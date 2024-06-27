Why are Trump, Biden and countless others promoting religious group with extreme apocalyptic ideas?

Why does an apocalyptic group, representing 0.29% of US population and teaching extreme racial supremacy, have so many links with Trump, Biden, Reagan, RFK Jr. and more?

In this part:

Chabad’s links with…

President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden

“National Day of Education” and every POTUS since Jimmy Carter, along with other politicians

The promotion of the Noahide Laws by presidents and Congress

Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr.’s praise for the Noahide Laws

President Donald Trump, his main donors (the Adelsons), his family and his former vice president

Robert F. Kennedy Sr., RFK Jr., Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and the Adelsons

Assorted figures including Sens. Cory Booker, Ted Cruz, and Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, and the late Sen. Joe Liberman

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Final questions about proportionate influence.

(LifeSiteNews) — This is the fourth part of an investigation into Chabad-Lubavitch, the international Hasidic Jewish denomination based in New York.

In recent months, Chabad has repeatedly made it into the news. In early 2024, a set of secret synagogue tunnels were discovered in New York. This took place at nothing less than the Chabad-Lubavitch global headquarters – 770 Eastern Parkway.

In addition, their officials have appeared accompanying an array of major figures at events across the world.

Chabad modestly says that “[i]t is considered to be the most dynamic force in Jewish life today.” It is true that, unlike some groups, it is very much visible in the world. Today this movement has about 3,500 centers in 100 countries.

Its stated goal is “educational work” – although, as we have already discussed elsewhere, this is mainly about strengthening Jewish identity amongst Jewish people, and spreading the naturalist Noahide religion amongst non-Jews.

In 2015, the Chabad rabbis of Israel issued a clear statement of why their organization exists:

The Rebbe [That’s Schneerson, of course] stated Chabad is not a party and it’s not affiliated with any political party. Our mission is to work to prepare for the coming of Moshiach [The Messiah].

The coming of the Moshiach is associated with a variety of apocalyptic goals and expectations which look set to stoke conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Catholics also have reason to be concerned about these goals.

Chabad adherents are an important voting bloc in Israel. In the U.S., the actual scale of Chabad’s influence is difficult to measure, but according to a U.S. Pew Research Study, “nearly one-in-five Jews say they often or sometimes participate in activities or services with Chabad.”

This number is even higher amongst Orthodox Jews, 46% of whom “say they participate in Chabad activities at least sometimes.” We will consider these numbers in greater detail below.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (known by many as “The Rebbe” or “The Lubavitcher Rebbe”) was responsible for transforming it into the powerhouse that it is today. Read Part I here, Part II here and Part III here.

Schneerson himself was and is so influential that many of his followers believe that he was the promised Messiah, and is either still living in hiding, or that he will come back from the dead in due course. His grave is now a pilgrimage site for Jews and non-Jews alike – including for several world leaders.

In this part, we are going to consider some of the links between Chabad-Lubavitch and the Presidents of the United States.

The Biden family

President Joe Biden has a long-lasting relationship with the Chabad movement, going back to his time in Delaware when he shared train rides with a prominent Chabad rabbi.

He repeatedly honored the Chabad movement and quoted Schneerson several times in public both as vice president of the United States as well as president.

In 2023, his son Hunter Biden told grandsons of a Chabad’s Head Shliach of California how he had once been involved with their father in recovering the Schneerson library collection from Russia.

“Grandsons of Rabbi Shlomo Cunin, Head Shliach of California tasked by the Rebbe to return the Schneerson Archive held captive by Russia, spoke to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter about the ordeal.” https://t.co/77yzWNlTAl https://t.co/C0VY4CM9Bn pic.twitter.com/avpKDrjwyf — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@drandelson) May 9, 2023

He stated that their father had given him a “task” with which he feels “obligated” to help, and that he would “bring it up” – implying that he would bring this matter to the attention of his own father, President Biden.

But Biden is not the only U.S. president linked with Chabad – and in fact, others seem to have been even more closely linked than him.

U.S. presidents and Education and Sharing Day

Since 1978, every president of the United States has proclaimed a “National Day of Education” in honor of Rabbi Schneerson, on his birthday.

This “feast day” is sometimes referred to as Education Day or Education and Sharing Day.

President Jimmy Carter honored Schneerson and his movement in 1978, when he established Education Day on Schneerson’s birthday. This was a special project for Schneerson, and was specifically linked with the promotion of the Noahide Laws, as a means of hastening the coming of the Moshiach.

Schneerson said, after Congress had issued a document praising the Noahide Laws:

There must be a special day dedicated to the reflection these laws [both the Ten Commandments, and the Noahide Laws] for all citizens of the United States; and every citizen is instructed to dedicate a day to reflect upon their adherence to these Seven Noahide Laws which are linked to the ‘Ten Commandments’ which are accepted by all the people of all nations.

Schneerson himself said:

[Maimonides said:] ‘Moreover, by Divine ordinance, Moshe, our teacher, commanded us to compel all human beings to accept the commandments enjoined upon the descendants of Noach.’ This means that every Jew is responsible to encourage the non-Jewish denizens of the world to act in accordance with the Seven Noachide Commandments. […] In this country there is an additional incentive, since the President [Reagan] has issued a proclamation [of Education Day] urging and encouraging the observance of the Seven Noachide Laws. […] [I]t is obvious that these laws must be taught to children so that they should grow up righteous and good. Consequently, we must improve and adapt the educational system in America to properly transmit these principles and values to the next generation. In fact, in the Seven Noachide Laws we find the commandment for education […]

We have already seen that Chabad sees the performance of this duty to teach the Noahide Laws to non-Jews as a condition for the coming of the Moshiach.

This link with the Noahide Laws was expressly recognized by President Ronald Reagan, whose 1982 proclamation said of Schneerson:

[I]t is appropriate that Americans pause to reflect upon the ancient ethical principles and moral values which are the foundation of our character as a nation. We seek, and steadfastly pursue, the benefits of education. But education must be more than factual enlightenment—it must enrich the character as well as the mind. One shining example for people of all faiths of what education ought to be is that provided by the Lubavitch movement, headed by Rabbi Menachem Schneerson […] He has provided a vivid example of the eternal validity of the Seven Noahide Laws, a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith. May he go from strength to strength.

His 1985 and 1986 proclamations mentioned the Noahide Laws again.

In 1989, President George Bush Sr. said:

Ethical values are the foundation for civilized society. A society that fails to recognize or adhere to them cannot endure. The principles of moral and ethical conduct that have formed the basis for all civilizations come to us, in part, from the centuries-old Seven Noahide Laws. The Noahide Laws are seven commandments given to man by God, as recorded in the Old Testament. These commandments include prohibitions against murder, robbery, adultery, blasphemy, and greed, as well as the positive order to establish courts of justice. Through the leadership of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson and the worldwide Lubavitch movement, the Noahide Law — and standards of conduct duly derived from them — have been promulgated around the globe. It is fitting that we honor Rabbi Schneerson and acknowledge his important contributions to society.

We have already seen that it is impossible for Christians to recognize the Noahide religion as forming the basis of Christian civilization.

From President Carter to Presidents Trump and Biden, all have honored this man and his movement.

Congress’ Chabad resolutions

Not only this, but Congress has made several similar resolutions, referring to the Noahide Laws in terms such as

… ethical values and principles [which] have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.

In 2018, the governors of all 50 states issued their own proclamations regarding Education Day, and in honor of Schneerson.

Could some of this be explained as the support for a fashionable cause, promoted by a pressure group, without indicating serious commitment on the part of those involved?

This could certainly be so in several cases, but the question remains as to how support for Chabad, and what we could call their “Noahide Education Day,” could have become such a fashionable cause to begin with.

Let us examine further the links between President Donald Trump and Schneerson’s movement.

Links with President Donald Trump

As with every other president since Carter, President Donald Trump also issued a glowing proclamation honoring Schneerson and declaring Education and Sharing Day.

In April 2020, Trump wrote as president:

Today, we celebrate Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, a compassionate and visionary leader whose influence continues unabated since his passing more than a quarter century ago. This year marks 70 years since Rabbi Schneerson assumed leadership of the international Chabad-Lubavitch movement, building the faith-based network into a dynamic force for good which affects millions of people around the world.

However, there are serious financial links too. Trump won his first presidential election in 2016 with the large financial support of ardent Chabad followers and supporters, namely the now-deceased Sheldon Adelson and his widow Miriam.

Chabad and the Adelsons – Republican Party megadonors

According to Newsweek, Adelson and his widow Miriam became “the biggest individual donors in American history in 2012” when they gave over $90 million to Mitt Romney’s unsuccessful campaign against Barack Obama.

In fact, in 2015, Donald Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition – on whose board of directors Sheldon Adelson sat – with the following controversial statements:

You’re not going to support me, even though you know I’m the best thing that could ever happen to Israel. And I’ll be that. And I know why you’re not going to support me. You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. You don’t want to give me money, ok, but that’s ok. You want to control your own politician, that’s fine, good… I understand. Hey, five months ago I was with you. Who was better than me?

However, in spite of these fighting words, the Adelson’s giving radically increased in 2016 with Trump’s first presidential campaign:

Aiming for a GOP win next time around, he reportedly told Donald Trump in May 2016 that he would spend more than he had in any previous campaign, raising the prospect of a donation exceeding $100 million. He eventually gave the Trump presidential campaign a smaller amount, but the $25 million donation was still the Trump campaign’s largest.

It seems fair to ask whether Trump’s comments on campaign funds turning into control came to pass in his case. At any rate, in 2018, he honored Miriam Adelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S.

The Adelson funds for the Trump campaign increased in 2020, according to Politico:

[Adelson and his wife] were the biggest donors to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, giving $90 million to a super PAC that was supporting him.

In fact, the Adelsons gave Trump and Republicans over $424 million since 2016. Incidentally, they also gave $500,000 to a superPAC supporting Boteach’s congressional candidacy in 2012.

In May 2024, Forward announced that “after hesitating” Miriam Adelson had committed over $100 million to Trump’s campaign.

Forward repeated the claims of Haaretz and the New York magazine, namely that this was conditional on (as Haaretz reported) nothing less than “an Israeli annexation of the West Bank and a U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty in all the regions of the land.” Adelson is herself “a megadonor for settlement development in the West Bank.”

Adelson and his widow Miriam were great admirers of Chabad and Rabbi Schneerson, and even received a blessing ahead of their wedding from him.

According to Chabad:

[Adelson] consistently supported a number of Chabad institutions around the world—from Boston to Washington, D.C., Moscow to Vilnius, from which his father hailed.

One of the eight Las Vegas Chabad centers is named after the Adelsons.

Sheldon Adelson was also quoted by Chabad as saying:

Anyone who is concerned about Jewishness and assimilation, and carrying on Jewish tradition should be supporting Chabad organizations, because they are the ones that keep it alive.

Chabad’s website features a glowing obituary of Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021. It is notable that the funeral of this megadonor of the U.S. Republican Party took place in Israel, and was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Adelson’s coffin was draped in the flags of both the U.S. and Israel.

Today #Israel welcomed home a great #Jewish patriot. PM @netanyahu @IsraeliPM met the casket of the late Sheldon Adelson, as it arrived in #Israel, draped in #US & #Israel flags, ahead of his funeral on Friday. He will be buried at the Mount of Olives Cemetery in #Jerusalem 🙏🏻🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/8eKAUBMz1d — Shahar Azani (@ShaharAzani) January 14, 2021

In fact, given these enormous sums being paid to influence American political campaigns, it is intriguing to hear Adelson’s words to an Israeli group in 2010.

In this video, Sheldon Adelson actually laments having been in the American military rather than the Israeli Defense Force – and proceeds to boast about how his wife and three children did indeed serve in the IDF.

Other Trump connections

Trump’s family is also closely connected with Chabad. Ivanka Trump was filmed visiting Schneerson’s tomb on two occasions to pray for her father’s two presidential election campaigns.

On the first occasion, in 2016, she was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner. Kushner was “a regular at the Harvard Chabad,” and while a student, he donated $18,000 to Chabad. The Kushner family donated $150,000 to Harvard’s Chabad center in 2007, and $78,000 to the visitors’ center at Schneerson’s grave.

Both Ivanka and Kushner were active members of the D.C. Chabad synagogue. By 2017, it was known that Ivanka’s in-laws, the Kushner family, had contributed large amounts of donations to organizations associated with the Chabad movement. The Donald J. Trump Foundation has also made donations to Chabad organizations.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, also attended a Chabad of Indiana gala dinner in 2023, before announcing his own candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. COLlive reported:

The Vice President addressed the crowd and remarked on the excellent work Chabad does and expressed gratitude for the long, warm relationship he has with the Rose family.

Kennedy links – RFK Senior and Junior

Former Attorney General and Senator Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy Sr., met with Schneerson.

Schneerson discussed “value-based education,” which appears to be a euphemism for the Noahide Laws. Chabad also claimed that, on Schneerson’s request, Kennedy secured the release of two Jewish men from a Soviet prison.

Incidentally, in 1962, Kennedy’s Department of Justice ordered the American Zionist Council to register as a foreign agent, “alleging,” writes Allan C. Brownfeld, “that it was being funded by the Jewish Agency for Israel.” This demand was later withdrawn. Brownfeld adds:

The functions of AZC, when its direct connection to the Israeli government became clear, were then shifted to the newly established AIPAC.

Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. Sixty years later, presidential candidate and Kennedy’s son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of anti-semitism for comments about COVID-19 appearing to spare Jews.

Denying these accusations, Kennedy visited Schneerson’s grave in New York. Soon after, he tweeted about this visit, his late father’s relationship with Chabad and conversations with Schneerson about education and values. He then provided a link to a report on this visit on the Chabad website.

Tuesday, I visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, at Ohel Chabad-Lubavitch in Queens New York. The Rebbe was the most important Jewish spiritual leader of the 20th century and personally mentored some of America’s greatest Jewish leaders, including… pic.twitter.com/weDd9sQn3L — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 26, 2023

This tweet tagged Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. As well as being the beneficiary of Adelson funds for the 2012 congressional election, Boteach is a former Chabad-Lubavitch “sliach” (an emissary to other Jews), and the movement apparently played a significant role in his formation.

Boteach and Chabad have since parted ways, and while he no longer holds an official position with the movement, he has called Schneerson his “mentor” and displays a picture of him in photos.

#TossItBackTuesday with my mentor Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, “The #Rebbe” I’m second from the right. the proudest Jew I have ever met pic.twitter.com/X9Gh4HQI54 — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) August 29, 2017

Despite this, many became aware of him for the first time due to his recent feud with Candace Owens. Boteach himself claimed shared responsibility for having her fired from the Daily Wire.

Candace Owens is just the latest antisemite we got fired for spewing Jew-hatred.

Tired of organizations that take your money to fight antisemitism but won’t take the gloves off? Support the World Values Network now. Candace Owens is just the latest antisemite we got fired for spewing Jew-hatred. We need your support now! DM us or donate directly to -… pic.twitter.com/9LUnRmN8U8 — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) April 21, 2024

Following this, he has been defending and accompanying Kennedy during his presidential campaign, and referring to him as “a good friend.”

My friend @robertfkennedyjr presidential ad was brilliant. It evoked the magic of the Kennedys, and showed him in historical context, and it focused on images that connects us with issues. Plus, he is the most pro-Israel of all the candidates. I don’t endorse candidates. But I… pic.twitter.com/mjt0FJe17J — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) February 22, 2024

Jewish journalist Max Blumenthal has also alleged that there are links between Kennedy, Boteach and the Adelsons (who were major supporters of both Chabad and Trump – as mentioned above).

RFK Jr Has come out with a very strong – you could call it – ‘pro-Israel line.’ It’s essentially a genocidal line, filled with misinformation, mal-information and disinformation, as they call it. Well, Shmuley is the Adelsons’ bagman. Shmuley courted RFK after RFK made comments that the vaccine had possibly been… no, that COVID had been possibly engineered to exempt Asian and Ashkenazi Jews from getting infected, at a private dinner, which someone from the New York Post recorded. RFK gets in trouble. Shmuley starts attacking him as an anti-semite, then RFK meets with Shmuley and Shmuley says: ‘Look, we can make this whole problem go away. You just do an event with me, and we… we help you out a little bit. You just have, we’re going to feed you this script…’ And all of a sudden, RFK appears even more hardcore, more Netanyahu than Netanyahu. […] Recently, very below the radar, RFK Jr finally did an event where he was onstage with world renowned philanthropist, Miriam Adelson, to raise money for Shmuley Boteach’s security detail. So, it’s clear what’s going on here.

Here’s how RFK became a puppet of Rabbi buttplug as explained by @MaxBlumenthal pic.twitter.com/xGVboFDg0j — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) May 19, 2024

In short, Blumenthal is alleging that Kennedy is now associated with a former Chabad shliach and a Chabad-aligned megadonor.

But Chabad links extend further beyond presidential circles.

Endless links with U.S. political figures

Senator Cory Booker (D) – a supporter of same-sex “marriage” and abortion – spoke at a 2023 conference in Schneerson’s honor in Washington D.C.

He has been involved with Chabad-Lubavitch since his time at the University of Oxford in the 1990s. At that time, he also became friendly with Boteach, who was still associated with Chabad-Lubavitch at the time.

Boteach and Booker became estranged following the latter’s support for Iran’s nuclear deal in 2015, as can be evidenced by a social media post made by Boteach earlier this year in which he said:

Nobody in the global Jewish community knows Cory better than me and we in the pro-Israel community were instrumental in Cory becoming a senator, only to see him betray the Jewish state on numerous occasions, including in this disgusting photo. I personally took Cory, who was my student president at Oxford, all over the country where the Jewish community contributed millions and millions of dollars to his campaigns as he promised to support Israel, only to see cast the deciding vote for the Iran 2015 $150 billion deal.

I am shocked that the @ADL has asked @corybooker to be keynote speaker at their giant New York luncheon on June 10th @cipriani. Nobody in the global Jewish community knows Cory better than me and we in the pro-Israel community were instrumental in Cory becoming a senator, only to… pic.twitter.com/9459OflIXu — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 12, 2024

Yasha Levine, a Jewish Russian-American journalist, alleges that:

The connections [Booker] forged through Chabad have provided him with a wealthy and powerful right-wing donor network that helped seed his political career.

Booker also appears to be associated with George Soros’ Open Society, having given the keynote address at the tenth anniversary celebration of the Open Society Institute-Baltimore in 2008.

Senator Ted Cruz also spoke at this 2023 conference in Schneerson’s honor in Washington D.C.

“The “Living Legacy” Conference honored the life work of the Lubavitcher Rebbe… Congressional leaders put partisan politics aside for a moment, with Senator Ted Cruz, and about twenty others, speaking at the conference.” Washington DC, Chabad: https://t.co/smooCgdD2V https://t.co/Dt8C8rV5JU pic.twitter.com/5oa0LUzE5e — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@drandelson) July 5, 2023

Booker and Cruz were also joined by Senator Chuck Schumer at the same conference. Schumer has been among the U.S. politicians lobbying for the return of the Schneerson library to the hands of Chabad.

In the 1980s, Bernie Sanders, then mayor of Burlington, Vermont, was a defender of Chabad. He defended their initiative of lighting a large menorah in public, and corresponded with Rabbi Schneerson on the matter. The Chabad website states:

The research sheds new light on Bernie Sanders’ role, as mayor of Burlington from 1981-1989, in defending Chabad’s menorah, which in turn garnered an extraordinary amount of media and advocacy attention to the menorah cause, helping to catapult the public menorah and the Chanukah holiday to great prominence in the U.S.A. and even abroad.

In 2019, he participated at such a Chabad celebration in Iowa, and in December 2014, Sanders came to such a Chabad event and gave a short speech.

The late senator Joe Lieberman spoke at a Chabad conference, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Schneerson’s birth. The event took place in New York City in the center of Schneerson’s “global empire,” as the conference’s MC said.

Immediately before being first sworn in as a Senator, Lieberman visited Schneerson to ask for his blessing. A video of this encounter was shown at the 120th anniversary – and in his talk, Lieberman explained that he met the Rabbi more than 100 times, and that he loved watching this video because it is an “inspiration” for him.

“I was inspired by him,” Lieberman added. Lieberman co-sponsored the Congressional Medal to honor the rabbi after his death.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a Chanukah party in 2023, which was joined by six Chabad shluchim rabbis. Chabadinfo reports:

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about his strong support for the Jewish People in the State of Florida by providing support for Private Education, security funding and most recently Florida Highway Patrol Protecting The Jewish Institutions. He spoke about his support for Eretz Yisrael, sending planes to evacuate after the Oct 7th attacks as well providing planes to bring much needed supplies to Israel. He also spoke about his fight against Antisemitism.

In 2021, DeSantis visited a Chabad synagogue (Shul of Bal Harbour) in order to sign two bills.

The first which allowed faith-based ambulance services to use emergency lights and sirens (“including the Jewish emergency service Hatzalah”).

The other was “The Moment of Silence Bill,” which Chabad describe as follows:

The ‘Moment of Silence Bill’ will require public schools to provide two minutes of silence at the beginning of the day for students to pray or meditate. The Lubavitcher Rebbe was a vocal proponent for a moment of silence in schools, and Chabad emissaries in Florida were leaders in the lobbying efforts involved in passing this bill.

The “Moment of Silence” was another key campaign on Schneerson’s part and also related to bringing the Moshiach. Schneerson said in 1986:

In the case of non-Jews this aspect expresses itself in proper education which will train small children to grow up and observe the Seven Noachide Laws. To this end it is so important that in public schools the children be granted the opportunity for a ‘Moment of Silence.’

Elsewhere, Schneerson explains further the link between the Noahide Laws and the “Moment of Silence.”

We could continue to provide such links between Chabad and American political life indefinitely. In the next part, we need to look at how these links are in fact replicated across the world.

But for now, let’s draw this survey to a close, and consider the facts in light of what else we have seen in this series.

Conclusions

There are 250 million adults in the United States of America. According to a 2021 Pew Research poll, 2.4% of US Adults are Jewish (5.8 million), and in fact only 1.7% are Jews by religion (4.2 million).

12% of those polled said that they “sometimes” participate in services or activities with Chabad – leaving a total of 696,000 adults.

In other words, only about 0.29% of the entire adult population of the United States is involved with this group and 99.71% of the population – Jews and non-Jews – are not.

This leaves us with several questions:

How is it possible that a group, influential amongst the Jewish population but negligible amongst the rest of the population, can have such extraordinary influence and links in American political life?

Let us also remind ourselves that this group states that it exists specifically for the purpose of hastening this messianic era in which non-Jews will “serve and assist the Jews,” engages in very urgent rhetoric about hastening the Moshiach, rebuilding the Temple, and other ideas which look set to be seriously detrimental to world peace.

How is it possible that such a small group is so influential, such that their efforts to hasten the coming of the supposed messianic era are being promoted and praised by U.S. presidents, governors, and other politicians?

Let’s also remind ourselves that Schneerson taught that non-Jews – including all 97.6% of the remaining adult population of the U.S. – are intrinsically inferior to Jews; and that in the hoped-for messianic era, non-Jews will realize that the purpose of the existence is precisely to “serve and assist the Jews.” This idea also continues to be propounded on the Chabad website today.

How is it possible that a minority group, which teaches such an extravagant doctrine of racial supremacy against 97.6% of the adult population, wields such influence in American political life? Are the politicians and presidents mentioned aware of this doctrine?

This is to say nothing of the deep and broad international links which Chabad-Lubavitch enjoy – which will be the subject of the next part.

