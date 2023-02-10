WHO’s new global health chief has close ties to globalist cabal, transhumanist agenda

The World Health Organization's new chief scientist, Dr. Jeremy Farrar, is part of a small and tight-knit but global network that is working behind the scenes to influence global health, finance, and governance

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

December 13, 2022, the World Health Organization named Dr. Jeremy Farrar as its new chief scientist for global health.

Farrar, while director for the Wellcome Trust, was complicit in the coverup of SARS-CoV-2’s origin.

The Wellcome Trust, which Farrar led from 2013 until February 2023, is part of the technocratic globalist network and the modern eugenics movement.

Farrar has been on the forefront pushing the envelope on vaccine development, such that experimental gene therapy is now used as a preventive for viral infection. When COVID broke out, Farrar founded Wellcome Leap, which is basically the DARPA of global public health. Its focus is wholly on transhumanist research to usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Farrar and WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are part of a small and tight-knit but global network that is working behind the scenes to influence global health, finance, and governance.

(Mercola) — December 13, 2022, the World Health Organization named Dr. Jeremy Farrar as its new chief scientist for global health.

As chief scientist, Farrar will oversee the WHO’s science division “to develop and deliver high quality health services” worldwide.

As detailed in “The Dam of Lies Surrounding COVID Lab Leak Is Breaking,” February 1, 2020, Farrar convened a conference call with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, and several scientists to discuss tell-tale signs that SARS-CoV-2 was genetically engineered, which meant the pandemic was the result of a lab leak.

READ: ‘We must prepare’: WHO director warns of potential bird flu outbreak among humans

At the time, Farrar wrote that “On a spectrum if zero is nature and 100 is release – I am honestly at 50!”

But rather than being transparent, Farrar became complicit in Fauci’s and Collins’ coverup of SARS-CoV-2’s origin. But that’s far from the only reason to be concerned about Farrar’s new role.

Farrar’s links to the globalist cabal

Farrar was the director of the Wellcome Trust from 2013 until February 2023, and as explained by investigative journalist Whitney Webb in the video above, the Wellcome Trust is part of the technocratic globalist network and the modern eugenics movement.

Not only is the Wellcome Trust the archivist for the Eugenics Society, now known as the Galton Institute, but it also has a eugenics-directed center of its own. The Wellcome Trust’s Centre for Human Genetics investigates race genetics and susceptibility to diseases and infertility, and co-funds research and development of vaccines and birth control methods with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Wellcome’s board consists of present or former bankers, insurance executives, and investment board members. The founder, Sir Henry Wellcome, while still alive, also founded the company that went on to become GlaxoSmithKline, so the Wellcome Trust is essentially the “philanthropic arm” of GSK. The Wellcome Trust is also one of the investors behind Vaccitech, a private company that holds the patents and royalties for the AstraZeneca COVID jab.

READ: Upcoming United Nations report to ‘reconcile’ freedom of religion with LGBT agenda

Considering the WHO’s plan to seize control over health care decisions worldwide, starting with pandemic responses – a move that will essentially turn the WHO into an incubator for a One World Government or New World Order (NWO) – its selection of Farrar makes sense. He’s part of the technocracy and is a eugenics insider already.

A recipe for disaster

If the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty gets signed this year (and there’s every reason to suspect it will be), then Farrar will wield unprecedented power and influence, as member nations will have no choice but to adhere to his medical recommendations. What’s so concerning about that is his willingness to embrace reckless science and transhumanist pie-in-the-sky ideals.

As noted by Webb, Farrar has been on the forefront pushing the envelope on vaccine development, such that experimental gene therapy is now used as a preventive for viral infection. When COVID broke out, Farrar founded Wellcome Leap, an organization that “builds bold, unconventional programs” that “aim to deliver… seemingly impossible results on seemingly impossible timelines.”

The CEO of Wellcome Leap, Regina Dugan, worked at the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 1996 until 2012. Between 2009 and 2012, she served as its first female director. In 2012, Dugan left DARPA to create a DARPA equivalent for Google called Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP). She later took on a similar project at Facebook, called Building 8.

READ: WEF speaker says ‘genetic predictions’ about disease could impact whether people ‘decide to have children’

DARPA, of course, is heavily invested in transhumanist technologies for the use in soldiers, including brain-machine interfaces and other even more extreme ideas. Wellcome Leap is basically the DARPA of global public health, with all the transhumanist connotations that brings, and this is the kind of mindset Farrar brings to his position as chief scientist at the WHO. What could go wrong?

“I would argue Farrar is a recipe for disaster when it comes to imposing experimental medical technologies on the population during public health crises,” Webb stated. “This is a guy who was very much invested in this stuff.”

“In terms of the kinds of pandemic response policies he supports, it’s lockdowns, masks – essentially all of that stuff. And he was the architect of a lot of that, specifically for the WHO during COVID-19. He has consistently supported policies that really, ultimately, have little to do with public health.”

Farrar will usher in transhumanism globally

As explained in greater depth by Webb in her interview with Kim Iversen, what we’re seeing is the merger of the medical industry with Big Tech and the military-intelligence complex. There are longstanding plans to introduce biosurveillance, and this is being done primarily through the health care sector.

Surveillance technologies are basically being introduced and sold as technologies to help you manage your health better but, ultimately, it’s not about promoting health, it’s about implementing increasingly more invasive surveillance mechanisms without setting off alarm bells.

According to historian and WEF transhumanist “guru” Yuval Harari, wearable and/or implanted surveillance technologies will ultimately be used “to wipe out dissent, because even if you outwardly act like you agree with leadership and are supportive of certain agendas and policies, but you’re internally not, the government will know.”

READ: Biden ‘transhumanist’ executive order: ‘We need to program biology’ like we ‘program computers’

As noted by Webb, “That’s his interpretation of that stuff and it’s just totally insane.” As for Farrar’s Wellcome Leap, there’s no doubt its focus, like DARPA’s, is on transhumanist research. For example, one project involves mapping infants’ brain development to create a “perfect child brain model” that they then intend to use as the basis for AI-based interventions in infants and toddlers, with the goal of making them “cognitively homogenous.” As noted by Webb:

It just sounds like mad scientist stuff and per Wellcome Leap, which again is an organization with a lot of influence, they’re hoping to have 80% of kids subjected to that by 2030. So if Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist of the WHO is willing to sign off on a program like that, with those kinds of insane ambitions… I mean it’s just like something out of Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World.’

Farrar is part of small but global network

Other investigators have also identified Farrar as being part of a small but global network that is working behind the scenes to influence global health, finance, and governance. In September 2021, German journalist and filmmaker Markus Langemann posted the video above, in which he presents some of the highlights from a 170-page document that details more than 7,200 links between 6,500 entities and objects, including payment flows and investments related to the COVID scam.

The audio is in German but there is a captioned translation at the bottom of the video. You can review and download the document here. This document was created using software that investigators and detectives use to help them identify hidden connections between potential suspects based on publicly available data.

Red arrows are used throughout the document to indicate money flows, such as grants, donations, and other payments. As one example, as shown on page three, at least 21 U.S. universities are financed by and through just three key organizations, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Open Philanthropy project (a research and grant making foundation linked to the World Economic Forum), and the Wellcome Trust.

READ: Poland’s prime minister says his nation is ready to help shape ‘new world order’

According to the anonymous IT specialist who created the document, the core of this “COVID criminal network,” around whom most everything revolves, is no larger than 20 or 30 people. Several of them appear on page 36, and among them we find not only Farrar, but also WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This close-knit group of people got together May 8, 2019, at a CDU/CSU event where they discussed how to strengthen global health and implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The CDU/CSU is a political alliance of two German political parties, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU).

From that May 2019 meeting onward, these individuals are found, again and again, in overlapping working groups. You also find them rubbing elbows in the past.

READ: House Democrat falsely claims ‘hate speech’ not protected by US Constitution

One event Farrar attended that seems relevant was the February 14, 2019, tabletop exercise on International Response to Deliberate Biological Events, as shown on page 124. Individuals from the Chinese CDC and the Gates Foundation were also present.

In 2018, Farrar became a member of the International Advisory Board on Global Health. He also joined the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, a joint arm of the WHO and the World Bank, formally launched in May 2018. Dr. Anthony Fauci is also a member of this board.

Key organizations

Due to the complexity of the network connections, there’s really no easy way to summarize them here. You simply have to go through the document, page by page. That said, key organizations, whose networking connections are detailed, include:

The Wellcome Trust,

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,

The World Health Organization,

The Rockefeller Foundation,

The World Bank Group,

The World Economic Forum (WEF),

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, founded by the Gates Foundation,

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), founded by the governments of Norway and India, the Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, and WEF,

The Global Fund,

Forum of Young Global Leaders, founded by WEF in 2004,

FIND, the global alliance for diagnostics, seeks to ensure equitable access to reliable diagnosis around the world,

Big Pharma,

Johns Hopkins University,

Charité, Universitätsmedizin Berlin,

The Robert Koch Institute,

The European Commission,

The European Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA),

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products,

The German Global Health Hub.

READ: FBI retracts memo on ‘Radical’ Latin Mass Catholics that cited left-wing SPLC report

Of these, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation appears to be near the top, or the center, of this criminal network, depending on how you visualize it. Gates is also a major funder of the WHO, and, as noted by Webb, it’s likely billionaires like Gates and his Big Pharma and Big Tech allies who are the puppeteers pulling the WHO’s strings.

Ultimately, they’re the ones trying to seize control of global health, as medicine is the vehicle they’ll use to usher in their technocratic, transhumanist dystopia.

How the WHO has wielded previous pandemic instruments

To give us an idea of how the WHO might end up misusing the powers it would gain through its Pandemic Treaty, we can look at the International Health Regulations (IHR), which the U.S. signed on to in 2005.

The IHR is what empowered the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This is a special legal category that allows the WHO to initiate certain contracts and procedures, including drug and vaccine contracts.

The IHR allows the unelected director-general of the WHO to declare a PHEIC and, suddenly, all member states have to dance to his tune. It basically grants the WHO dictatorial powers over health policy.

READ: Globalist detachment from reality: a review of last week’s World Economic Forum summit

PHEICs have included the phony H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, the inconsequential Zika outbreak in 2016, the overhyped Ebola outbreak in 2019, and, of course, the massively exaggerated COVID pandemic in 2020. All of these PHEICs were poorly handled and the WHO was criticized as inept and corrupt in their wake.

So, through the IHR, the WHO has already been significantly empowered to dictate global health policy with regard to pandemics, and they used that power to bamboozle the nations of the world into spending billions of dollars on countermeasures, especially drugs and vaccines, that didn’t work very well.

In that sense, the WHO is really just another wealth-transfer instrument. The WHO’s Big Pharma collaborators make billions on the taxpayers’ dime, while the people of the world are left to suffer the consequences of fast-tracked vaccines.

Its handling of the COVID pandemic in particular has been unprecedentedly bad, as they were behind the withholding of early treatment with safe medicines worldwide. So, why would anyone expect the WHO to become less corrupt if given even more power and control, which is what the Pandemic Treaty will give them?

WHO extends COVID emergency

Additional evidence that the WHO is corrupt and inept can be seen in the fact that they, at the end of January 2023, extended the public health emergency over COVID for another three months. So, even though government officials around the world have publicly stated that the pandemic is over, the WHO is not willing to relinquish emergency powers.

Even if the WHO eventually drops the PHEIC, they have a plan to still keep everyone’s feet to the proverbial fire. As reported by STAT News:

In order to prepare for the eventual termination of the PHEIC, the emergency committee recommended that the WHO develop other ways to maintain attention on COVID, including accelerating the integration of surveillance for COVID into the long-standing program that monitors influenza transmission and viral evolution around the globe.

READ: Former Twitter executives deny bias in suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story

In other words, they will continue fearmongering and pushing for the implementation of biosurveillance and vaccine passports/digital IDs. Similarly, during the January 2023 WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, former prime minister of the U.K., Tony Blair, called for a “digital infrastructure” to monitor everyone’s vaccine status, not only for COVID but also for all the other “vaccines that will come down the line.”

NEW – Tony Blair calls for a “digital infrastructure” to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not for the “vaccines that will come down the line” at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.pic.twitter.com/t5SM0Lv1hw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2023

Everywhere you look, pawns of the globalist cabal are singing the same tune. They want more surveillance and control over the population, which translates into less personal freedom and bodily autonomy.

US extends COVID emergency

President Joe Biden is also holding on to his emergency powers even though no emergency exists. In September 2022, he said the pandemic was over. Then, January 11, 2023, he extended the public health emergency until April, ostensibly due to the emergence of XBB.1.5.

While this variant is rapidly spreading, it’s causing only mild cold symptoms. So, essentially, the government is hogging emergency powers because of cold symptoms now. What’s next? All the signs point to the idea that COVID is intended to be a “permanent emergency,” and, of course, the longer it drags out, the more people resign themselves to that fact.

READ: House committee investigating ‘weaponization’ of federal agencies set to hold first hearing Thursday

Aside from facilitating unconstitutional overreaches, there are other reasons for keeping the public health emergency status as well. Importantly, it allows for the allocation of medical resources and funding that benefit Big Pharma and the medical industry. For example, lifting the emergency would limit who can administer the COVID jabs – such as pharmacists – at a time when Big Pharma is pushing to get more people to get boosted.

What can you do?

While preventing the WHO Pandemic Treaty from being enacted will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, as “regular people” have no say in the matter, there are still things you can do to protect your freedom. Importantly, do not sign up for a vaccine passport, digital ID or central bank digital currency (CBDC).

These will be sold as marvels of convenience but do not be fooled. They are the gateway to a prison state you will not be able to extricate from. Our best hope of thwarting the plan for a One World Government is to refuse to adopt these core surveillance technologies en masse. Once a nation goes completely cashless, the entire population is trapped.

Instead, we need to build and expand parallel economies and industries that do not rely on these technologies. Start small and local, and develop strong communities for mutual support and exchange. This way, you become more resilient against coercion.

READ: George Soros’ ‘Russia Project’ aims to capture nation states in the web of globalism

Beyond that, you need to evaluate your own situation and determine how you can become more independent and resilient against threats like financial crashes and food shortages. The answers will be different for each person. For starting tips, see “How to Secure Your Water Supply for Emergencies,” “How Bad Will the Food Shortage Get?” and “How to Turn the Tables on Tyrants Waging Economic War.”

Reprinted with permission from Mercola.

RELATED

Bizarre Pfizer ad claims 200 million Americans have high COVID risk, highlights depression as a factor

US House passes bill to end COVID jab mandate for foreign air travelers

Share











