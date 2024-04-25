WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham loses it defending unconstitutional surveillance of Americans

Deep State supporters like Senator Lindsey Graham are so committed to keeping the unconstitutional surveillance system of the American people in place, they will lie and make up any fictitious scenario imaginable to retain it.

(Conservative Treehouse) — This combative gaslighting from the U.S. Senate about what FISA-702 does is off the proverbial charts. In this interview, Senator Lindsey Graham starts foaming at the mouth yelling about something that doesn’t even exist. This is nuts.

FISA-702 ONLY pertains to the private conversations of AMERICANS, not – I repeat – not any intercept or communication method that has to do with a foreigner or foreign adversary.

The only time FISA-702 applies is when an American person is captured in an intercept that has targeted a foreign person. Surveillance of foreign actors, foreign persons, and intercepting communication of foreign entities does not require any FISA authority at all. Foreign actors do not have constitutional protection.

FISA-702 only applies when the intercept of a foreign person is connected to communication with an American person. In that specific scenario FISA-702 gives the U.S. government the authority to query the database of the American person.

However, the database search queries of Americans, people who have no contact with any foreign person, is the privacy aspect that has been abused by the intelligence apparatus. Senator Lindsey Graham comes unglued as he starts gaslighting on this issue. Watch:

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

