Vaccines don’t stop transmission, but health officials talk about ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

The question becomes: If the vaccines do not prevent transmission, how can this be a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

(LifeSiteNews) — On July 29, the Washington Post ran a headline, “‘The war has changed’: Internal CDC document urges new messaging, warns delta infections likely more severe.” As one would expect, the article did not receive much traction or exposure.

It is difficult to overstate the importance of the information contained in that piece. The article references an internal CDC slide presentation which summarizes preliminary data that the agency had in its possession but which it refuses to honestly share with the American public.

According to the Washington Post writers, this CDC document

cites a combination of recently obtained, still-unpublished data from outbreak investigations and outside studies showing that vaccinated individuals infected with delta may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. [emphasis added]

In other words, as far as the transmission of the prevalent delta variant is concerned, it does not matter whether one is vaccinated or not. According to CDC analysis, both groups appear to become infected and infect others at the same rate.

Slide #17 of this report carries the following heading: “Delta variant vaccine breakthrough cases may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.”

The third bullet point of slide #22 reads: “Breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.”

This clearly shows that CDC officials have been aware at least since July that the Delta variant — which is the prevalent strain in the U.S. — infects the vaccinated as much as it does the unvaccinated.

And yet, top U.S. health experts still keep claiming that COVID is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” This claim has been echoed by politicians and mainstream media.

This has been duly noted by the Associated Press in its September report: “This summer’s coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by government officials from President Joe Biden on down.”

Amazingly enough, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who serves as director of the very agency that produced the above referenced report, used the phrase “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” during a White House briefing in the third week of July even as the report was being completed.

A couple of weeks later, however, she made a stunning admission during a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer. Referring to the vaccines administered to millions of people worldwide, Walensky said,“What they can’t do anymore is to prevent transmission.”

The vaccines no longer prevent transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The question, then, becomes: If the vaccines do not prevent transmission, how can this be a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”?

Both cannot be true at the same time. In other words, it cannot be true that vaccines fail to prevent transmission and that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

The data clearly shows the truth of the former. Therefore, the claim of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is false.

This fact, however, does little to deter Dr. Anthony Fauci and other high-level officials from spreading this lie in public. Earlier this month, Fauci, who is commonly described as the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, repeated the claim of the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” in an interview with National Public Radio.

What these so-called experts are saying is simply not true and they must know it, because they have data at their disposal that shows otherwise.

How can this be a pandemic of the unvaccinated when the vaccinated are getting infected and pass their infection at the same — if not higher rates — than those who have not been vaccinated?

In an article titled “The Vaccines Do Not Stop Severe Covid or Death” we cite facts and data to show not only that the vaccinated are getting infected at high rates, but that they also comprise the majority of those who are falling seriously ill with and perishing of COVID in countries with robust vaccination drives.

If this were a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” it would be the unvaccinated who would be getting infected and dying in overwhelming numbers. This, however, is demonstrably not the case.

The allegation that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is flagrant lie, which flies in the face of numbers and facts.

It is as regrettable as it is disturbing that this lie is being propagated by our country’s top health officials. These people must know the truth and yet they choose to disseminate falsehoods about the pandemic.

The propagators of this lie must be called out and held responsible for their acts of deliberate deception. It is people like Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci who are the super spreaders of misinformation regarding this pandemic.

In times such as this we need accurate information and guidance from our public health officials so that we can take effective steps to deal with this difficult situation. Propagation of gross falsehoods will only diminish public faith in our nation’s health agencies and sow more confusion which will give rise to misguided actions and prolongation of this crisis.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.

