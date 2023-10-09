Why are Newt Gingrich and Hillary Clinton so upset about Kevin McCarthy’s removal as House speaker?

It appears the primary concern over the removal of Kevin McCarthy is a weakening in the likelihood that Ukraine would get an open line of unlimited credit from U.S. taxpayers.

(Conservative Treehouse) — In what can only be compared to the prior mask dropping by conservatives when Donald Trump announced in 2015 that he would build a wall to stop illegal immigration, Matt Gaetz has triggered a similar round of revelations as Newt Gingrich, Hillary Clinton and Mark Levin all align against the removal of Kevin McCarthy.

The only common thread that binds all three is Ukraine and money. Funny how the personal economics of the thing always seems to surface when contrast against policy.

It appears the primary concern over the removal of Kevin McCarthy is a weakening in the likelihood that Ukraine would get an open line of unlimited credit from U.S. taxpayers. Obviously, the prepositioning of the Clinton Global Initiative and the BlackRock “green Ukraine” investment mechanism is threatened if the Ukraine conflict against Russia is not supported by U.S. finance and weapons.

Indeed, BlackRock and JPMorgan have set up the Ukraine reconstruction bank, and we can only imagine how widespread those dependent tentacles extend into the public-private halls of Congress. When the masks start dropping, it’s always the money.

Think about the U.S. political system, the funding of the UniParty apparatus by multinational financial interests, the constructs and policies that drive the DNC/RNC alignment by those same multinational financial interests, and suddenly the commonality of seemingly disparate networks comes to light. Yup, it’s the money.

Mediaite:

‘They do not represent a majority of even the Republican Party. When you look at the extremists in the House, they certainly don’t represent a majority of the country,’ she added. ‘Somebody has to stand up and say, ‘Enough!” ‘At some point, there needs to be a backlash against the control that this small group of extremists have. And I don’t know who will lead that, but let’s hope whoever becomes the new speaker will,’ Clinton concluded.

Is it coincidental that Hillary and Bill just reorganized the Clinton Global Initiative to gain financially from a new Ukraine operation? I think not.

Newt Gingrich and Mark Levin are both similarly positioned in their Ukraine advocacy. Suddenly Matt Gaetz has become an enemy of the statists.

Meanwhile, the BlackRock operation from the White House is now shifting State Department funds in an effort to keep the financial pipeline to Ukraine open.

To say that BlackRock is invested in globalism, climate change and leftist politics, would be a severe understatement. Larry Fink is the CEO, and people like Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s attorney of record, are on the board.

The Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute, the guy who tells the $8.7 trillion investment firm BlackRock where to put their money, is Tom Donilon – President Obama’s former National Security Advisor (before Susan Rice), and a key advisor to Joe Biden throughout his career in politics, who was also recently put in charge of U.S-China policy by the State Dept.

Politico:

The Biden administration is considering using a State Department grant program to send additional military aid to Ukraine as Congress continues to battle over weapons funding, according to two U.S. officials with knowledge of the discussions. The White House is weighing a range of options as it scrambles to find additional money to support Ukraine after lawmakers stripped funding in a last-minute deal to avert a government shutdown, said the officials, who like others interviewed for this story were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The amount of effort underway in order to protect the Ukraine interests of the people in Washington, D.C. is stunning.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

