Was RFK Jr. excluded from the first presidential debate over CNN’s ties to Big Pharma?

A report from former CNN political director Christine Dolan’s exposes a significant conflict of interest at CNN regarding their exclusion of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. from Thursday’s presidential debate.

(Courageous Discourse) — Former CNN political director, Christine Dolan, just published an investigative report detailing how key decision-makers at CNN have a major conflict of interest bearing on their decision to exclude Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. from the presidential debate on Thursday.

Not only is Big Pharma CNN’s biggest corporate sponsor, key players at CNN have personal histories of deep investments in vaccines, and therefore regard Kennedy – who has long been critical of the vaccine industry’s liability protections and shoddy safety record – as a threat to their interests.

It’s fascinating and disturbing to think that the Vaccine Cult – a remunerative splinter sect of Scientism – may now determine a U.S. presidential election during a time of high political, economic, and international tensions, when the stakes for all of humanity couldn’t be higher.

Please read Ms. Dolan’s investigative report by clicking on the image below and share it with your friends.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

Share











