What government and media won’t tell you about how to protect you and your loved ones from COVID

November 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Now you are reading once again that there are huge increases in covid cases and hospitalizations. The frightening statistics may be true, but what you are not reading about is the pandemic malpractice that is blocking a safe, effective early home/outpatient treatment that can keep Americans healthy and out of hospital. Hard to believe but probably more than 180,000 of the over 240,000 covid deaths could have been prevented!

How could our pandemic management and public health system not be pushing an effective virus treatment costing next to nothing?

The answer is simple. There are four basic possible approaches for dealing with the pandemic, but only three are being sanctioned by the government.

First is contagion control based chiefly on using masks, social distancing and lockdowns. All these are resisted by many Americans because they erode individual freedoms guaranteed by our constitution and, in the case of lockdowns, cause serious harm to our economy and other health impacts. Yes, it really is all about the solution being worse than the problem.

Second, the public health system pushes sick people into hospitals where very costly treatments attempt to alleviate suffering but all too often leads to death. Hospitalization should be a last resort, not a prime element of pandemic management.

Third, all the top people like Dr. Fauci keep stressing the ultimate solution of effective and safe vaccines. But many Americans correctly question whether fast-tracked vaccines will really be safe. Many people will not take approved vaccines. And the greater truth is that it will be a long time before most people will even have access to a vaccine. In the meantime, more and more Americans will die unnecessarily.

So, what is that missing fourth management option that is not being pushed or sanctioned by the government? In fact, both the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, under the influence of the powerful Dr. Fauci have set legal blocks to using this fourth option. It is early home/outpatient treatment using low-cost generic medicines that have been used for a very long time for a variety of medical conditions, chiefly hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc. These were proven effective in March and relatively few courageous doctors are using these home/outpatient remedies to keep victims of the virus healthy and out of hospital. The mainstream press won’t tell you the truth about how successful a number of protocols have been. Here is what you need to know:

For your future health take the time to closely examine three very good websites offering information from doctors.

First, the best and most useful one is by America's Front Line Doctors. You can find detailed information on what the protocols consist of and on what states have done to block use of HCQ. Even more useful is that you can find a doctor in your state that can help you get what you need for using a protocol. There is also a White Paper by Dr. Simone Gold who some time ago concluded: “What we do know is that 70,000-100,000 excess American lives have been lost due to lack of access to HCQ.”

Second, is the website by the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons. Here you can find the excellent “A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment” embracing early use of an HCQ cocktail. It makes this key point: “Zinc is critical. It helps block the virus from multiplying. Hydroxychloroquine is the carrier taking zinc INTO the cells to do its job.”

Third, is https://covexit.com/ where you can access a number of presentations by the leading doctors using and promoting early home/outpatient treatment for covid.

But you may still be skeptical. Do these protocols using HCQ really work? There is a mountain of evidence. Here is just a small sampling.

In those countries with wide early use of HCQ the death rate is 71 percent lower than in those nations, like the US, where its use has been limited by the government. Some 600,000 people have been saved worldwide. The data imply a saving of way over 180,000 US lives, a figure that will increase as the number of deaths, sadly, keeps increasing without using home/outpatient use of HCQ.

Recently Dr. Harvey Risch said: “Many or most of the 220,000 deaths in the United States to date could have been prevented by widespread HCQ use that the FDA blocked. It is the FDA that is responsible for these deaths, not the president.” But Fauci is the power behind the throne, dictating FDA actions.

Frontline doctor Brian Tyson said that he has cured over 3,000 patients, and has said that between 75 and 80 percent of the over 200,000 deaths thus far could have been prevented by using HCQ!

Dr. Zev Zelenko a pioneer in using an HCQ cocktail, including zinc, that cut hospitalizations by 84 percent, started a petition in October, naming Fauci and other government officials who blocked HCQ use in March, noting: “Over 160,000 people were hospitalized and died unnecessarily. Let’s make life-saving treatment available and end the pandemic. Let’s bring these criminals to justice.”

For early use of HCQ, 171 studies have shown a median 64 percent reduction in negative virus impacts, hospitalizations or deaths. Early treatment studies show 100 percent effectiveness.

You may have read about HCQ being found ineffective in various studies. They are hyped by the mainstream media. Here is the problem with them. They have used HCQ way too late after the initial stage of the covid disease for really sick hospitalized patients. Unless used within the first few days of symptoms or a positive test HCQ does not work. Just as important, many studies have not used zinc. They often have used overly high doses of HCQ. If you choose to believe such studies and get covid you will regret not developing a plan to use one of the protocols for early home/outpatient treatment. This is the path to avoiding pain, suffering and possibly death. The life of you and your loved ones depend on having an open mind to so much information the leftist press is keeping from you. Don't be stuck on stupid.

Dr. Hirschhorn has long worked on health issues, including being a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison; also, a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association. He has authored a number of books and hundreds of articles and has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for over ten years. He is a member of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons.