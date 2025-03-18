WATCH: Candace Owens exposes the Israel lobby’s stranglehold on America

Candace Owens revisits the assassination of President John F. Kennedy – and that of his brother – noting that both men threatened to compel the powerful Israel lobby to obey U.S. law.

(LifeSiteNews) — Just ahead of the release of the JFK files, Candace Owens revisited the assassination of President Kennedy – and that of his brother – noting that both men threatened to compel the powerful Israel lobby to obey U.S. law.

She presents some very uncomfortable facts about the actions of the foremost U.S. “ally” – all funded by American tax dollars.

Whilst Americans are scandalized about their taxes being spent worldwide by USAID, “everyone’s blind when it comes to Israel,” Owens says, adding that “I paid a very heavy price for saying that last year, but I don’t care.”

Warning: some vulgar language from the interviewer.

Owens opens with some stark lessons from history about the Kennedys and the Israel lobby.

She explains that in 1962 JFK told the American Zionist Council “they had to register under FARA.”

“And then what happened was he was shot.”

Owens explains that “the reason I am bringing this up is not to further any ‘conspiracy theories’” but because “they are the only country that is allowed to lobby” U.S. politicians without being forced to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“For whatever reason, Israel is an exception to this.”

Israel gets a pass

What is the reason for this? Owens says it’s because “JFK got shot.”

“Otherwise, [the Israel lobby] would have been under this. So that is the reason that they are allowed to do this,” she explained.

Owens says John F. Kennedy was not only sending letters with his brother Bobby, the then-attorney general, to demand the AZC, now called AIPAC, register as a foreign agent of Israel.

She refers to the fact that JFK was also waging the “battle of the letters” with Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, to compel Israel to submit its secret and illegal nuclear weapons program to inspection.

In June 1963 JFK sent an “ultimatum” to Ben-Gurion – threatening to end U.S. aid to Israel completely.

Ben-Gurion refused to reply and resigned instead, enraging Israelis. Five months later JFK was shot dead, and the ultimatum was forgotten. Johnson, who succeeded Kennedy, was intensely pro-Zionist.

No U.S. president has since threatened to halt the financial and military aid to tiny Israel, which is now unconditional and the most aid any nation in the world has received from the U.S.

A warning from Donald Rumsfeld

As Robert F. Kennedy Sr. pressed for the AZC to register under FARA, he received a letter which advised him against doing so.

It was sent in July 1963 by Donald Rumsfeld – who as secretary of defense under George W. Bush would supervise the regime change wars Benjamin Netanyahu demanded Congress launch in 2002.

READ: How the Kennedy assassinations ushered in a Zionist occupation of America

Speaking on behalf of “several thoughtful and valued constituents,” he warned the move to register the Israel lobby along with all other foreign groups seeking to influence US politicians would “risk … offending Jewish opinion in the United States.”

Robert F. Kennedy was also assassinated, being fatally shot in June 1968.

He was the last U.S. attorney general to try to register the Israel lobby as a foreign agent.

AIPAC today

AIPAC – the America Israel Political Action Committee – has funneled tens of millions of dollars into election campaigns for congressmen and senators. As Rep. Thomas Massie revealed, AIPAC “handlers” effectively chaperone almost every U.S. lawmaker in Congress.

The revelation of the astonishing power of the Israel lobby certainly risks offending American opinion in the United States – especially when Americans understand that Israel is using their money to buy their elected representatives for Israel.

Israeli blackmail and pedophile fugitives

Israel is also using U.S. money to shelter pedophiles, as Owens explains, with Israeli law providing a safe haven for Jewish sex criminals fleeing justice in the U.S. and elsewhere.

To this appalling truth, Owens shows how noticing basic facts about Israel actions are shut down by accusations of “antisemitism.”

“How dare you notice that this is happening over here, you antisemite!”

“That means when we go to work and taxes are being taken away, we’re paying to support this – then we’re being gaslit by the media who’s telling us that critiquing them in any way is an act of hatred for Jews.”

Theo Von asks Owens how this can be happening.

“I think blackmail,” she says, citing the still secret Epstein files. “I think it’s a form of gaslighting us to pretend that our special friend and ally … Israel is [not] involved in blackmail operations.”

Owens also refers to the attempt by Israel to “make Jewish Americans feel they have to support” it.

Reports now claim “American Jews are turning away from Israel,” as Israel is described as being “at war with itself” by veteran Middle East specialist Alastair Crooke.

Others are warning Israel is facing a potential civil war because of Netanyahu’s manipulations of the court system to stave off the criminal charges he faces, his weak, insincere attempts to rescue the hostages, and the mass bombing of Gaza that has killed a substantial number of Israeli hostages.

FARA: a safeguard ignored

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) was passed to safeguard U.S. lawmaking and warmaking from foreign influence. The exemption of Israel cannot be explained in terms of U.S. national interest. The powerful Israel lobby has dragged the United States into a series of disastrous, extremely costly wars, funded by U.S. taxpayers, to whom fake news is presented about the horrors committed by America’s “greatest ally.”

How come Israel gets away with all this? That is the question posed by Owens here, who calmly explains some of the facts of how U.S. politics is sponsored in the age of “America First.”

Owens: we have been lied to

Candace Owens is once again risking the wrath of the Israel lobby in stating the facts about its influence and the actions of the Zionist state. Does she not fear that? No, she says she speaks for the value of human life and against the “evil” use of the Holocaust to justify Israel’s “genocide”.

“I don’t care” if I lose everything, she says, “because I have to be able to sleep at night.”

She says the images of “the screaming, the crying, the bleeding … Palestinian children” in Gaza made her realize “how much we had been lied to about what was happening in that region. It was very easy for me to say take whatever you have to take from me. … I have to be on the human side of things.”

Candace Owens has decided whose side she is on. She is for life, and for the truth – and she says it is this side which is winning. Why? The attempt to “gaslight” about Israel simply isn’t working any more.

“It’s so weird,” she says of the mainstream media effort to cover for Israel. “It’s like they’re just going to say nothing’s going on. Nothing. Everybody woke up one day and decided to be Hitler. Like that’s what the media is basically accusing us of for noticing a lot of dead people, a lot of dead women and children. And that’s failing.”

You can watch Candace Owens speak to Theo Von on Theo Von Clips here.

RELATED:

Young children among casualties after the Israeli bombing of Rafah, May 2024. Some viewers may find this content disturbing.

Hundreds of bodies retrieved from Gaza hospitals bombed by the Israelis, April 2024

Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals | NYT Opinion

Prominent Israeli actress expressing shame for what Israel has done to the Palestinians

Acclaimed British surgeon Nizam Mamode, who recently returned from a period of working at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, testified in front of the UK Parliament on the current state of healthcare in Gaza. Mamode said that Israeli quadcopters would arrive at the scene of airstrikes in Gaza to “pick off” and “shoot” injured civilians, including children.

Francesca Albanese: “Gaza is now a wasteland of rubble, garbage and human remains.”

Israel struck him. People came to help. Then, they struck again.

Former Israeli government advisor brutally exposes hypocrisy of West on Gaza | Janta Ka Reporter

In a rare moment of genuine empathy, opposition leader @yairlapid paused before answering @afalkhatib’s question about Gaza’s next steps to ask, “How is your family?”

Share











