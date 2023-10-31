Were the Dagestan airport riots a Western-backed, anti-Russian psy-op?

As more people began looking skeptically at the background of the event, it now appears the crowd was organized on Telegram by the TG channel Morning_Dagestan, owned by the anti-Putin politician Ilya Ponomarev, who lives in Kiev, Ukraine.

(Conservative Treehouse) — As noted in this Sunday Conservative Treehouse article, nothing about the story of the Red Wings flight from Tel-Aviv to the Dagestan region Makhachkala airport seemingly made sense. Yes, the visual aspects of the story were accurate in that Muslims and Hamas sympathizers rushed the airport looking for Israeli Jews on the flight. However, something just didn’t seem right both in the story and the way it was promoted by Western media.

As more people began looking skeptically at the background, it now appears the crowd was organized on Telegram by the TG channel Morning_Dagestan, owned by the anti-Putin politician Ilya Ponomarev, who lives in Kiev. That channel has now been removed.

Exiled from Russia, Ponomarev is reportedly working for Western intelligence and lives in Kiev, Ukraine. Ponomarev spent time in the U.S. in 2014, before going to Ukraine in 2016. There is an interesting background bio story available on Ponomarev here: “Since invading Ukraine last year, some now call for direct action. Ilya Ponomarev, former Russian Duma member and activist, is leading this charge,” in opposition to Vladimir Putin.

If Ponomarev, a self-declared communist, is working for the interests of Ukraine against Russia and Putin, he is intersecting with the CIA and U.S. State Department, who are organizing the resistance effort in Ukraine. It makes sense he would be running psychological operations against Russia and exploiting the opportunities to incite unrest in the Dagestan region. Pure opportunism.

In essence, if you put all the pretending away, this looks like a collaborative psy-op effort by Western intel, with the intent to undermine Putin (and Russia) on the international stage. That would explain how the story and events went viral as intended, jumping from social media to mainstream corporate media as promoted by people like Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

Once again, a reminder: we are being manipulated.

If what you see/hear just doesn’t make sense, trust your instincts. You might not know what is wrong, but you will likely be correct that the narrative we are being told is just not accurate.

The good news is that in these weird times everyone is questioning everything, and the motives are discovered very fast.

Comrade Suspicious Cat was correct to be, well, suspicious.

