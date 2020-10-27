What if Russia legalizing abortion in 1920 started Satan’s 100 years of freedom?

October 27, 2020 (Roman Catholic Man) — HERE’S A THOUGHT:

Russia (the Soviet Union) became the first country in the world to legalize abortion. What if this opened a gigantic satanic portal, and the ticking clock of Satan’s 100-year unbinding started when Russia was the first to legalize abortion in 1920? Literally, the biggest satanic portal opening one could imagine. Maybe this points to the “errors of Russia”? Maybe, because Russia opened the portal, this is why Russia was singled out for Consecration?

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

I wrote about the potential significance of the 100 years since Fatima, which could be the “100 years of Satan.” At that time, I counted myself among those who speculated that 100 years stretched from 1917 to 2017.

Yet, since 2017, it has been challenging to explain the alarming acceleration of evil. I’ve speculated that it is Satan having a temper-tantrum, as he is doing all he can to regain his “greater strength,” and that could still be true.

The Latin phrase, motus in fine velocior, is commonly used to indicate the faster passing of the time at the end of an historical period. I’ve heard it said that it means, “Things accelerate toward the end.” We are living through an historical hour which is not necessarily the end of times, but certainly could be marked as the end of an era.

Don’t we all know that abortion is the worst genocide in human history, now with 1.7 billion babies slaughtered world-wide since 1973? And, this horror unto God all began just three years after Fatima, as Russia was the first to “open this demonic portal” in 1920.

Don’t we all know that this battle has always been about abortion? The sacrament of the Left.

That would make the October we are living in right now, the 100th anniversary of the opening of that portal. Could this explain the awful evil we have witnessed in recent years, especially in this demonic 2020?

This thought came to me as I watched Amy Comey Barrett being sworn in. The nail in the coffin to the culture of death ... on our way to closing off that gigantic portal that was opened 100 years ago this month in October of 1920.

Keep praying, warriors!!!

Published with permission from Roman Catholic Man.