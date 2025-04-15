WATCH: Tucker Carlson talks to Alex Jones about predicting 9/11 before it happened

Tucker Carlson begins his recent interview with Alex Jones with a remarkable observation: that Jones publicly predicted 9/11 before it happened and said the CIA would be involved.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: Many good people find Alex Jones to be a loud-mouthed, offensive personality and cannot forgive him for his irresponsible comments on the Sandy Hook school massacre. It is admittedly challenging to listen to him for any length of time. Writing off all of his reports because of those issues is a big mistake.

Jones has profusely apologized for his Sandy Hook comments and has endured enormous, unprecedented consequences for them. The extreme, ongoing reactions to them from the mainstream media and the deep state, which often omitted his repentance, should cause fair-minded persons to ask why he has been subjected to such persecution by the ruling elites. They must consider him to be a serious threat to their schemes.

Carlson is far more charitable than most Christians regarding Jones and values the incredible worth of his research and uncannily accurate many predictions and warnings. Carlson does not let Jones’ personality or past errors get in the way of objectively evaluating his work. Both men in the interview have been in the process of conversion to a deeper spiritual life, although Carlson is much further advanced on that path than Jones. They have both publicly seen the depth of evil in the world and that we are in a spiritual battle between good and evil, with the ultimate solution to overcoming that evil being a spiritual one.

My personal view is that it is foolish to ignore the many extraordinary reports from Alex Jones, who usually, Sandy Hook excluded, includes substantial verifications. If more Americans had listened to and accepted his evidence, 9/11 and many other catastrophes might have been prevented or at least mitigated.

Jones seems to be a rough-edged, unlikely clairvoyant, revealing many things that no one else has even mentioned. In reality, what he mostly does is search out and read often boring official documents that very few even think of finding and reading. He deduces the implications of the document contents in the light of past and current developments and then reports his findings. It takes enormous perseverance, focus and memory retention to do what he does.

This interview is exceptional. We encourage watching or listening to the full interview. Frank Wright has written an excellent overview, but of course, he cannot include reporting on the full two hours of conversation. Pray for Alex Jones so that he might experience profound conversion to Christ. He has given many indications of having a good heart, sincere concern for the good of all mankind and wanting to prevent evil from succeeding. He has suffered immense persecution for doing so to the point that I have seen him a number of times in tears on his program, pleading for his audience to wake up to the dangers he has discovered.

“You’re the only guy who predicted it in public – and nobody calls you. Then they set about trying to destroy you,” Carlson says. “I think there’s a connection between those two facts.”

As this two hour exchange shows, there is plenty besides Jones’ 9/11 prediction which may lead his enemies to seek his destruction. A deep dive into the globalist policies of war, its anti-Christian mission and the nightmare future pursued by global elites resolves into a message of hope. The global system is dissolving, says Jones, and the efforts of the enemies of the truth have failed to suppress it.

Why the feds want to ‘get’ Alex Jones

Jones agrees with Carlson, saying he had been documenting the “hundreds and hundreds of examples of our government” carrying out similar operations – such as in Iran and South America. Then Jones, in April 2002, announced that the World Trade Center would be attacked – “and they would pin it on Bin Laden.”

Carlson adds: “That’s the most amazing fact I have ever heard: you called 9/11 and no investigator ever called to ask how you knew that.”

That Bin Laden was a “western intelligence” asset, explains Jones, was well known at the time. What was less well known was that another CIA asset – this time from Egypt – had been tasked with bombing the World Trade Center in the 1990s. With this precedent in place, Jones concluded that the “new Pearl Harbor” suggested by neocons like Dick Cheney would most likely be an attack on the World Trade Center using the CIA asset Osama Bin Laden.

Shockingly, Jones says shortly after his revelation an episode of the X-Files trailered the attacks, saying they would be used to start wars in the Middle East. In “The Lone Gunman” episode, released months before 9/11, a plot to crash an airliner into the World Trade Center is thwarted by CIA agents – who manage to take remote control of the plane.

“So it’s not just Alex Jones talking about the 9/11 attacks” before they happened, Jones says.

“Is this why the feds want to destroy you?” Carlson asks Jones, “because you have been saying the foundations of our system are basically rotten?”

Gain of globalist function

The feds, as Carlson says, have good reason to pursue Jones – who has warned his audience of the dangers of “gain of function” research years before COVID-19.

He explains that the globalists are “scheming constantly” – their collective policies being a “blueprint” for the creation of a global tyranny. Mass migration, manufactured health crises, the green deindustrialization agenda – Jones claims that these and other destructive policies are advertised in the open, showing the “arrogance” of the ruling global elite.

“What they don’t want is for good people to listen to me and check what I have said,” Jones says, urging his audience to “go look at what I am pointing out and find out. See it for yourself.”

What now?

With increasing numbers of people appearing to notice precisely what Jones is talking about – from the USS Liberty attack to the managed demolition of our civilization – Carlson asks, “What do you think the signs are pointing to now?”

Jones says the future is open, and this is an opening that has been created by the spiritual battle being lost by evil – as well as diminishing “narrative control” by globalist messaging. Can we trust what Jones is saying?

Carlson observes that Alex Jones has an unusual gift for predicting the future. Jones shows considerable humility in saying he thinks many others share that gift, but Carlson returns:

“You can prove it. We can play the tape.” So how, Carlson asks, how do you deal with this as a person?

Jones says the “great awakening” to the “spiritual battle against the evil of the globalist system” is happening now – and helping him towards his goal – of “becoming obsolete.”

He reminds viewers that God will help us all and says that it is the strategy of the enemy to say God does not exist. Yet the power of that global system is fading, he says, as it no longer enjoys “total narrative control.”

“Now that the globalist system is dissolving,” Jones says, there is “danger” – but “the spiritual revolution” is underway, along with the “information revolution.”

“Right now, anything is possible,” he says, giving enormous hope that the globalist “Great Reset” can be replaced with a “Great Renaissance” – a rebirth of the Western civilizational idea.

Spiritual revolution

Jones says that the Bible foretold the times we live in, guiding the recognition of “slaves and servants of evil.”

“We are going into the beginning – the calm before the storm. People are going to have to choose a side.”

Jones says those who have chosen the globalist side will become more extreme, insane and “more violent” – but “there will be no room for anyone in the middle. It’s good versus evil.”

Both Jones and Carlson agree there are more and more stories of “openly Satanic stuff” – because “the power structure is a death cult,” says Jones.

“It’s really a parting of the sea,” Jones continues, with both saying there is the stronger counterexample of the “serenity and peace” of those who openly embrace the love of God.

Carlson says, “I couldn’t have predicted who these people are.” Jones cites changes in his own life – towards serenity – in support of the idea that the changing times are leading spiritual choices and change in people everywhere.

That “evil people are the most unhappy” is the subject of one segment, and Jones goes on to explain how best to respond to being personally attacked by such people.

“They are victims of the Devil,” he says, showing how his faith guides him in understanding and forgiveness of the people who seek to destroy him.

“They’re pawns,” he continues, explaining that such people are led into evil by an elite which says – as the Bible foretold – that good men are wicked, and the wicked wise and just.

The global system directs people to believe the gaslighting that “[i]t’s the good people who are causing the trouble,” Jones says. Carlson offers that “You can see that everywhere now.”

Yet people can see this too – and as both men maintain, the choices of people are now being informed by the awful reality emerging under globalism and its many evils.

China, Russia and war

Jones moves to the subject of U.S.-China relations, showing how a consensus between the U.S. under Clinton and Obama is now breaking down, whilst the globalists refocus around the destruction of Russia.

In another insightful chapter of this two-hour video, Carlson argues that the realignment of globalists against the Russians is motivated by the “fact it is a white Christian country.” Its demise is sought because the overall goal is the ruin of Western Christian civilization.

“We have a lot of people in our country,” explains Carlson “working actively for the destruction of the West.”

To seek to make Russia an enemy of the U.S. is to act against the national interest of America, both say, as the Russians have practically unlimited natural resources and seek trade, sharing the Christian basis of their civilization with our own. Alternatively, Jones argues, there is a plan to replace prosperity, cooperation and sanity “with World War Three.”

Why should anyone listen to Alex Jones?

Jones has had his moments in the past, notably over his earlier claim that the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax – which he later retracted. Court rulings resulted in punitive damages being awarded against him – leading him to file for bankruptcy in 2022. He was ordered to pay around $1 billion to the victims of the distress his remarks had caused – though Jones protested in June 2024, “I barely ever covered Sandy Hook.”

Jones apologized for the harm his remarks had caused, saying it was “irresponsible” of him to do so and that the attacks were “100 percent real.” He has made mistakes in the past and paid a high price for them.

Yet Carlson is correct when he says Jones does have a gift for figuring out the future. His eerily accurate prediction of 9/11 is one example – and his description of the spiritual battle played out between globalist evil and the forces of Christianity and its civilization is accurate. This is a two-hour education in what the Devil’s bargain means for you, your children, and the world they face today. It is also one full of hope and of confidence in God – as well as in the future. The video is titled, “Fall of the Globalists” – and few people have covered their power and plans more diligently than Jones himself. If you would like to find out whether this is a future you can believe in, you can see him explain why himself.

You can watch Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones discuss Israel, 9/11 and the fall of the globalist system here on the Tucker Carlson Network.

