Viktor Orbán: ‘World owes a debt of gratitude’ to Trump for exposing USAID corruption

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote in an X post that 'the world owes a debt of gratitude' to U.S. President Donald Trump for going after USAID, which helped fund 'left-wing media in Hungary' under the Biden administration.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was designated as a target by CIA/USAID revolution efforts for his nationalist mindset and opposition to the global agenda of the European Commission. Orbán is also a very strong ally of President Donald Trump and a close personal friend.

Prime Minister Orbán reacts to the sunlight now unstoppable upon the agenda of USAID and the architect of the targeting effort, USAID administrator Samantha Power:

So apparently USAID financed ultra-progressive Politico in Brussels and basically the entire left-wing media in Hungary under the previous US administration. And they called me “disruptor of the year”… I think the world owes a debt of gratitude to President @realDonaldTrump for… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 5, 2025

Orbán is the most fearless of the targets, but it is unlikely he will be the last one to speak out. The CIA/USAID had many targets for regime change, Viktor Orbán, in alignment with President Trump, was just the one who went most public in his opposition to their efforts. Keep in mind, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil was one of the targets who was successfully removed.

Background below, as previously outlined in 2023:

Hungary has been in the crosshairs of the Biden/Obama administration ever since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to align with the WEF Western democracies in their quest for regime change in Russia. As the NATO-led Western alliance assembled to use Ukraine as a proxy war against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán would not join.

In early April 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was overwhelmingly reelected, despite the massive efforts against him by the European Union, Western and Eurocentric multinational globalists. As a result of the victory, Brussels was furious at the Hungarian people. Associated Press: “Orban — a fierce critic of immigration…”

Within the statements reported from his 2022 victory speech, Prime Minister Orbán warned citizens of the NATO and Western-allied countries about the manipulation of Ukraine and how he views the Zelenskyy regime: “[W]hile speaking to supporters on Sunday, Orban singled out Zelenskyy as part of the ‘overwhelming force’ that he said his party had struggled against in the election — ‘the left at home, the international left, the Brussels bureaucrats, the Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media, and in the end, even the Ukrainian president.’”

This put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the crosshairs of the Western alliance, specifically the EU and U.S. bureaucrats who use their power, position and intelligence apparatus to manipulate foreign nations. A year later and now we see USAID administrator Samantha Power in Hungary openly discussing her seeding of the NGOs and political activist systems in order to generate yet another color revolution.

Why is eliminating Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán now the goal of the Biden administration. Well, a reminder:

The World Economic Forum and NATO/Western alliance cannot permit a nation to stand on principles of nationalism. Allowing a point of contrast that would showcase the weakness of globalism and multiculturalism is something the Western control system just cannot permit.

As a result, Samantha Power, the U.S. State Department (USAID) and the CIA, are collectively running an operation in Hungary, seeding the groundwork for the next color revolution.

They don’t even try to hide this stuff anymore.

Just keep watching… More will become visible, and our conversation will now have context for what comes next.

(FWIW, I always suspected Power of being a CIA operative.)

