Opinion

WATCH: Trump denounces KKK, white supremacists over and over

The next time you see journalists, or some friend on Facebook, ask why Trump hasn't condemned hate, show this video.
Mon Oct 12, 2020 - 9:56 am EST
Featured Image
MRCTV / YouTube
By NewsBusters Staff
By NewsBusters Staff

October 12, 2020 (NewsBusters) — The next time you hear some liberal journalist solemnly demand that Donald Trump reject the KKK, David Duke and bigots of all stripes, remember that he has. Over and over. But it’s never enough for hack journalists who pretend the President hasn't condemned hate. 

Here are a few examples of Trump doing just that: 

“David Duke is a bad person who I disavowed on numerous occasions, going all the way back to 2000. 

“I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke.... You’re about the 18th person that asked me the question.”  

“How many times do I have to reject? I’ve rejected David Duke. I’ve rejected the KKK.”  

If that wasn’t enough, watch this video and see it happen 19 times. 

Oddly these same journalists don’t demand that Joe Biden repeatedly denounce Antifa. Have you heard them call on the Democrat’s campaign to fully explain his false claim that Antifa is an “idea not an organization”? 

The next time you see journalists, or some friend on Facebook ask why Trump hasn't condemned hate, show them this MRCTV video!  

  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Published with permission from NewsBusters.

  2020 election, donald trump, mainstream media, newsbusters, white supremacists

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article