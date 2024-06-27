Western globalists hate Donald Trump and Nigel Farage because they oppose World War III

Liberal-globalist warmongers have accused both Donald Trump and Nigel Farage of effectively collaborating with Russia for their recognition of reality and their promotion of peace.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two populists threaten a colorful revolution in politics, changing a regime of permanent and escalating war to one which takes seriously the argument for life over death. With World War III on the agenda, populist politics may prove the only alternative to oblivion.

Both Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have spoken out against the escalation to full-scale war with Russia represented by U.S./NATO actions in Ukraine, and now within Russia itself.

Liberal-globalist warmongers have accused both men of effectively collaborating with Russia for their recognition of reality and their promotion of peace. It is clear that the U.S. and European political establishment, together with its captive media, consider any talk of peace as treason.

It is also now clear that the new plan is full-scale war with Russia. Comments from the Russian Security Council warn that a “war without rules” is already underway, with the Russian prime minister now vowing to respond by doing to the West what the West has done to Russia.

What has the Western leadership led us into?

🚨🇺🇸🇷🇺 U.S. bombs killing civilians on a beach in Sevastopol, Russia. pic.twitter.com/Vg5l61KFky — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) June 25, 2024

U.S. cluster bombs hit Russian families

A missile attack guided by NATO and using weapons provided by the U.S. struck Russian families on a beach in Crimea on Sunday.

Reuters accused the Russians of escalation for condemning this U.S.-directed attack on its civilians:

Directly blaming the United States for an attack on Crimea – which Russia unilaterally annexed in 2014 although most of the world considers it part of Ukraine – is a step further.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children.

Russia has said that it intends to respond to this attack, for which it holds the U.S. responsible.

As Reuters reported from Moscow on June 23:

Russia said on Sunday that the United States was responsible for a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with five U.S.-supplied missiles that killed four people, including two children, and injured 151 more.

In a BBC report, Russia’s defense ministry claimed on Sunday that all ATACMS missiles are programmed by U.S. specialists and guided by American satellites.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated the claim during a meeting in Minsk on Monday, saying that the system ‘cannot be used without the direct participation of the American military, including satellite capabilities’.

A U.S. drone was reported making a pass of the beach before the attack, providing real-time targeting data for the intentional killing of Russian families at the seaside.

NEW: 🇷🇺🇺🇲 This is a direct attack by the USA on Russia Moments before the ATCMS cluster munition missile that made a massacre on the beach in Sevastopol, Crimea today, a US drone was circling and guiding the missile fired in Ukraine to its coordinates. Biden is definitely… pic.twitter.com/D786HwklOW — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) June 23, 2024

Russia has said the West will pay for its actions. Vladimir Putin warned last month that nuclear war will follow if it sends troops to Ukraine. He has been ignored.

Regime change is OK when we do it in Ukraine

The insertion of the caveat about Crimea in the line above is a clear signal of the distortion of reality which routinely accompanies the marketing of war in the West.

Crimea’s overwhelmingly ethnic Russian population voted to secede from Ukraine in 2014, ending 60 years of Ukrainian membership. Crimea was “gifted” to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1954 by Ukrainian Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

This regime change is denounced by the West as illegitimate. The 2014 U.S.-backed regime change in Ukraine which sparked the secession of Crimea and the Donbass is not.

There is a recording of the then-U.S. Secretary of State Victoria Nuland personally selecting the future prime minister and cabinet of Ukraine during a phone call. This was leaked in February 2014.

No coincidences in geopolitics

Two terrorist attacks in Russia took place on the same day as the missile strike, echoing the atrocity in the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow in March where 143 people were killed.

The Washington Post omitted from its June 24 headline that the terrorists had slit the throat of an Orthodox priest in the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Dagestan.

The Washington Post did say:

Russian lawmakers on Monday quickly blamed external forces, including Ukraine and NATO, for terrorist attacks on Sunday that killed at least 20 people in Dagestan.

Two churches were attacked by five gunmen, along with a traffic police station. An empty synagogue was burned down. What can the Russians mean by “external forces”?

Is this some kind of conspiracy theory?

A history of foreign agents

The Russian region of Dagestan borders the independent state of Georgia, whose government has survived a recent attempt at regime change – by making “foreign agents” illegal.

It learned its lesson over 20 years ago. Georgia was the first nation to fall in the wave of U.S.-backed “color revolutions” of 2003, its Rose Revolution installing a pro-U.S. government.

Ukraine also got a new pro-U.S. regime installed, in a transition to liberal-globalist democracy whose results we see today.

Is it fanciful to accuse Ukraine and NATO of involvement in “ISIS” terrorism? In 2019, the U.K.’s Independent reported that Ukraine had harbored known “ISIS” terrorists from Georgia for two years. They came from the Pankisi Gorge in the north of Georgia, in a region bordering Russia.

The U.S. sent “military advisers” to the region in 2002, as part of the “war on terror.” The Pankisi is 25 kilometers from Dagestan.

Terror and the nuclear threat

The wave of terror attacks follow the U.S. and U.K.-backed bombing of the Kerch Bridge from Russia to Crimea in 2022, and a May 13, 2024, airstrike using U.K.-supplied “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to destroy a Russian over-the-horizon nuclear weapons early warning radar.

Two further ballistic missile early warning radars were then attacked by Ukraine, both “deep inside” Russia, according to Reuters.

Ukraine is using U.S.- and U.K.-supplied weapons to degrade and destroy systems used to detect ballistic nuclear missiles launched against Russia. Ukraine does not launch these weapons. There is no military reason to do this unless one wishes to weaken Russia’s capability to defend itself in a nuclear war.

Missile escalation

JUST IN: President Biden admits he authorized Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia, but it's okay because he didn't authorize them to attack Moscow. Voting for Biden is literally voting for WW3 at this point. pic.twitter.com/Uu1dbcVpKx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 6, 2024

Further escalation came with the Biden administration’s May 30 “green-lighting” of the use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike targets up to 300 kilometers within Russia.

Biden “resisted” pressure from Ukraine’s term-expired President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to permit these strikes for fears of sparking World War III. He was urged to “Drop ‘World War III’ Red Line,” as Newsweek reported on May 29. He did so the next day, and so bombs now drop on Russians on the beach.

NATO is guiding these attacks. It has troops on the ground in Ukraine, and now it is directing airstrikes on Russian civilians.

Peace dismissed

Putin’s proposal for peace last month was dismissed by Western leaders. Putin said the West was “lowering the threshold for nuclear war” by its actions – a charge said to be “without evidence” in the Daily Express.

Putin’s realistic assessment was that a NATO victory “means the end of the 1,000-year history of the Russian state.”

His remarks, seemingly irrelevant to most mainstream reporters, concluded with a fatalistic message: “I think this is clear to everyone… Isn’t it better to go all the way, until the end?”

Also ignored was his warning that “If NATO enters Ukraine, it is World War III.

Why? The West wants war.

Yet Nigel Farage and Donald Trump do not.

Trump will stop the war

Unlike Farage, Donald Trump is almost certain to win the forthcoming election. He has pledged never to commit U.S. troops to a war in Ukraine. On June 20, Trump guested on the “All-In Podcast.”

When asked whether he would send U.S. soldiers to Ukraine, Trump said, “I wouldn’t do it. No.”

Trump echoes the realist position of Dr. Sumantra Maitra in noting that “we have a big ocean in between” the U.S. and Russia. This is partnered with another reality-based assessment.

“We are giving more than a $100 billion dollars more” than Europe to Ukraine, Trump noted, when “their economy is of a similar size.”

Maitra has released a new book which argues that even if Putin were replaced with a liberal leader, Russia would still require a security arrangement which balanced its interests with those of the West.

Mentioning this obvious and reasonable fact gets you called Hitler in Britain.

It's your party who has empowered and enabled Farage.

It's the Tories who have become more and more right wing to gain the populist vote. How did you think this was going to end?

You lot have been playing with fire and now we could all get burned. pic.twitter.com/ysvVnnGUoH — Nicky 💙💜 🇵🇸 🇾🇪#BDS #AntiFascist ¡No pasaran! (@nicky_NoPasaran) June 21, 2024

Ten years ago Nigel Farage warned that NATO and the E.U. were playing with fire as both ideological bureaucracies sought to expand – and absorb Ukraine into themselves.

“Have we taken leave of our senses?” he asked. “Do we want to have a war with Putin?”

He concluded that “because if we do, we are certainly going about it the right way.”

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is totally abhorrent, but it was also entirely predictable. I warned in 2014 that EU and NATO expansion would lead to war. pic.twitter.com/AxZKsHZwYY — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 24, 2023

All the “right-thinking people” are going this way. It is wrong to object. And so allegedly Nigel is Putin, Nigel is Hitler.

Death by ideology

All bureaucracies seek to expand – or they die. Both the E.U. and NATO have a dual purpose. One is political administration, the other military. Yet both also have the promotion of the liberal-global ideology as their mission.

Political and military power in the West is identical with the promotion of the rainbow banner, abortion, open borders, Net Zero, and the censorship and criminalization of liberal-critical ideas.

This amounts to the basic denial of reality as a political policy in the West. Any suggestion that NATO has expanded, alongside the E.U., is heresy. It is true, and that is why it is taboo.

The British press continue to savage Nigel Farage for stating the obvious: NATO and E.U. expansion provoked the war. Why is this an outrage? This is intentional, and the intention is now to provoke a world war.

The first war did not destroy Russia. At least 25 million Russian soldiers died during WWII, far, far beyond that of any of the allied nations. Without them, the Nazis would not have been defeated. So now we have to have a bigger one, which may well destroy you too.

Sanity-based analysis

Trump was questioned over whether he agreed that NATO expansion had created the conditions for all-out war.

He was asked, “Would you take NATO expansion off the table for peace?”

The answer Trump gave was that the actions of the Biden Administration were obviously going to provoke war:

For 20 years I heard that NATO, if Ukraine goes into NATO, it’s a real problem for Russia.

Trump is right, but he understates the case. U.S. diplomats have warned since the 1990s that NATO enlargement would make war with Russia inevitable.

George Kennan was present at the creation of NATO in 1947. He was the architect of the U.S. policy of Soviet containment. In 1998, Kennan said of NATO expansion:

I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else.

He warned it would lead to a new cold war with Russia.

Now it looks like we are also getting a hot one.

Biden admin sparked the Russian invasion

Trump continued, saying the chief diplomat of the U.S. told his Russian counterpart that Ukraine would be joining NATO. Weeks later, the Donbass war escalated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It turns out that the month before the Russians invaded [Antony] Blinken told [Sergei] Lavrov that the administration was not only going to bring Ukraine into NATO but that they thought it was okay for the United States to put nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

What kind of diplomacy is this? NATO up to Russia’s borders – with nuclear weapons?

“No wonder the Russians hit the roof,” Trump concluded.

He went on to detail the personal contribution of U.S. President Joe Biden prior to the invasion which followed Blinken’s startling remarks to the Russians.

Biden was saying all of the wrong things, and one of the wrong things he was saying – Ukraine will go into NATO. When I listened to him speak, I said, ‘This guy is going to start a war.’

Trump described Biden’s rhetoric as an inversion of basic common sense so extreme as to be “crazy.”

If you look at the rhetoric from Biden – he was saying the opposite of what in my opinion you had to say.

He went on to say that Biden continues to make insanely inflammatory statements:

The things he was saying – and he’s still saying it – he’s saying things that are so crazy, inflammatory.

Trump noted the recent statements by flamboyant French President Emmanuel Macron, who has said his support for Ukraine “has no limits” and has spoken of sending the French army to fight Russia alongside French-supplied Mirage jets. Both Macron and the beleaguered German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the use of Western missiles on targets inside Russia.

Trump has no intention of joining Macron and his liberal friends in their desperate bid for war.

I hear routinely they’re now talking about Ukraine entering NATO, and now I hear France wants to go in and fight. Well, I wish him a lot of luck. I think, ‘Good luck, sir.’

Why does Macron want to “go in and fight”?

Emmanuel Macron is so despised by his own soldiers already in Ukraine they did this.

🇺🇦🇫🇷 The French, who are fighting in Ukraine, put a Macron mask on a pig and shot a video where they express everything they think about him. "Macron, you filthy pig." "Macron, we're dying here in Ukraine because of you." "You don't give a shit about people of France."… pic.twitter.com/mOZFxHCFvO — Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) June 25, 2024

“Macron you filthy pig, come here! Do you know that people in France can’t make ends meet?”

“Macron – my mother gets huge electricity bills! Have you seen the price of food? No, you have never set your filthy foot in a grocery store.”

“You fill up France with migrants to replace us! You don’t give a **** about France!”

The French soldier says, “We are dying in Ukraine because of you!”

The reason Macron wants to play soldiers in Ukraine is because he is desperate to be taken seriously. His party was humiliated in the European elections. His decision to call parliamentary elections appears to have been an enormous mistake fueled by personal vanity.

Macron now warns of “civil war” in France if his party loses to the populist National Rally. Faced with the crisis he has created at home, he calls for war abroad too.

His fellow liberal-globalists in Europe are furious with him. They see his vainglorious move to elections as opening the door to the counter-liberal populists which Germany has threatened to criminalize, and who have now secured significant power in Austria, the Netherlands, Hungary, and across Europe.

Even Britain, the most propaganda naive of all the liberal democracies, is beginning to recognize that the liberal-global platform of blue, red, green, and yellow liberals have no solutions to the problems they have created by their policies of national suicide. Farage and his party continue to rise in the polls.

The solution for the liberals is to talk up a war and then start it. “I’ll show them,” says the humiliated globalist, whose global umbrella is snapping shut, leaving them isolated with a population which largely despises them.

This is the reason why NATO is doing its utmost to provoke a war with Russia.

War with Russia: 70 years in the making

NATO itself is the cause of the war with Russia, for which it has been preparing for decades.

Efforts began in the 1950s in the U.S. to fund and train counter-Russian Ukrainian nationalists who would prove useful “in case of a war with Russia.” This 1950 CIA document contains that quote.

Since 2014, NATO armed and trained the Ukrainian army, into which around 30 former private small armies were absorbed. Some of these armies were funded by the same oligarch who backed Zelensky’s election for president – a term which expired in May.

Most of these private armies support Ukrainian nationalists who fought with Nazi Germany, and many of them openly display Nazi-inspired insignia.

The reason why this is OK was explained in the Times of Israel in March 2022. These Nazis don’t hate Jews. They hate Russians.

Ukraine: Desperate for manpower

NATO’s gambit to magnify and weaponize Ukrainian anti-Russian nationalists has resulted in military defeat. Most of the army NATO trained is now dead.

As President Trump said himself, Ukraine is running out of soldiers:

They don’t have the soldiers. They don’t have the manpower. they want to use children. They want to use… very old people, people that are not really equipped to fight.

Horrific videos routinely show how men in Ukraine are kidnapped from the streets, pushed into vans, and sent to the front line to die.

Zelensky's Garden 😯😲🔔 The authorities are trying to prevent citizens from escaping. They are needed in the army, as there are currently not enough volunteers. Thousands of Ukrainians, like these men on the border with Romania, do not want to fight – Sky News about the Kyiv… pic.twitter.com/e0L973DyKK — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) April 11, 2024

This video emerged of a long line of young men. They were reportedly told of a way to escape across the Ukrainian border. When they went there, the Ukrainian army captured them. They too will be sent to die in a war that could never have been won, and which was lost a long time ago.

SICK: Dozens of men from Ukraine tricked into thinking they were given an escape route out of Ukraine from Zelensky's gustapo only to find out they have been captured and con-scribed for war.pic.twitter.com/hfMOq5kll4 — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) June 23, 2024

Russia has a much bigger population, army, arsenal and industrial base. These things make you win.

The U.S. political establishment has preferred to present Russia as a failed state – a “gas station masquerading as a country,” as John McCain styled it in March 2014.

This popular delusion cannot be squared with the restraint shown by the world’s largest nuclear power as U.S. and NATO missiles, guided by NATO targeting, now rain down on its towns and beaches, killing civilians.

It is a strange coincidence that missile and terror attacks struck Russia on the same day. The Khorasan wing of “ISIS” claimed responsibility for the latter. Known as “ISIS-K”, it was also credited with the March 2024 killing of 124 Russians in the Crocus City Hall attack outside Moscow.

A pattern of coincidence

As retired UK diplomat Alastair Crooke said on June 24, “I’ve been in the geopolitical world too long to believe in coincidences.”

Referencing the well-established ties between Western powers and “ISIS” – an outfit whose U.S.-backed rise was documented in 2015. Crooke said the provocation of Russia signaled a shift in U.S. strategy – towards full-scale war: “It’s obviously intended to provoke Russia to do something that will escalate it further.”

War as an election campaign

Why would the U.S. want to do this? If this provokes a response, Joe Biden gets to say serious things, and perhaps be taken seriously again as a “leader.” Crooke explained:

The United States can show that it is being tough and facing down Russia in the lead up to these elections.

Yet Crooke believes this goes beyond the electoral cycles – both in Europe and in the U.S.

He says that talk of conscription and escalating war rhetoric in Europe indicates that the policy objective is now World War Three.

From what is being said in Europe and what the Europeans are saying, that… the order has come down to prepare for a more full-scale war with Russia – perhaps in the next two-and-a-half to three years.

The U.S. was quick to assert that the attacks in Moscow at the Crocus were the work of “ISIS,” claiming it had warned Russia of them in advance. The head of the FBI then warned of forthcoming attacks in the U.S.

Is this part of the electoral strategy too?

Insecurity guarantees

The political capital of Joe Biden, and the liberal globalists allied with him in Europe and the Anglosphere, is completely spent. This is no longer about political arguments, either. The failure to provide security, prosperity, to safeguard the rule of law, and to act in the national interest means that none of these governments have a right to govern. They are illegitimate, as Zelensky is himself, criminalizing opposition to their politics of insanity.

NATO is supposed to guarantee the European security architecture it was set up to defend.

What security has it guaranteed? It has expanded eastward. Founded with 12 members in 1949, it has 32 member states today, including over a dozen formerly in the Russian-Soviet sphere of influence.

Whether you like Russians or hate them, the security of Europe depends on the balancing of powers within the region. To ignore this is to unbalance not Russia, but European and global security, leading to all-out war. This is what our current leaders are for.

NATO is a design for death on a scale few people alive in the West have seen outside of Hollywood. The serious talk is not only to recast the clown-shoed leadership as serious persons of state. It is backed up by actions intended to make peace not only unthinkable, but impossible.

War is not inevitable. There is still time to choose whether you wish to have a future worth the name. It is us or them. It is life or death.

This is the reason why Trump is branded a reckless criminal and Nigel Farage is Hitlerized as a traitor.

Reason is treason. Sanity is extremism. Death is the life of this evil system, and there is one chance to stop it. It lies with populists like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage. Like them or not, only reality-based leadership will stop the march to Armageddon.

