WATCH: Tucker Carlson blasts Ted Cruz for supporting Israel’s war against Iran

It has become increasingly obvious that conservative America is witnessing a battle between two external elements, Qatar and Israel. MAGA has been stuck in the middle.

(Conservative Treehouse) — For the past several months it has become increasingly obvious that conservative America is witnessing a battle between two external elements, Qatar and Israel. MAGA has been stuck in the middle.

The battle has centered around political influence and seems most obvious in the framework of what are called “influencers” of public opinion. The tug-of-war has been happening for several months, and with Israel now targeting Iran militarily, the intentionally seeded dynamic has exploded around all platforms in the information space.

READ: Israel-Iran conflict: whose regime will this war change?

Friends, families and alliances are being fractured within the battle. In a very visible example, Tucker Carlson (team Qatar) uses his platform to target Ted Cruz (team Israel)

LifeSiteNews Note: We presume the last line is meant to indicate that Tucker Carlson, who is not working with Qatar, is on the side that is strongly promoting diplomatic solutions to Middle East conflicts (Qatar), whereas those advocating military solutions are Israel and its supporters, such as Ted Cruz.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

Note: LifeSiteNews will be publishing a report on the full Tucker Carlson interview with Ted Cruz, which can be watched here.

Share











