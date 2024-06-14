Why do drag queens never want to read stories to the elderly?

‘Queer theory’ and ‘critical theory’ lie at the heart of the LGBT movement, aiming to normalize extremely perverse sexual proclivities, including pedophilia, while dismantling traditional social and sexual norms under the guise of scientific progress.

(LifeSiteNews) — Whenever some grifter brings up the issue of female impersonators reading to children, you might consider asking, “Why do they never read stories to the elderly?”

These men in makeup as freakish parodies of women insist on reading to children. Very young children at that. Nurseries and junior schools are the usual venues. They don’t do this in care homes for our lonely, isolated grandparents.

Never prisons, hospital wards, hospices. Why do they never read to prisoners – a literal captive audience? Why not entertain the sick, or bring “trans joy” to the terminally ill?

Why is it always little children?

There is no “war veterans story hour.” There is not even a basic literacy initiative. The point is not the stories. Nor is it to spread the pleasure of reading. The point is the normalization of the presence of people such as this in the company of children.

What is happening about this?

Anatomy of a grift

Grifting is a term applied to an issue milked for cash. Some grifters you like, some you don’t.

The pro-trans grift is about framing their extreme sexual identitarianism as a liberation struggle from dark forces of repression.

The anti-trans grift is about selling you descriptions of this while remaining silent about the cause and the cure.

If this seems unkind, ask yourself whether the people whose names you associate with being pro- or anti-trans would still have this income – and audience – if the problem could be solved.

Like therapy, the grifters do not provide a cure. Both the producer and the consumer come to depend on the continued production of the product.

Neither pro- nor con-men on the trans issue want it to change. This would kill their influence.

Neither the yeas nor the nays ever talk about where the transgender cult came from. If you do not know the cause, you can only describe the effects.

Complaining about effects while remaining ignorant of causes is the hallmark of “conservatives.”

This is why none of them have ever reversed any of these devastating social processes. They do not understand where they come from, and so they cannot make them go away.

Instead, they monetize complaining about them, until this happens:

READ: LGBT ‘Pride Month’ is not about celebrating, it’s about asserting dominance over the culture

Everything about the trans cult is controversial. The reason they want to read to your children – often without your knowledge, presence, or permission – is because they are recruiting them.

The trans cult is a sales cult. It is pitching a product through placement and advertising. This is known as “social contagion.” It is a viral phenomenon spread through online and offline contact.

What is that product? Where does it come from?

The first transgender clinic was founded by the man who also co-founded the world’s first “gay rights” organization. Magnus Hirschfeld’s pot of gold is what you find at the birth of the rainbow movement.

Contrary to popular conservative wisdom, the “T” in LGBT is not a recent addition. The “trans” cult has been there almost since the beginning. The rainbow has always been “queer” – promoting an endless spectrum of sexually extremist identities. It has always used the language of human rights, promoted through the vehicle of scientific progress, to secure its claims for normalization.

In 1896 Hirschfeld began the first study of its kind – “The Homosexuality of Men and Women.”

In the following year he co-founded the Scientific Humanitarian Committee – whose purpose was to repeal laws against homosexuality and promote its political and social liberation.

The committee had a motto: “Justice through science.”

This book about Hirschfeld examines his role in early 20th century homosexualism. It opens with a quote from critical theorist and pedophile sex tourist Michel Foucault, and it says the motto reflected Hirschfeld’s belief that a better scientific understanding of homosexuality would eliminate social hostility toward homosexuals.

To promote this “understanding,” Hirschfeld is celebrated in modern Berlin with his own Magnus Hirschfeld Day, along with three monuments to him and a street named in his honor.

In May 2024, the German government downgraded the criminalization of child pornography. In 2013, the then-leader of the German Green Party said he “regretted” supporting a move to decriminalize sex with children. Here is a Green Party leaflet from Berlin in 2021, which the party said displayed its “vision” for the future of the capital of Germany.

READ: Pedophile advocacy group praises Germany’s new law softening punishment for child pornography

In 1919 Magnus Hirschfeld opened the Institute for Sexual Science in Weimar Berlin. Its motto, above its door, was also “Justice Through Science.”

Hirschfeld performed “pioneering” penectomies and orchidectomies – removing men’s genitals in the lucrative and near unique provision of early “gender affirming care.”

He kept an extensive library of explicit material, including over a thousand images displaying the craze of “Lustmord” – sexually charged murder and corpse mutilation.

Homosexual boy lovers such as the British writer Christopher Isherwood would lodge at the institute. Isherwood’s fond memories of a Berlin which for him, “was about boys,” would later be adapted in the popular musical Cabaret. This musical presents Weimar Berlin as a sexual paradise lost, destroyed by irrational hatred.

This is, of course, an example of the cultural power of rendering extreme sexual degradation as popular entertainment. It was formerly reserved for women, and for men who like musicals.

Now it is for children.

Hirschfeld’s institute was forcibly closed in 1933. The books you see being burned in those iconic images are mainly pictures of the bonfire of his obscene library, torched in the Opernplatz in May 1933.

I warned you it was controversial.

Critical mass

The trans cult is an industry transmitted through the same means as any other mass market product. Ambassadors greet the target consumers. Advertising or propaganda saturates their public spaces. Schools, hospitals, government buildings, military installations, supermarkets, bus shelters, online video adverts, social media and, of course, printed books are all sites of this promotional campaign.

Every cult has a belief system. The one behind the trans cult and that of the rainbow movement is critical theory.

This is the liturgy of progressives. Its mass is the collective celebration of the systematic destruction of all social norms. What is being criticized is normal life and everything on which it relies.

Critical theory is the creed of replacing culture with crisis. It has given us critical race theory, which has manufactured and mobilized the grievances of “people of color” in a permanent declaration of war on society.

It has also gifted us queer theory, which manufactures and mobilizes sexual identities in a similar declaration of war – on all social norms, which it regards as oppressive taboos.

Especially that one.

Judith Butler, perhaps the greatest living champion of this campaign, has admitted on camera that her promotion of queer theory saw her correctly labeled as an advocate for pedophilia.

“I was identified as a threat against children and someone who provides license to pedophiles. That is true.”

“I was identified as a threat against children and someone who provides license to pedophiles. That is true.” — Judith Butler, Queer Literary Theorist and infamous antisemite. pic.twitter.com/JCmdtVelVJ — Kevin (@RochesterNY585) June 7, 2024

How is this possible? Professor Derrick Jensen once outraged a class of “woke” students with the following brief explanation of the long standing relationship between critical and queer theory, its politics, and pedophilia.

Queer theory is rooted in pedophilia. Meet professor Derrick Jensen as he introduces Queer Theory Pedophilia Jeopardy. Link to my full interview with Derrick https://t.co/Ujz5oCl2A7 pic.twitter.com/EKvjyLjcUZ — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 27, 2024

The reason they never read to the elderly is obvious. Weimar Berlin – the birthplace of the rainbow movement – was home to an estimated 300 child sex gangs. Children of all ages were sold for sex in bars notorious for the supply of every sexual demand. Catalogs of these venues and their menus are preserved in celebratory collections such as that of Mel Gordon’s “Voluptuous Panic.”

This is how the rainbow ends. It is propelled by hysterical talk of “rights” and the invocation of a captive “science” towards the total liberation of humanity from any morality whatsoever, sexual or otherwise. It is directly aimed at the destruction of the worship of God and the vandalism of His creation.

Grifters will never talk about the origins or aims of the rainbow movement. They are obvious and well documented.

There is no mention of Hirschfeld on James Esses’ blog, for example:

The transgender industry is now a rich and powerful lobby in itself. It is spearheaded by billionaires such as the Pritzkers, and Martin Rothblatt – whose grotesque ambitions include the creation of a “trans religion.”

Jennifer Bilek has documented the sponsorship of “scientific” and “medical” research by the Pritzkers in U.S. medical schools and universities, as well as the involvement of wealthy philanthropists such as George Soros.

Rothblatt is the owner of Sirius Radio, and has been celebrated as “Female CEO of the Year.”

With enormous financial backing, and over a century of “justice through science,” the means of the end of the rainbow are more powerful than ever.

What is the goal of this movement, whose progressive pinnacle is the trans cult?

It is the transcendence of creation and its divinely ordained sanctity. They want to normalize their normlessness – so that it becomes the new normal.

Why do they want to read to your children? Children are the future.

What kind of future do they want for your children?

They have told you themselves.

It is time to stop talking about the means of the rainbow. It is time to start talking about where it ends.

If you would like to know more about the Weimar origins of the Rainbow Movement, the transmission of the trans cult, the transitioning of our culture, and the transhuman “religion,” you can follow these links to my reports on Substack.

Share











