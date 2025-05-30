WATCH: Irish activist exposes dark side of anti-human ‘surrogacy industry’

Today LifeSiteNews brings you an interview with Sandra Adams, former candidate for the Irish Senate and campaigner for the rights of women and children.

(LifeSiteNews) — In October 2024 a report for the European Union warned of the cross pollination of two industries in human life – human trafficking, and the international sale of babies known as surrogacy.

Despite this, the government of Ireland – formerly a staunchly Catholic nation – has been seeking to liberalize the trade in human life.

Today LifeSiteNews brings you an interview with Sandra Adams, former candidate for the Irish Senate and campaigner for the rights of women and children.

She has warned in the past of how so-called progressive policies can do grave wrongs – especially when advertised as campaigns for human rights – saying:

“‘Progressive’ legislation often carries unintended consequences, and these must be discussed without fear of offence or censure.”

As with Lexi Ellingsworth, who explained the global surrogacy market to LifeSiteNews earlier this month, Adams agrees that the transgender cult has successfully exploited the human rights framing to present an assault on the dignity of women and the biological basis of sex to reduce male and female to mere products in a marketplace.

READ: Anti-surrogacy activist calls for end to multi-billion dollar ‘baby trade’ worldwide

Both women now warn the same process is underway to defend the “right” for anyone to buy babies.

‘Mother’ erased

Adams says that the slick campaigns to market surrogacy never mention the mothers – and in fact, the word “mother” is never used.

She argues the “surrogacy industry” reduces women to services and babies to consumer goods. What is more, though Irish government measures to legitimize surrogacy have been shelved, Adams fears this is simply a postponement.

What the Irish government seems to have in mind is a new industry to replace those which progressive “green” policies have dismantled.

Surrogacy: a form of human trafficking

This comes at a remarkable time, when the campaign of women like Adams and Ellingsworth to ban surrogacy worldwide seems to be gaining ground. As the EU legal ruling said in October:

“Cross-border surrogacy arrangements, where a woman agrees to bear a child and to hand it over, on birth, to another party, can lead to human trafficking and the sale of children.”

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation warned, “Organized crime groups take advantage of the unharmonized national legislation on surrogacy in the EU Member States. Depending on the country, surrogacy is either allowed, prohibited, or not regulated.”

Toward a ban on the sale of babies

Italy banned surrogacy in the same month, with Spain’s government following up last month by refusing to permit babies purchased abroad to be naturalized as citizens. Pope Francis called for a global ban on the “despicable practice” of the “commercialization of motherhood” in January of this year – with the New York Times adding:

“Surrogate mothers in the United States and Canada are often hired by Europeans, including same-sex couples, seeking to have children, though some American states have outlawed the practice.”

Is Ireland seeking to corner the baby market?

With costs for babies produced in the U.S. reaching over a quarter of a million dollars, cheaper destinations like Ukraine are often sought – which is returning to its pre-war position of capturing 25 percent of the global surrogacy market.

Babies can be bought for as little as $25,000 – making Ukraine a bargain-hunter’s paradise. With no restrictions on who can buy, and with permission granted in the past to convicted child sex offenders, single homosexual men, and transgender clients – is Ireland seeking to corner the baby market in Western Europe?

Share











