Vivek Ramaswamy out at government efficiency department, allegedly due to Elon Musk

(Conservative Treehouse) — Not since Ted Cruz’s GOP nomination speech in 2016 had a political figure self-immolated with such tone-deaf stupidity as Vivek Ramaswamy when he blamed American culture as the justification why we need to import H1B tech workers. It’s been all downhill from that apex.

On the day before President Trump’s inauguration, Ramaswamy announced he would be departing from the Department of Government Efficiency which he was tasked to lead with Elon Musk.

Normally, at this point we would say farewell and then forget about the guy. However, there are now numerous reports Ramaswamy intends to run for Ohio governor. That would be a hot mess.

If Ramaswamy would win the GOP primary, which is debatable, he would be setting up Ohio for a Democrat candidate to win in the general election. The reality of things as they stand now is that a large percentage of the GOP base will not support Ramaswamy given his controversial remarks in support of H1B visas.

Vivek can continue trying to clean up his commentary, but he ends up in no better position than Ted Cruz and his “vote your values” nonsense at the convention. There are certain times in a political career where success or failure is defined in a moment. Ramaswamy created a hot mess all around him for everyone with his H1B statements and protestations.

Elon Musk was quick to notice the toxic nature of the pro-H1B position and has been walking backwards ever since. According to Politico, it was Elon Musk who wanted Ramaswamy to exit due to the public mess and distraction he created. Whether that is true or not, we don’t know. However, it does seem possible.

On Monday, shortly after Trump’s inauguration, Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government.’ Amid reports that the business owner may launch a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio, political commentators have linked his departure from DOGE to his potential plans to run for office. In his statement on Monday, Ramaswamy said, ‘I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio.’ Ramaswamy made the statement in response to a post by Taylor Popielarz, in which the Spectrum News national political reporter said, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Ramaswamy left ‘because he is announcing his run for governor of Ohio early next week and it became clear he couldn’t campaign and lead DOGE at the same time.’ The source who spoke to Popielarz added that Ramaswamy’s relationship with Musk was still good and that ‘Vivek will be cheering on DOGE.’

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

