Why Chicago, a pro-abortion hub, is the perfect place for a pro-life conference after the end of Roe

Providence brought us to Chicago. And remember: Jesus didn’t send his apostles to go live on some island.

(LifeSiteNews) – I was recently asked a great question: why did you select Chicago (or, frankly, Illinois) for a massive pro-life conference?

Illinois is a bit crazy (especially Chicago)…but we are called to be witnesses!

Providence brought us to Chicago. The Schaumburg Law of Life Summit was planned before the Dobbs leak. And keep in mind – Jesus didn’t send his apostles to go live on some island. He sent them to spread the good news! And so here we are.

Truly, Chicago is a lions’ den. And Illinois is positioned to become an even bigger abortion tourism hub. Think about that: the Governor’s plan is for Illinois businesses to profit off of the abortion industry. The blood of the innocent will soon generate revenue and profits for not only abortion providers but for numerous other businesses. It’s sickening. Quite literally blood money.

Not to mention the loss of life and broken hearts.

But here’s the thing. As crazy as Chicago has become there are so many amazing people and organizations fighting tirelessly for the most innocent. From crisis pregnancy centers to maternity homes to post abortion healing ministries to incredible pro-life organizations like Thomas More Society and Illinois Right to Life – advocates, volunteers, and prayer warriors are here to stay. They won’t stop. And we stand with them!

We have lots of work ahead. Among other objectives, we must determine sound strategies for addressing the shenanigans in D.C. (i.e. Biden’s latest executive order attempting to circumvent state sovereignty).

We must address issues related to state constitutional protections for moms and babies. We must make sure pregnancy centers have the resources necessary to serve those in need. We must anticipate the needs that tomorrow will bring. We must be prayerful and humble. We must be intentional with all that we do and say.

The world is watching. Our opponents are watching. The voices of the 65 million+ babies lost to abortion in the United States echo in eternity. We owe it to them to march forward with character, strength, grace, and conviction.

We are coming to Chicago. From around the country. To be a voice for the voiceless. To speak with grace and humility. To organize. To strategize. To inspire. We respect the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death. That means the whole person; mother, father, baby. We pray our efforts will be fruitful through God’s grace.

Join us July 27-28.

Share











