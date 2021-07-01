What really happened at the renegade priest conference last month? A testimony

July 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Last month, LifeSite’s video reporter Jim Hale went to Minneapolis to cover the 10th Annual Assembly of the dissident Association of U.S. Catholic Priests (AUSCP). There, he was confronted by some of the priests who accused him of lacking charity for questioning them on their dissent from Church teaching, including on homosexuality. Now, Hale is setting the record straight, giving his personal testimony of what happened at the event.

This is the type of reporting that you’ve come to expect from LifeSiteNews. Please consider a donation to our Summer fundraising campaign to help us continue reporting on the issues that concern you the most, 365 days a year!

You can make a secure donation online at give.lifesitenews.com.