Viktor Orbán’s peace tour includes visits with Zelensky, Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been traveling the globe to set up the baseline for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. However, the U.S. intelligence community is not happy about this strategy at all.

(Conservative Treehouse) — During the NATO summit in D.C. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, “At today’s NATO Summit, I will reaffirm that Hungary will not participate in the NATO-Ukraine mission, but we will continue to meet our objectives in the development of Hungarian defense capabilities, thus strengthening our Alliance.”

Orbán has been traveling the globe, establishing a coalition of partners and setting up the baseline for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. However, the U.S. intelligence community and all those downstream politicians who work at the behest of the global crisis agents are not happy about the peace strategy at all.

PM Orbán went to Ukraine to speak to President Zelensky, then went to Russia to speak to President Putin, then went to China to speak to Chairman Xi, then headed to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Biden, then Thursday night went to see the key that would bring it all together, President Donald Trump.

Orbán then tweeted a video saying, “We continued the peace mission in Mar-a-Lago. President @realDonaldTrump has proved during his presidency that he is a man of peace. He will do it again!” The collective uniparty inside Washington, D.C. is having absolute fits about it.

It’s not just Joe Biden and the current administration who are apoplectic about Prime Minister Orbán’s peace effort. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is furious and vowing to stamp out the ideology of the Republican network who dares to challenge the current geopolitical efforts.

The Republican senator from Kentucky said defending the blood-soaked efforts of the New World Order is his priority:

‘This is going to be my top priority. No question about it,’ McConnell said in an interview this week. McConnell added that he might even start to hold court with reporters in the halls of the Senate. ‘This is the most important thing going on in the world right now,’ the Kentucky Republican said.

Mitch McConnell is furious about the efforts to bring about a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and he is vowing to confront any Republican who doesn’t acquiesce to the foreign policy program of the uniparty. McConnell’s intents are in full support of the U.S. intelligence community and the Biden administration. However, McConnell has an ally in Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

As noted, “Speaker Mike Johnson, who held up Ukraine aid for months despite public pressure from McConnell, is now starting to sound a lot like the Kentucky Republican when talking about national security, especially Ukraine.” For Speaker Johnson, Zelensky’s ability to maintain access to the U.S. treasury is a top priority. The money must keep flowing in order to keep the conflict alive.

The people in most nations of Europe are part of a much larger group of nations who would prefer peace between Russia and Ukraine. However, the NATO alliance has promised to maintain the conflict at all costs, including the introduction of new military equipment intended to prolong the battles.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, and countless mercenaries sent by allies, have reportedly been killed in America’s European proxy province, and the D.C. benefactors of the conflict are prepared to fight to the last of them. Prime Minister Orbán’s pesky interference and talk of peace is not a welcome addition to the intents and purposes of the proverbial West; or to Blackrock, Wall Street, or the bankers who ultimately benefit from war.

According to what seems like ordinary logic, Russia has secured the buffer zone they wanted in eastern Ukraine, while the bayonets behind the Ukrainian soldiers being pushed into the meat grinder are held by team USA.

Washington, D.C. fears that if Donald Trump wins in November, they will lose their ability to push NATO into war.

Meanwhile, PM Viktor Orbán continues his mission for peace!

At today’s NATO Summit, I will reaffirm that Hungary will not participate in the NATO-Ukraine mission, but we will continue to meet our objectives in the development of Hungarian defense capabilities, thus strengthening our Alliance. pic.twitter.com/whISAhPrgf — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 10, 2024

We continued the peace mission in Mar-a-Lago. President @realDonaldTrump has proved during his presidency that he is a man of peace. He will do it again! pic.twitter.com/8abVBW7f6r — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 12, 2024

Peace mission 5.0

It was an honour to visit President @realDonaldTrump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make #peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it! pic.twitter.com/AiTRsdexM5 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 12, 2024

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

