats”.

Among other noteworthy requirements, President Obama ordered “the Attorney General, generally acting through the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)” to link “public health and law enforcement, and coordinate with INTERPOL on the GHSA [Global Health Security Agenda] and its successful implementation.” INTERPOL is The International Criminal Police Organization and includes countries like China, Russia, Iran, and others.

Additionally, President Obama’s executive order required FBI programs to “further the GHSA, as well as provide technical expertise to measure and evaluate progress in countries the United States has made a commitment to assist.” Section 3, (b) (vi) of the executive order states that the U.S. Secretary of Defense shall: