‘We don’t want the fear of God’: Toronto Catholic school trustees oppose St. Michael prayer

Toronto Catholic District School Board trustees voted down Michael Del Grande’s motion to include recitation of the St. Michael prayer in schools, arguing that children ought not to have the ‘fear of God’ instilled in them.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — We’ve long known that several trustees at the Toronto Catholic District School Board are dissidents who reject Church teachings, but they still manage to shock us from time to time.

Let me tell you what came out of the mouths of Trustee Maria Rizzo and Trustee Angela Kennedy at the December 12 monthly board meeting.

During a debate on Trustee Michael Del Grande’s motion that would’ve made it mandatory to recite the powerful St. Michael the Archangel prayer at every Catholic school, Trustee Rizzo objected emphatically, stating:

I don’t want to put the fear of God in our children.

For Bible-believing Christians, that’s quite the jaw-dropping statement. Consider her words in light of sacred scripture:

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding. — (Proverbs 9:10).

Proverbs 1:7 also says: “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” For Catholics, fear of God is also one of the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit received during the sacrament of confirmation.

It helps us to grow in faith and to love God with the respect, awe, and reverence He is owed, never wanting to do anything to jeopardize our relationship with Him.

But Rizzo wasn’t the only trustee expressing this bizarre opposition to the fear of God. Trustee Angela Kennedy joined in with some jaw-droppers of her own.

“I don’t think that any of us need to have the fear of God put in us,” Kennedy said.

It was surreal watching Rizzo and Kennedy say these thoroughly un-Christian things.

I had to ask myself, “What am I really witnessing here”? It felt as if there were someone else speaking through them.

Suddenly, the passage from Matthew 8:28 entered my mind, where Jesus came across two demon-possessed men who confronted him, saying: “What business do You have with us, Son of God? Have you come to torment us before the time?”

If you recall the Gospel account, Jesus ended up casting the demons out into a herd of pigs, liberating the oppressed men.

I’ll be perfectly honest with you. I was left wondering if these irrational, angry reactions might not be the influence of demons?

Was what I’d just witnessed them lashing out at the thought of their ancient foe, St. Michael the Archangel, who cast them down from heaven after they rebelled against God, now potentially being welcomed into the TCDSB?

What do you think? Am I reading too much into Rizzo and Kennedy’s strikingly bizarre words? I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Now, back to the report…

NO to prayer at schools, YES at board meetings

Sadly, trustees ended up voting against requiring schools to pray the St. Michael the Archangel prayer. It was defeated by a vote of 8 to 4.

However, Michael Del Grande still captured a small victory: a majority of trustees voted in favour of praying the St. Michael prayer at TCDSB board meetings at least once a month. Not surprisingly, Rizzo and Kennedy voted “No” that time as well.

This is a truly powerful prayer, and we’re so grateful to Trustee Del Grande for bringing it into the school board. Please God, release your warrior angel, Michael, to do spiritual battle at the TCDSB!

No forced apology or LGBT re-education!

There’s a second bit of good news that we can report from the meeting. That is, the dissident trustees backed off of enforcing the sanctions they’d imposed on Del Grande back in 2020. Thank God for this small mercy, which we’ll take as a win!

Prior to the December 12 meeting, the TCDSB’s lawyer had sent a letter demanding that Michael submit himself to the humiliating sanctions, even before his lawsuit against the board is heard by the Supreme Court. So, we feared he’d be served with enforcement at the board meeting.

Instead, the board Chair Markus DeDomenico simply read out a one minute “censure” of Del Grande, basically repeating the lie that his 2020 motion against transgender ideology represented “trustee misconduct.”

Why did they back off?

My guess is they were afraid they’d look like vindictive grinches because of CLC’s call-to-action which drew attention to this unfair demand. Many of you wrote trustees to decry their persecution of Michael Del Grande, so we thank you for defending our heroic trustee.

Restoring faith and exposing evil

As you can tell from this report, Del Grande is working hard to restore an authentic Christian identity to the TCDSB. And while he’s at it, he’s exposing a good deal of spiritual and moral rot for all the world to see. For this, we are in Michael Del Grande’s debt.

Speaking of debt… our crowdfunding campaign to help Michael take his lawsuit against the TCDSB all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada is only at 54 percent of its goal.

If the goal isn't reached, he'll have to give up, and we'll never know if he might've won.

Will you please help Trustee Del Grande go to the Supreme Court by making a generous donation of $100, $500 or even $1,000?

Any size donation is appreciated. If the Supreme Court does not agree to hear his appeal, the funds raised will be used to pay his outstanding legal bills (which are big).

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

