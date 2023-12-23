What God was telling me through a classic children’s story 

'Are You My Mother?' by P.D. Eastman was my favorite bedtime story when I was a little girl and now ministers to me during trying times in life.

(LifeSiteNews) — The classic tale of the wandering baby bird Are You My Mother? by P.D. Eastman was my favorite bedtime story when I was a little girl. As a young mother, I read it to my children. The image of the mommy bird, vibrant with her red and white polka dot kerchief, looking for food to bring her baby bird is forever etched in my memory. What I didn’t expect was how this seemingly simple tale would minister to me during particularly trying times of my life.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Are You My Mother? is about a hatchling bird. His mother, thinking her egg would stay in the nest where she left it, leaves it alone and flies off to find food. Meanwhile, the baby bird hatches. He does not see his mother, so he goes to look for her. He falls out of the nest, and it is a long way down. In his search, he asks a kitten, a hen, a dog, and a cow if they are his mother to which they reply, “How can I be your mother?” During his search, he walks by his mother but does not notice her. Then he sees a car, which cannot be his mother. In desperation, the baby bird calls out to a boat and a plane, and at last, convinced he has found his mother, he climbs onto the teeth of an enormous power shovel, which makes a loud “snort” sound from its exhaust, prompting the bird to cry in desperation, “You are not my mother! You are a snort!” “I want my mother!” he says. “I know I have a mother!” he cries. It is at this moment that the giant shovel carries the baby bird back to his nest, just as his mother is arriving. Upon gazing at his mother, the baby bird utters his canticle of praise, “You are my mother!”

It was during the COVID shutdown that I sensed once again that God was reminding me of the story of the baby bird. I had grown extremely weary, and I was giving up on the hope that God would grant me the desire of my heart.

As I was walking along my street one evening, mesmerized by the canopy of trees which had become a spiritual cocoon for me during this time, I felt as if God was speaking directly to my heart, unveiling a hidden mystery behind the story of the baby bird and his frustrating quest to find his mother. The story had perplexed me for years. I knew there was a hidden message embedded in it. The first time it came to me was immediately upon awakening, the morning after I had spent the night grieving over a personal loss. I felt a sense of peace as the words “Are you my mother?” rolled off my tongue, which was unusual. I knew there was a message and thought God was telling me that I don’t have to look for a soulmate, He would bring him to me, just as the mother bird in the story brought the baby bird its food.

I had it all wrong.

In hindsight, many of us may identify with the angst of the baby bird. He was immature, impatient, and curious. He did not realize he could not yet fly and prematurely left the nest. In addition, he did not even know what his mother looked like, and therefore he was unable to recognize her. He walked right by his mother, and he did not notice her.

I thought about how frequently we drive by a Catholic church without acknowledging Jesus in the most Blessed Sacrament of the altar. How many opportunities have we overlooked because we were preoccupied or blinded by our sinful tendencies and selfish interests. For example, we may find ourselves expecting a child out of wedlock, divorced, or simply struggling, desperately trying to find happiness.

Like the baby bird, perhaps we “flew the coup” and left the nest prematurely without “food” for the journey, the spiritual formation to recognize impostors. Perhaps we do not understand how the choices that we made when we were younger, which may have seemed meaningless at the time, changed the trajectory of our life, instigating a life full of hardship that God never intended.

RELATED: The purity and joy of Our Lady’s Visitation heralds the spiritual coming of Christ into our hearts

Most of us can empathize with the baby bird’s lack of patience and sense of desperation as we search for what seems to be missing in our lives. We ask, we seek, and we knock. Whether we are looking for a job or a spouse, it seems our frantic efforts to pursue that desire can disable our ability to recognize situations that do not serve us. We may feel life is cruel at times. We often get our hopes up when we think we have found what we have been seeking, only to have them dashed.

In the story the shovel, which gently lifts the bird to its nest, is a mysterious force that rescues the bird when he is at his weakest, most vulnerable state. The bird returns to his nest in a manner that he could not have envisioned. Does Jesus not tell us that His grace is sufficient for us, and that His power is perfected in our weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9)? Did St. Paul not boast of his weakness for it brought him closer to Jesus (2 Corinthians 11:30)?

P.D. Eastman probably was not thinking about the Catholic Church when he wrote this simple yet meaningful story. He probably didn’t use the most profound symbolism of a baby bird’s nest to pay homage to the manger of the Newborn King. But perhaps my reading is not so far-fetched.

In an excerpt from Jesus of Nazareth: The Infancy Narratives, Pope Benedict XVI writes, “Augustine drew out the meaning of the manger using an idea that at first seems almost shocking, but on closer examination contains a profound truth. The manger is the place where animals find their food. But now, lying in the manger, is He who called himself the true bread come down from heaven, the true nourishment that we need to be fully ourselves. This is the food that gives us true life, eternal life. Thus, the manger becomes a reference to the table of God, to which we are invited to receive the bread of God. From the poverty of Jesus’ birth emerges the miracle in which man’s redemption is mysteriously accomplished.”

Upon further reflection, I understood that the dear mother bird symbolizes for me our own Blessed Mother, who always leads us to Jesus, whose flesh is real food. The mother bird’s red and white polka dotted kerchief could symbolize the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ our Lord—the Eucharistic meal that is the Source and Summit of our life.

For Jesus tells us, “Unless you eat my flesh and drink my blood, you have no life in you” (John 6:53).-

In my reading it becomes evident that the baby bird’s nest, like the manger, is a most humble symbol for Holy Mother Church where the true bread comes down from heaven. Like many Catholics who have quoted St. Augustine’s proclamation, “For thyself you have created us, and our hearts are restless until they rest in thee,” I did not fully understand.

Jesus Christ of Nazareth, who was born in a humble cave in Bethlehem, desires for us to seek Him and devour His Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity, with that same fierce intensity of the baby bird in search of his mother. And it is through our relationship with His own mother, that she brings Him directly to us.

This Christmas, let us join St. Augustine of Hippo and confess “Late have I loved you, oh beauty ever ancient, ever new, late have I loved you! You were within me, but I was outside, and it was there that I searched for you. In my unloveliness I plunged into the lovely things which you created. You were with me, but I was not with you.”

RELATED: If we give Christ our sins in Confession this Christmas, He will give us His peace

Share











