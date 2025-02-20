What the Immaculate Conception can teach us about IVF

Divine wisdom often comes through humble avenues. At Lourdes in the 1850s, the Blessed Virgin solved the ensoulment issue for us when she told Bernadette, 'I am the Immaculate Conception.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers of all denominations are at a very important crossroads right now. We have just seen Donald Trump oust the godless and arguably satanic Democratic Party and begin with marvelous and courageous speed to undo the damage they have done.

Trump should be credited for completing the long road of getting Roe v. Wade repealed in his first administration, even if a proper understanding of the Constitution could have done it another way, either by executive or legislative action. But he did not pussy foot around with moving to appoint proper judges that fulfilled the prayers of generations of pro-lifers. The Dobbs decision is a glorious affirmation of constitutionality.

It stopped short of using Natural Law to end abortion in all fifty states, but pro-lifers will likely never find perfect peace for the unborn unless and until religion is revitalized into its necessary role within society. We operate in a constitutionally religion-free government. What we need is religion in our culture, not our government. When religion has done its job of evangelizing, the government will follow suit.

Trump is reinstating the Mexico City Policy of the Reagan era, cutting our ties with the U.N. population-control meisters and other associated fellow travelers. If it is done for fiscal and political sovereignty reasons, instead of moral ones, so be it. He is also moving against Planned Parenthood — or is he?

If I were a Planned Parenthood operative, I would be working at break-neck speed to begin making PP the go-to place for IVF business. After all, the abortion giant always sold itself as a place for so-called “wanted” pregnancy assistance, even if it was merely window-dressing. Embryonic destruction from IVF would make Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion numbers from the last 50 years pale by comparison. And talk about cash flow! Trump’s idea for federal assistance did not check the cost, running between $20-$30 thousand per woman.

The next question should be, just who will be raising these children? Lesbian and homosexual couples would certainly be in line. With what kind of warped souls will these poor children be gifted through their upbringing? How many of them will be sexually abused by their “parents”? The idea that married, Christian couples, lacking fertility and desperately wanting children, are the ones most eager for this service also makes for good window dressing, but what are the percentages?

But the real reason to oppose IVF is the monstrous loss of respect for human life that it will create. IVF fits perfectly into the Nazi program of “pure Aryan stock” and the rural sex retreat houses that serviced Hitler’s far more natural style of genetic engineering.

Millions of pro-life Christians, appalled by the photographs of surgical abortion, have understood that life begins at conception, yet many are perfectly fine with IVF. But God will see and account for every discarded embryo, every inhumane cryogenic storage, and will judge severely the culture that abuses His most precious gift of life.

Certain things cannot be measured by science, and one of them is ensoulment. The great genius Thomas Aquinas, following Aristotle, believed ensoulment occurred at 40 days after conception for males, and 80 days for females. His colossal reputation in all things, like that of Aristotle, was considered without question for centuries. But there are limits and boundaries to human genius, even when Aquinian or Aristotelian.

Divine wisdom often comes through humble avenues. At Lourdes in the 1850s, the Blessed Virgin solved the ensoulment issue for us when she told Bernadette, “I am the Immaculate Conception.” Bernadette’s sympathetic priest was puzzled by this. “Your Lady has been guilty of an inexcusable blunder,” he said. “Conception and birth are events, not persons. A person cannot be an event. She cannot say ‘I am birth’ or ‘I am conception.’ She might say, ‘I am the fruitof the immaculate conception.’”

This is not a hair-splitting and seemingly Catholic-centric problem; it is a problem for the entire world, for all of humanity. The Blessed Virgin’s answer to Bernadette tells us exactly when the Holy Spirit provides ensoulment. Even Aquinas had got it wrong, and Heaven itself knew that it needed correcting with the advent of modern science. A science that, without regard to Natural Law, can quickly go sideways.

And it was at precisely this time that the Protestant American physicians of the then pro-life AMA were beginning their crusade against abortion. It was led by Horatio R. Storer, a man of singular perseverance who later became a Catholic convert. I doubt Storer knew very much about Lourdes and Bernadette, but Heaven knew about Storer and his heroic work.

The original sin of Mankind was not simply disobedience. It was an effort by Man to elevate himself to be the equal of God. The imagined benevolent outcomes of IVF do not match the gift of marriage, human sexuality and family permanence, which is the sweetest fruit, in a fallen world, of God’s plan for Man.

History has been a dismal record of Man’s plan for Man. When we find new and imaginative ways to ignore the Creator, we do so at our own peril and will surely reap once again a most bitter fruit instead.

