WATCH: Trump denounces KKK, white supremacists over and over

October 12, 2020 (NewsBusters) — The next time you hear some liberal journalist solemnly demand that Donald Trump reject the KKK, David Duke and bigots of all stripes, remember that he has. Over and over. But it’s never enough for hack journalists who pretend the President hasn't condemned hate.

Here are a few examples of Trump doing just that:

“David Duke is a bad person who I disavowed on numerous occasions, going all the way back to 2000.

“I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke.... You’re about the 18th person that asked me the question.”

“How many times do I have to reject? I’ve rejected David Duke. I’ve rejected the KKK.”

If that wasn’t enough, watch this video and see it happen 19 times.

Oddly these same journalists don’t demand that Joe Biden repeatedly denounce Antifa. Have you heard them call on the Democrat’s campaign to fully explain his false claim that Antifa is an “idea not an organization”?

The next time you see journalists, or some friend on Facebook ask why Trump hasn't condemned hate, show them this MRCTV video!

Published with permission from NewsBusters.