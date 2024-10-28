Vivek Ramaswamy needs to know that homosexual ‘marriage’ can’t be separated from transgenderism

Vivek Ramaswamy suffers from a poor understanding of what marriage and human sexuality are about, as his recent comments at a Donald Trump rally reveal.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, like many other pro-LGBT Trump supporters, fails to grasp that the issue of marriage cannot be separated from other LGBT issues.

Ramaswamy spoke last night at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, where he said “America First” and the Trump campaign are about “unit[ing] this country.”

“America First includes all Americans regardless of their race, their gender, or their sexual orientation,” Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who rose to prominence as a critic of wokeism, said at the New York City rally.

“Our message to Black Americans tonight is this: we want [for] you what we want for every American,” Ramaswamy said. “Safe neighborhoods, good jobs, clean streets, a country where you are judged based on the content of your character not the color of your skin or your political beliefs. That’s the America we know.”

As part of including “all Americans” “regardless” of “their sexual orientation,” the Republican Party should embrace homosexual “marriage,” according to Ramaswamy.

“Our message to gay Americans tonight is this: you’re free to marry who you want, if you want, without the

government standing in your way,” Ramaswamy said. “But that doesn’t mean that boys get to compete with girls in girls sports or you [get to] do genital mutilation and chemical castration on our children.”

The argument Ramaswamy appears to be posing is one common to Donald Trump and his LGBT allies: Leave the issue of gay “marriage” alone and focus on other areas like men competing against women in sports and gender-confused children getting permanently damaged via drugs and surgeries.

But the issues cannot be separated because all flow from a false understanding of the truth about human sexuality.

Ramaswamy sort of knows this, I assume, because he feels the need to contrast them and try to separate the issues. It would be silly if he said, “You can support lower taxes without supporting the mutilation of children.” Right, the two are not related at all. But the fact that LGBT activists themselves see the issue of marriage and transgenderism as conjoined means Republicans should see it as well.

Marriage, sexuality, and sex/gender (they mean the same thing), all flow from our understanding of what our bodies are ordered to, of what their purpose is.

Ramaswamy apparently does not understand that marriage is about the procreation of children. Since two men and two women cannot create a child together, their relationship can never be marriage.

Similarly, a boy can never become a girl, so it is wrong to allow surgeons and parents to lie to their sons and tell them if they take cross-sex hormones or have their reproductive organs removed they will be girls.

Two men claiming they are in a marriage is the first form of transgenderism, as one of the men is attempting to play the woman in the relationship. Transgenderism is a person of one sex presenting themselves as, or in place of, the opposite sex.

But men and women’s bodies are fundamentally different – which is why Ramaswamy opposes the unfair idea of men competing against women in sports.

In addition to being biologically and anthropologically wrong, Ramaswamy’s position on same-sex “marriage” is also politically wrong. It does not “unite the country” to tell millions of conservative Catholics and Protestants that they should just embrace parts of the LGBT agenda if they want other portions stopped.

The former presidential candidate/aspiring Joe Rogan fill-in host has previously touted the GOP’s watered-down platform on marriage and life.

“Here’s a reality check, @AOC : the GOP platform does NOT oppose gay marriage & does NOT support a federal abortion ban,” he wrote in a X post directed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Stop misleading your followers & admit the real reason you’re freaking out is that we’re picking off your voters. Have a real debate on the merits, instead of lies. Give it a try, it’ll be good for your party & good for our country,” he wrote in July.

It is sadly true that the GOP platform, watered down by the Trumps, no longer stands for Biblical marriage and against the destruction of human life in the womb. But it absolutely should if it is committed to pursuing the good and the true.

Ramaswamy has been vocal against “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in corporate America, and that is a good thing. But he continues to suffer from a poor understanding of what marriage and sexuality are about.

I strongly suggest he replace one of the Joe Rogan podcasts he listens to weekly with a good book—like What is Marriage by Ryan T. Anderson, Robert George, and Sherif Girgis, or anything else about the purpose of politics and God’s design for our bodies.

It will make him smarter when he talks about important issues and will help him speak less in punchy soundbites and more like someone who understands how the world works and what we are made for.

