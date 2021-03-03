We want God, not the Equality Act

CONTACT YOUR CONGRESSMEN: Tell them to oppose the Equality Act! Click to contact your federal politicians, now.

March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The debate over the Equality Act is much more than a discussion on “discrimination” or “rights.” If enacted, it will mark the nation’s formal and symbolic break with the will of God. Such a conclusion comes from an inadvertent remark during the Congressional debate over the nefarious bill.

This religious aspect of the proposed legislation trumps all others. Many rightly oppose the measure because they say it will create a right to abortion, facilitate its funding and impose “transgender” tyranny upon the nation’s workplaces, churches, bathrooms and schools. It will codify “gender” ideology into the law of the land. All these are legitimate and substantial reasons to oppose the bill.

However, the most powerful reason for being vehemently against it is that it represents the severing of America’s relationship with God. In Congressional hearings about the act, Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler declared that whatever may oppose the will of God is of no concern for Congress. This is tantamount to saying that America should exist outside of God’s will, that it should be completely indifferent to His Divine Law.

This declaration should cause great concern and grief for the nation. America’s ties to God are her most precious possession. The blatant contempt for this relationship cannot fail to have drastic consequences. It would mark a disastrous turning point.

A rejection of God’s will

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) triggered the denial in remarks he made on the House floor about God’s intent in creation. Would that in their official statement on the Equality Act, the nation’s Catholic bishops had shown the courage of this congressman! Rep. Steube went straight to the core of the problem: “When men or women claim to be able to choose their own sexual identity, they are making a statement that God did not know what he was doing when he created them.”

“The gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God’s good design,” he continued. “Whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God, that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences. We are seeing the consequences of rejecting God here in our country today.”

As chairman of the hearings, Congressman Nadler’s brutal reply was that “[w]hat any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.”

A Challenge to God’s Sovereignty

This short and impious statement contains the key to understanding the nation’s disastrous state. America has abandoned God. The congressman made matters worse by issuing a public challenge to God’s sovereignty over the American land and people. He repudiated the nation’s history.

By declaring God’s will to be a matter of no concern, he formally denies the validity of the Ten Commandments. However, they are an expression of God’s will and His loving providence for all nations, in all places, and for all historical eras.

He further kicks aside America’s past religious consensus, which recognized God’s authority. Although far from ideal, the United States was formed around a vague notion of God and a Christian moral code loosely based on the Ten Commandments. This consensus was adopted by the State, embedded in its laws, and engraved on its public buildings.

Although far-too-vague, this consensus had the good effect of deeply imprinting on the national character a sense of morality, godliness, patriotism and family devotion. It even had a healthy moderating influence on the economy.

Vast sectors of the American public remain attached to this moral code loosely based on the Ten Commandments. This attachment has given rise to reactions in defense of family, traditional marriage, property, faith in the public square, morality, and country that are the basis of the culture war still raging across the nation.

Unmasking the ungodly left

Congressman Nadler’s remark represents a new phase in the political left’s shift away from God and His moral law. The antagonism is no longer hidden. The left’s program is so radical that it allows itself to be unmasked before the public. The congressman’s reply succinctly states that God should have no influence in the affairs of His creatures. America takes care of herself. God need not bless America.

Nadler’s rejection of God echoes Lucifer’s primal cry of revolt, “I will not serve,” in the battle in Heaven at the beginning of history.

This revolt goes beyond affirming that God’s will is a matter of no concern. Instead, it sees God’s will as a terrible obstacle that must be removed as the left seeks to “reset” society toward a state of things that is diametrically opposed to God’s Will. As the Equality Act’s draconian terms prove, those who follow God’s law cannot be tolerated but must be suppressed. Everyone must be forced to validate error and approve sin.

The core of the Equality Act is found in this rejection of God’s will. If those who favor the act are unafraid to deny God’s authority, then those who oppose it must, like Rep. Greg Steube, courageously affirm it, in the name of all Americans who recognize Christ as Lord and King.

Now is the time to reaffirm unequivocally and unapologetically America’s relationship with God. It is time to say: We want God, Who is our King.

The other aspects of the bill are important and must be addressed. However, this desire to do God’s will despite all obstacles is what will deliver victory. It secures us the right to call on the Lord God of Hosts for aid in this unequal battle for the heart and soul of America.

John Horvat II is a scholar, researcher, educator, international speaker, and author of the book Return to Order, as well as the author of hundreds of published articles. He lives in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, where he is the vice president of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property.