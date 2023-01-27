Utah doctor indicted for giving kids saline shots instead of COVID jabs at parents’ requests

At the request of patients and parents, Dr. Michael Kirk Moore swapped the experimental gene-therapy injections with saline shots to help the vaccine-free skirt mandates.

(The Dossier) — At the height of COVID hysteria, parents in Utah were faced with enormous societal and personal pressure to “vaccinate” their children with COVID-19 mRNA shots. For fear of having their kids prohibited from attending school and various extracurricular activities, many took the plunge on the experimental gene-therapy shots, despite zero evidence showing that it had any positive benefit to kids whatsoever.

To the vast majority of American parents, the choice was either to have their children take the shot or face being ostracized by many elements of society. There was no third option.

For some lucky parents, however, they found an advocate in a Salt Lake City area doctor named Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr, who had a plan to provide relief from the tyrannical mandates.

Behind closed doors, Moore, a board certified plastic surgeon, and some of his team at his private practice, crafted a plan to help parents defeat the mandates. Assisting in this humanitarian operation was office manager Kari Dee Burgoyne, receptionist Sandra Flores and Moore’s neighbor, Kristin Jackson Andersen.

Over the course of this undertaking, Moore and his cohorts allegedly disposed of over 1,937 doses of COVID mRNA shots, and signed off on hundreds of vaccine cards.

The government’s allegations against Moore were expressed last week in an indictment charging Moore with “Running a COVID 19 Vaccine Scheme To Defraud The Government and CDC.”

“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children instead of COVID-19 vaccines, not only did this provider endanger the health and well-being of a vulnerable population, but also undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” wrote a Health and Human Services (HHS) special agent in the indictment. “HHS-OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable bad actors who attempt to illegally profit from the pandemic.”

He added: “This defendant allegedly used his medical profession to administer bogus vaccines to unsuspecting people, to include children falsifying a sense of security.”

While the government alleges that Moore was charging $50 for the vax cards as part of a “for profit” enterprise, the claim is emphatically denied by individuals with knowledge of Moore’s operation.

The Dossier spoke to several individuals with knowledge of the program, who could not speak on the record because of the current proceedings against Moore and his team. All of the sources insisted that Moore did not make a single dollar from the program. One source noted that he actually spent money out of his own pocket to facilitate it, so not only did he not make money, he depleted his own bank account to pull off the endeavor. Multiple sources added that some patients insisted on compensating him for his work. In response, Moore advised them to instead donate the funds to a charity he supported but was not involved with.

Multiple sources also wanted to make clear that this was no rogue bait and switch operation, but that patients were fully aware of the process the entire time. Some parents requested that their kids receive injections of saline instead of simply dumping out the shot, so that their children would be out of the loop on what was going on.

According to the sources, the governments two aforementioned major allegations are categorically false.

Remember this man: Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. He swapped 1,900 doses of mRNA for saline, saving countless children from the dangerous pharma products. He also signed off on fake vax record cards for patients. Govt now going after him. He faces 5 years in prison.

Hero. pic.twitter.com/sIg7fz73Lo — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 21, 2023

The defendants made their initial appearance in court on Thursday. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Update from Dr. Moore’s team provided to The Dossier after initial publication of this piece:

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore and his staff WILL plead/HAVE plead NOT guilty to all federal charges. They broke no laws and harmed no person. Dr. Moore, specifically, abided by his long held Hippocratic oath to First Do No Harm. We believe he and his co-defendants will be found innocent of all charges. We believe this case is unprecedented and threatens the individual Constitutional, God-given individual rights and freedoms of families, parents, children, employees, business owners and Americans in all walks of life! We look forward to presenting our case. Everyday we are strengthened and overwhelmed by the thoughts, prayers and support we are receiving from members of our local Community, colleagues in the medical profession, from our fellow Americans across the country and freedom-loving people around the world.

