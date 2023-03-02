US intelligence has a proven interest in mind control. Its connection to Big Tech should concern us all

The national security state is certainly attempting to shape our thoughts through social media. Are we immune?

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. intelligence agencies have a proven interest in mind control. They have spawned numerous, often horrific, projects for the manipulation of thought and behavior, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently pointed out. Such efforts at control have ranged from producing robot-like acquiescence to specific demands via the CIA’s supposedly-halted Project MK Ultra, to mis-informing the masses through Operation Mockingbird.

Government interest in mind control hasn’t gone away and won’t anytime soon.

While the potential to influence our thoughts directly through nanotechnology is deeply concerning, there is already a rich opportunity to shape the thoughts of the masses through a mechanism used by the great majority of the population: social media.

And while it hasn’t been disclosed whether any US intelligence agency has a program to influence the masses via social media, there might as well be such a project. Connections between Big Tech and US intelligence agencies are now well documented, from the scores of former CIA, NSA, and FBI employees who went on to work for the tech giants, to the agencies’ demonstrated attempts at social media censorship. There was, for example, their suppression of scandalous revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

These intelligence-tech ties have rightly provoked concerns over the government’s collection of intimate, internet-gleaned details about each of its citizens, which is disturbing enough in and of itself. It is all the more distressing when one considers the ways this info can be weaponized at will, such as through a social credit score system.

But most of us by now have engaged in enough online activity for Google, Facebook, and ultimately the government to have amassed a scarily detailed profile of each of us, including psychological insights, info on our relationships, our vulnerabilities, etc.

While we can and should take steps to minimize this, the biggest problems we have to contend with at this point are the ways in which our thoughts are being influenced by content deliberately shaped and pruned by U.S. intelligence.

This is a problem that will only worsen in the future, and its very existence is admitted by the CIA’s venture capital arm IN-Q-TEL, which recently predicted, in reference to an anticipated social media-virtual reality continuum, “The metaverse could become the ultimate tool of persuasion, or the most interesting, creative place for consumers – though it will likely fall somewhere in between.”

If you have any doubts as to who will be persuading whom in the “metaverse,” the IN-Q-TEL site continues: “For the national security community to operate in the metaverse, it needs to be involved in its development.”

To gain insight into how they will attempt to influence us in the future, we need to ask: How is the national security community already influencing content we find on Google-powered searches, on our Facebook and Instagram and Twitter feeds, and on our YouTube homepage?

First, we know that untold amounts of content have been, and continue to be, “shadowbanned” on Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and at the very least previously on Twitter.

For example, Meta (Facebook) admitted in 2018 to “demot[ing] individual posts etc. that are reported by FB users and rated as false by fact checkers” — that is, by discredited organizations that serve a narrowly defined agenda of the national security state, and not the truth. Meta went on to add that “this means they lose around 80% of any future views” and that they “also demote Pages and domains that repeatedly share false news.”

YouTube, Google, and Meta’s Instagram engage in similar shadowbanning, bringing about the disturbing probability that a good chunk of quality online content is being overlooked altogether by people who would otherwise be interested.

As Peter Schweitzer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, has pointed out, “The problem with this: You don’t know what you don’t know. You don’t know, ultimately, what information you’re not getting, and they’re giving you this sort of facade that they’re giving you the best, they’re giving you the most accurate, they’re giving you the most informative, and the bottom line is that simply isn’t true.”

Exacerbating this problem is the reliance of a wide swath of the population on internet content not just for news, but information in general. Dwindling attention spans fostered by the internet itself are making it harder for many to engage in the slower, deeper processing involved in book-reading, which remains a rich alternative information source, especially outside the confines of mainstream book chains.

It is not just new content by familiar pundits and sources that is being shut off by the Big Tech faucet. Who knows how many would-be prominent voices are being kept on the fringes of the internet?

Worse, such censorship is self-reinforcing, in that by minimizing the views and reactions to quality content — whether that shared by an influencer or any Joe on Facebook — these providers are more or less discouraged from continuing to share their own needed voice or those of others.

There are patterns we can discern from the documented instances of improper censorship by Facebook. For example, the pro-Trump video bloggers Diamond and Silk, a pro-life documentary on Roe v. Wade, advertising by Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life in Michigan, and advertising by Republican candidate for Michigan state Senate Aric Nesbitt have all been targeted.

In addition, a Facebook whistleblower shared documents in 2019 showing that conservatives like Mike Cernovich, Steven Crowder, and the Daily Caller were being “deboosted,” while left-wing pages such as the internet show Young Turks and former pro football player Colin Kaepernick were being left alone. It is notable that Crowder in particular encourages open debate of ideas, something supposedly desirable in our society.

The type of censorship that Big Tech is engaged in, essentially at the behest of intelligence agencies, is clearly not in service of a real national security objective. Far from inciting violence, the voices that are being suppressed are deeply pro-life, pro-family, and promote principles of subsidiarity, basic human rights, and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the most frivolous imaginable content is promoted by Big Tech, similar in style to major network television, alongside typical liberal tropes, pornographic music videos, and for the intellectually curious, there is nihilistic, soul-crushing, full-on Marxist content like The School of Life to discourage faith, monogamy, and families, and foster mental illness.

Most conspicuously, Big Tech has uniformly censored and suppressed information that even questions the mainstream narrative about COVID-19 and its response measures, as well as any voices questioning the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election. Notably, critics accuse the official COVID measures as worsening physical and mental health as well as curbing constitutional rights, dramatically expanding the powers of the state (which quarantined its citizens in some instances) and even causing fatalities via the mRNA “vaccines.”

From observable trends, we can gather a disturbingly sinister objective by US intelligence-swayed Big Tech: Keep the people intellectually stunted, distracted, fragmented and isolated, fearful, mentally ill, limited in numbers (hence its promotion of abortion), and under control.

While such aims are deeply immoral, it isn’t unreasonable to imagine that a group of “elites” have decided that such efforts are necessary to preserve their own power, and keep the world “at peace” and “in order” in their minds.

What these objectives mean is that even those of us who fancy ourselves above and beyond Big Tech-facilitated psychological warfare must be on our guard. If we keep “Big Tech” social media accounts for good reasons, we should carefully curate our feeds to select for edifying content and hide anything harmful, and we should make it a general rule never to passively scroll through our feeds, and strictly limit our social media use.

The battle for our minds is not the most immediately terrifying aspect of the marriage between Big Tech and the security state, but it is the most important one. At best, it lulls us into mediocrity with time-wasting; at worst, it harms and even kills the soul by catering to our lesser nature. It provokes envy, pride, lust, greed, and anger.

But the terrifying implication of this marriage is still important, in part because of its coercive power. A Big Tech-security state union allows the state, whenever it so chooses, to track its citizens, punish them for minor infractions, and enforce a social credit system by which people are trained like Pavlovian dogs to bend to the state’s will. This is already being done in China, which last summer forced citizens into quarantine with their smartphone health apps if they attempted to protest the freezing of their bank funds.

In fact, the Big Tech-security state merger is the foundation for what is described as “turnkey totalitarianism,” an info-tech-government infrastructure by which one need only, say, introduce vaccine passports to “unlock’ total tyranny.

The power that technology can wield as a literal weapon is testified to by Google’s former CEO. In a recent podcast, journalist and researcher Alan MacLeod quoted from Eric Schmidt’s book The New Digital Age, in which the author said, “What Lockheed Martin was to the 20th century, technology and cybersecurity companies like Google will be to the 21st.”

MacLeod pointed out that Schmidt was essentially saying that cybertech would supplant the military in importance, presumably in part through information warfare. As has already been demonstrated, the security state doesn’t just concern itself with foreign powers, but with the citizens of its own country — and not in a way that builds us up, but by one that harms us on every level. Big Tech has become a weapon of warfare against everyone.

Reclaiming our minds, autonomy, souls

Reclaiming our minds from Big Tech involves, in part, doing without it as much as possible, and not least of all because the internet, and especially social media, tends to rewire our brains’ attention spans and depth of processing for the worse, as Nicholas Carr argues in his book The Shallows.

Perhaps most importantly, social media steals time from vastly more important activities: Praying, spending quality time with loved ones, actively helping our community, reading edifying books… Really, everything that makes up a meaningful life. Some may feel called to use social media to share edifying content, but that is not a universal calling.

For many of us, part of the problem is that we see social media and technology as “neutral” platforms because they are tools that can be used for good or evil. But in reality, they have such a heightened capacity for distraction and self-gratification that we cannot treat them as neutral. For many of us, they are seductive, even poisonous.

In its every aspect, we must be honest with ourselves about tech/social media’s psychological and spiritual effects. It may be detrimental for our souls to keep on top of current events daily. The time we take to unwind with a harmless video, or even with “educational” content, may easily get out of hand. We can pick alternative ways to fill our waiting time, like prayer and reading, as LifeSite’s Matt Lamb has suggested.

When we do review news and other online content, we should always be cautious, even when reading or listening to trusted sources. Even the best of sources make mistakes, and we should remember that disinformation and propaganda characteristically combine truth with falsehoods. Intelligence agencies also set up false opposition, not only to disinform, but to effect cultural change and associate their true opposition with undesirable traits.

Whether or not they are state agents, we should reject any talking head who promotes “conservative” beliefs but also calls for violence, even against evil people; praises a genocidal maniac; denounces whole ethnic groups; or endorses anything we know to be immoral or un-Christlike.

Here, our best tools of discernment are prayer, Scripture, and the tenets of our faith. Our pride likes to think we can do without them, but to forgo God’s help with discernment guarantees we will go astray.

Finally, by the grace of God, we should always remain firmly determined to be the master of our technology, not its slave.

