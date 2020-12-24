Why I thank Baby Jesus for bringing me to work at LifeSite

December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — As we near truly the most wonderful celebration of the year, the Christmas Season, the Nativity of Our Lord, and also the beginning of a new year, I would like to take this time to reflect on and express my thanksgiving to the Baby Jesus for the blessing of joining the LifeSiteNews team this year as an intern and now part-time staff.

It was nearly the end of summer when I was strolling my Twitter feed and came upon an article on John-Henry Westen’s account stating that LifeSite was hiring interns for the coming Fall. When clicking that link, I never would have known the incredible moments and experiences I was about to go through during these four short months. As I was going through the application process, I honestly had doubts whether I would be able to fit in an internship during a very busy, penultimate semester at my community college, with an all-online class schedule.

However, looking back now, I firmly believe that God called and has led me to work with LifeSite during this most difficult time for a reason, just as He has created every human being from the intricate moment of conception with a specific purpose. As King David says in the Book of Psalms: "For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother's womb...You know me right well, my frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret."

It is this firm and absolute belief (each person has unimaginable potential and unending dignity, starting from the beginning of life itself) that motivates this organization to continue the important mission of spreading the culture of life, in the midst of rampant immoralities. During these months, the core values of promoting the sanctity of the unborn and the family has inspired me to become more attentive and active in these issues, as they are foundational to a stable civilization.

In today’s society, where the intrinsic value of each human being and small, but purposeful individual deeds have been disparaged by a secular, materialistic, and utilitarian culture, I am reminded of a beautiful quote from undoubtedly one of the most pro-life saints of our modern times, Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She famously said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” This is one of the lessons I have learned with this internship experience: though one’s actions in countering the anti-life, anti-Catholic, and anti-family culture may seem so dwarfish and worthless, in Christ truly all things are possible, and faith, fortitude, and humility are needed when advancing the truth.

The most beautiful experiences I have been given, through the opportunity to work at LifeSite, have been the moments of prayer and spiritual enrichment. What surely sets this news apostolate apart from many others is a work environment which is prayer, faith, and Christ-centered. With the internship specifically, the entire class of interns was given the opportunity to join in a weekly faith formation call and program, where we would get together on an early Friday afternoon, and enrich our devotion to Our Lady, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and, in turn, Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Besides this faith-building experience shared with fellow interns, I greatly appreciate the overall work ethic of LifeSite, which includes fulfilling the end of all things here on earth, which is the greater glory of God. The faith-filled environment I witness here with this organization will be the longest-lasting and most cherished experience I will take away from this time, and will undoubtedly carry it with me wherever God will lead me next.

As we draw closer to the Solemnity of the Birth of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I sincerely thank the Creator for bringing me to this incredible apostolate, and in embarking on a new year, together with all the fellow warriors in this organization, He truly has showered me with blessings to continue the battle for faith, family, and life.