Veteran pro-lifer is rallying support to ban the abortion pill. Here’s how you can get involved

Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill to stop the number one cause of fetal homicide in the US. Now, congressional support is needed.

(LifeSiteNews) — More than 70% of abortions in the U.S. are currently caused by the chemical drug mifepristone, with more preborn babies killed now than when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. This makes one thing clear: If we really want to stop abortions and save babies in America, we must target the abortion pill.

This is just what Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is trying to do with his recently introduced bill that would outlaw abortion pills and allow women harmed by them to sue its manufacturers. This is because abortion pills harm mothers physically as well as emotionally. Over one-in-10 women who use mifepristone suffer from serious health effects including sepsis, infection, and hemorrhaging.

Worse, they are seemingly innocuous instruments of the mass killing of pre-born babies.

“It is the number one cause of fetal homicide,” Randall Terry, founder of Operation Rescue, told LifeSiteNews. “Over 600,000 babies a year are dying.”

“And the Trump administration has the authority to eliminate this accursed chemical.

“Since they’re being negligent in their duty, Hawley is filling in the gap,” Terry said.

What we have to do now, he continued, is “tell pro-life congressmen you have an obligation, a duty to ban this abortion pill. Don’t say you’re pro-life and look the other way while hundreds of thousands of babies are dying and you can stop it.”

Very few congressmen, including those who say they are pro-life, publicly support Hawley’s bill. To help move the needle of congressional support for the abortion pill ban and raise awareness about the dangers it poses to mothers, Terry has put together a guide for pro-lifers explaining how they can effectively show their congressmen that their constituents want the abortion pill banned.

The veteran pro-life activist advises that pro-lifers first hold a rally at their congressmember’s local office and contact local media to get press coverage of the protest. Then, pro-lifers should flood social media with pictures of the event and, if possible, video coverage.

Terry recently held such an anti-abortion pill rally covered by local news in St. Louis. “This can happen all over the country,” he said.

He simply breaks down the steps to hold a media-covered rally in his “how-to” guide to ban the abortion pill:

Hold a rally

Find the location of the local office of your U.S. Senator or U.S. House member. Go and scope it out, deciding on the best location to hold your demonstration. Decide that you will hold a 40-minute demonstration, no matter what. Even if it is only three or four of you, commit to hold a demonstration/protest. Pick your date and time. Invite your friends, family, fellow pro-lifers, and churchgoers to join you. Get posterboard and wide sharpies from an office supply store and make signs that say: “Senator (name), Ban the Abortion Pill!” “The Abortion Pill Kills Babies and Moms.” “Stop the Chemical Genocide!” and so forth. Be creative! Be bold!

Contact local media to get press coverage

Find the phone number of the “news desk” or “newsroom” of each of your local TV stations, and your local newspaper. (And save your work. You may need it again in the future.) Call each of those newsrooms and ask for the email address where you send a press release. (Terry provides an example on his website guide ) On the day before your event, email your press release, then call them back to verify that they got the press release. Sometimes TV news crews are overwhelmed with spam emails. You MUST call them back to verify they got it. Then politely ask if they will send a crew to cover your event. On the morning of your event – the earlier the better – call the news desk again and ask if they have assigned a crew to cover your event. You may have to send the email again at that time. Hold your event, as scheduled. Make sure your signs are easily readable, and make sure you have a short, prepared statement on behalf of the babies, calling on your elected official to do their duty, and vote to ban the abortion pill. i.e., “We are calling on (name) to join Senator Hawley, to rid America of this murderous drug. Women deserve better than delivering a dead child alone in their bathrooms.” Etc.

Making opposition to the abortion pill visible through these rallies will not only help nudge congressmen to support a ban, or at least restrictions of the abortion pill, it will stir the minds and hearts of other Americans, poking holes in their assumptions that the abortion pill is somehow tolerable, or even necessary.

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