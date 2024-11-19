Why are the US and UK continuing to prevent peace in Ukraine?

The entire liberal-global order has staked its political future on the defeat of Russia in Ukraine. Globalist leaders in the United States and Europe have all agreed that their entire system will be defeated with a Russian victory.

(LifeSiteNews) — With a new report from British investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg comes disturbing news that the U.K. government has been working to prolong the war in Ukraine “at all costs” – even beyond a ceasefire with Russia.

“Emails and internal documents reviewed by The Grayzone reveal details of a cabal of British military and intelligence veterans which plotted to escalate and prolong the Ukraine proxy war ‘at all costs.’”

The detailed GrayZone report of November 16 explained that a secretive “Project Alchemy” had been convened to prolong the war, shut down independent journalists reporting the truth on Ukraine, and even “groom the British public for a drop in living standards caused by the proxy war against Russia.”

Though the war is considered lost, and with European leaders now concerned with the survival of the state of Ukraine, Klarenberg’s revelations also showed that the liberal-global government of the U.K. has effectively been training guerillas to continue the war beyond any peace deal.

“Alchemy also envisioned the construction of a secret, Gladio-style army of Ukrainian partisan fighters to carry out assassination, sabotage, and terror missions behind enemy lines,” the report said.

During the Cold War, Operation Gladio was a covert NATO strategy of training guerillas to fight an insurgency campaign against any successful Soviet invasion of Western Europe.

Klarenberg’s report came days after a warning from the former Ukrainian foreign minister. Dmitry Kuleba wrote in the pro-war The Economist on November 13:

If the money were to dry up, a new dynamic would come into play, and not all of it on the battlefield. True, bereft of funding, Ukraine could lose ground completely. If the Trump administration then imposed unpalatable peace terms on Ukraine, and if Mr Zelensky agreed (an unlikely scenario), part of Ukrainian society would resist. Domestic unrest would risk the country’s internal collapse.

This appears to be the outcome for which the British Deep State is preparing. It must prevent the outbreak of peace by any means necessary. Why?

The entire liberal-global order has staked its political future on the defeat of Russia in Ukraine. Christian civilization hater George Soros was involved in the 2014 U.S.-backed Maidan Coup, directed by former under-Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

Soros’ son Alex welcomed President Joe Biden’s recent authorization of NATO-supplied missile strikes into Russia as “great news.” Other globalists, such as Klaus Schwab, General Mark Milley, and the leaders of the European Union and its biggest nations, have all agreed that a Russian victory will defeat their entire evil system.

George Soros warned that “our civilization may not survive” defeat in a 2022 address at the World Economic Forum. By this, he means the counterfeit culture, led by ideological bureaucracies such as NATO, the World Economic Forum, and the Synodal Church, which he and his fellow globalists seek to impose in place of Christian civilization.

This is why peace is fatal to the British state, whose current leader, Keir Starmer, said his loyalties lay with Davos – the home of the World Economic Forum. No nation has been more aggressive in its support for escalatory measures by Ukraine against the world’s leading nuclear power.

It was, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky – who faces being replaced in springtime elections – who said in 2022 he wished to make a “Big Israel” of Ukraine. This translates to a permanent state of emergency perpetually funded by the U.S. neocon war machine. His suspension of democratic norms and the resolution of his host nation into a failing state ruled by a de facto dictator appears to have realized this parallel, a comparison reinforced by the mounting death tolls and intensifying humanitarian crises in both wars.

German news has long warned of a huge migration wave from Ukraine in the likely event of its collapse. Some reports claimed up to 10 million refugees may enter Western Europe from Ukraine.

It is toward this outcome that the British liberal global state has worked tirelessly. This endgame not only results in needless killing and the displacement of millions, but it may see further dangerous instability across the continent.

Klarenberg published an expose in August showing how the failed Kursk offensive by Ukraine was a “British-led operation.”

This came after U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in late June that British policy on Ukraine was “fixed,” and its maximalist support and strategy of Russian provocation would continue regardless of who won the general election.

This “fixed” policy has included the use of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to target Russian over-the-horizon nuclear early warning radars, which play no role in the current proxy war – raising the spectre of nuclear escalation.

Russian nuclear doctrine has been updated following the permission given by Joe Biden for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied and operated ATACMS missiles to fire into Russia.

President Vladimir Putin warned that any such attack could lead to a Russian response which could now include the use of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine cannot operate or guide these systems alone, and it has – as Klarenberg noted – “no air force” with which to launch and precisely guide British or German-supplied cruise missiles.

With NATO inventories of these armaments also running low, Klarenberg remarked in a later video that authorizing strikes into Russia—said to be restricted to the Kursk region—could be a “nothing burger.” The Ukrainians tend not to always follow the instructions of arms suppliers, especially when the Brits are involved.



Despite this caveat, Ukraine has absorbed billions of dollars’ worth of war-grade weapons – most of which cannot be accounted for. As a self-censored CBS report said, only 30 percent of weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine went to the armed forces. The rest have vanished into the corrupt criminal underworld that flourished under the proxy war.

As LifeSiteNews reported, this includes the evil business of cross-border human trafficking – of women and children. Ryan Miller, who converted to the Catholic faith as a result of his humanitarian missions in Ukraine, told LifeSite of his direct experience of this unreported dark side of the war.

This report shows not only the indifference to human suffering priced into the British state’s bid for survival but also its determination to destroy precisely the kind of reporting that can bring the truth of this obscene war to the public. Accurately describing reality is fatal to the entire business model of death and deception—which is the only way of life that the liberal global order knows.

This is the reason that the truth is treason to the liberal global order. As we can see, they will stop at nothing to prevent being faced with the facts.

