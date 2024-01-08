Vaccine-injured former seminarian is recovering, but he still needs our help

'I'm glad to report that I have no longer needed my wheelchair for quite some time, but I am still not altogether without pain or health complications,' reports Julian Young. 'There are still major milestones to be reached in my journey to recovery.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Hello, everyone. My name is Julian Young, and I write to you from a crossroads in my life that I never anticipated. My journey, which began in the hallowed halls of a seminary studying to become a priest for my home diocese in the northeastern U.S., has taken an unexpected turn due to a severe COVID ‘vaccine’ injury. As I share my story, I find myself not only recollecting the events that led me here but also continuing to reach out for the support that has become crucial for my recovery.

In 2020, amidst the COVID shutdowns, I embarked on the path to priesthood, driven by a deep sense of vocation. Little did I know that a decision to prioritize the safety of my family by getting the COVID jab in spring 2021 would alter the course of my life dramatically. The unfortunate decision was driven by mainstream media hype, but the ultimate responsibility was my own. As a result, I find myself still struggling to pick up the shattered pieces of my health almost three years later.

The initial consequences were subtle – inflammation in my lower body to which I paid little serious attention, at the time attributing it to the simple need for a chiropractic visit. However, as winter approached, and I opted for a COVID ‘booster’ shot, the repercussions became far more severe.

A minor trauma injury around the same time led to symptoms that far outweighed the impact. The jabs, which I believe have compromised my nervous and immune systems, contributed to what would start off as unrelenting inflammation now appearing in my foot where I had sustained the injury. Very soon after, an inexplicable mirroring of pain spread to my other foot, despite having done nothing to injure it.

Although I sought medical guidance, the situation worsened, culminating in extreme burning and tingling sensations which would, over the next months, spread to consume my whole body. Navigating through the spring semester of 2022 became an almost impossible task, and by summer, I found myself confined to a wheelchair and forced by circumstances to take a medical leave from my studies.

The medical maze offered no definitive answers until friends pointed out the temporal connection between my COVID jabs and declining health. A year into my medical leave, I received diagnoses that explained the torment my body endured – mercury toxicity, a consequence undoubtedly of the COVID jabs, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare and aggressive neuroinflammatory disease.

The possibility of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) also loomed, adding to the already formidable challenges. ER visits and specialist consultations became routine, yet my health continued to decline.

Amidst the darkness and suffering, an answer to prayer provided a glimmer of hope, emerging through the discovery of The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team offered a Neurologic Recovery Program that specialized in treating severe chronic pain conditions like CRPS. With an 84% remission rate, the clinic provided a lifeline that traditional medicine failed to offer.

The decision to seek treatment at The Spero Clinic, however, came with financial hurdles. Insurance limitations meant I had to turn to the community for support. I am grateful to LifeSite, who agreed to aid me on my journey by publishing my story last summer and establishing a LifeFunder to raise awareness and funds for my cause.

The treatment program at Spero is long and intensive, averaging 3 to 4 months but sometimes extending beyond that depending on the severity of one’s condition. Its cost, as well as the cost for travel and lodging, necessitated that I set the LifeFunder goal at $70,000.

As those who have offered their support rallied behind me, I was enabled to begin my treatment on this past November 27th, despite not having yet reached my full goal. Today, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the generosity that has already enabled me to experience some improvements.

As CRPS is characterized by the body being stuck in a chronic state of “fight-or-flight,” the therapies at the clinic aim to shift the nervous system into a parasympathetic state, focusing on setting the conditions to allow the body to heal from within, as well as removing hinderances to that healing (such as heavy metals). The road to recovery, however, is not without its challenges, and setbacks are part of the journey.

By God’s grace there have been definite improvements. I’m glad to report that I have no longer needed my wheelchair for quite some time, but I am still not altogether without pain or health complications. There are still major milestones to be reached in my journey to recovery.

In this update, I share the financial reality of my treatment, having spent $15,000 in the first month, with an estimated 15 weeks total expected. However, there is a possibility that I may go into remission in more or less time. The unpredictability of my recovery rate prompts me to seek continued support so that I can reach the $70,000 goal of the LifeFunder, which would mean raising roughly $30,000 more.

My plea for continued support is also urged by the fact that I am expected to run out of funds by mid-February, and thus your generosity remains the means to enable me to finish out the program and continue to respond to God’s call in my vocational discernment.

In closing, I extend my deepest gratitude to each person who has stood by me. Your support has not only impacted my life but has also been a source of strength for my mother, who stands beside me in Arkansas. With unwavering faith in God and your continued support, I navigate this journey towards recovery, resilience, and restoration.

God bless you all,

Julian Young

