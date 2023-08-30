We didn’t allow the words ‘something wrong with his brain’ to abort a miracle

MARYSVILLE, California (Special to LifeSiteNews) — “There’s something wrong with his brain.”

Those were the words my wife shared with me on the telephone more than seventeen years ago. Her doctor had called two days after a routine ultrasound to give her the bad news. Actually, there were a bunch of somethings wrong with his brain. My wife bravely relayed the medical information to me. But of course, all I focused on was, “THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG WITH HIS BRAIN.”

I tried to remain calm and reassuring, reminding her that people would pray. God was in control. But as soon as she hung up, I startled my co-workers with my sobbing. I couldn’t talk, I was so overwhelmed. All I could get out was, “There’s something wrong with his brain.”

I was 38 years old, and this was my one chance to be a parent. My wife had already had one miscarriage and the doctor told us it would be difficult to conceive again. And then, miracle number one, we did. Now it seemed it was all slipping away. But it didn’t, it just got more difficult. Most things in life worth fighting for are more difficult.

READ: New pro-life diaper company releases ad showing how every baby is a ‘miracle from God’

There were multiple ultrasounds, MRI’s, heart monitorings, surgery consultations. They even had us meet with a specialist to discuss our “options” to see if we wanted to end the pregnancy. Our son had more doctors than the entire state of Kansas and he wasn’t even born yet. And we weren’t sure he ever would be. They told us he might not live. And if he did live, he might not walk, might not talk and the list goes on.

But now the rest of the story. Seventeen years ago next month, after a long and arduous pregnancy, my beautiful wife gave birth to our son Parker, miracle number two. After a stint in the NICU came every miracle after that – sitting up, crawling, feeding himself, walking, talking. The miracles became too numerous to mention. But I must mention them. We live in a jaded world where people have stopped believing in miracles. I know God still performs miracles today. I have one living in my house. He calls me “Daddy.” Maybe the reason we don’t see more miracles is after one tough phone call, we abort the miracle process. And when we do it’s because there is something wrong with our brain.

This testimony was published on Linked In before the author submitted it to LifeSiteNews. To read more about the Seiber family, please see this recent article.

Share











