Vatican delegate locks out Knights of Malta representative from constitutional committee 

The move was described as ‘a direct attack on the sovereignty of the Order.’

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’s delegate to the Order of Malta has refused to admit its appointed representative to a committee on the Order’s constitution.

The committee met this week in a two-day session which began Tuesday.

The session was supposed to be attended by Knight of Malta Marwan Sehnaoui, the president of the Order’s Lebanese association. He was appointed last week by the Order to serve as the chairman of the steering committee on constitutional reform.

However, Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, whom Pope Francis nominated as his special delegate to the Order in 2020, has repeatedly refused to allow Sehnaoui to attend the two-day meeting.

#BREAKING: Pope Francis’ delegate to the Order of Malta has locked the knights’ chosen representative out of a two-day meeting on their future constitution. https://t.co/NfySAXIgg6 — The Pillar (@PillarCatholic) January 25, 2022

Sehnaoui reacted in a Tuesday letter saying that the cardinal’s decision to exclude the order’s appointed representative “is clearly a direct attack on the sovereignty of our Order.”

Tomasi, on the other hand, criticized the Order of Malta’s decision to appoint a representative without seeking his agreement and accused them of “moving unilaterally.” He also described the Knights’ decision to circulate feedback on his draft constitution among themselves as a “questionable procedure.”

The incident is the latest development in an ongoing power struggle between the Vatican and the Order of Malta, the only Catholic religious order that is also a sovereign entity in international law. The Sovereign Military Order of Malta has the ability to maintain full diplomatic relations with nations, and a seat as a permanent observer at the United Nations.

The controversy comes just a week after Tomasi promised in writing that “that it was never the intention of this commission, nor of the Holy Father, to undermine the sovereignty of the Order, which will be totally preserved.”

But his exclusion of Sehnaoui from the meetings, which the knights perceive as an abuse of authority, will not have helped to convey this message.

The cardinal’s show of power appears to have brought further damage to the already shaky relationship between the Order and the Vatican.

Sehnaoui said he met with Pope Francis in a private audience on Monday to help resolve the situation. He apparentlyexplained to the Pontiff that “the majority of the people involved in the current commission do not have a thorough knowledge and understanding of the specificities of our Order and its activities.”

Though Sehnaoui said he felt “hopeful and confident” following his meeting with Pope Francis, Tomasi still refused to let him attend the meeting and invited Riccardo Paterno the president of the Order’s Italian association to attend the meeting in his stead.

Peter Szabadhegy, vice-chairman of the Knights’ steering committee, said he was “astonished” to find that Paterno had been admitted in Sehnaoui’s stead and demanded an explanation from Cardinal Tomasi which was not forthcoming.

To show his disapproval, Szabadhegy left the meeting.

“Under these circumstances, I consider that our Order is not respected, that our dignity is violated, and our future is in danger,” wrote Sehnaoui on Tuesday.

According to Catholic news agency The Pillar, “Tomasi’s refusal to recognize the order’s own delegates to their own constitutional process is likely to signal a total takeover of the governance of the knights.”

