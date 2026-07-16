Why many traditional Catholics believe the SSPX is answering Our Lady’s call

Our Lady in Fatima, Akita, La Salette, and Good Success foretold the confusion, division, and moral collapse now visible in the Vatican's standoff with the SSPX.

(Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace) — In moments of confusion and division within the Church, many faithful Catholics turn to the messages Our Lady has given over the centuries.

These private revelations – approved ones like Fatima, Akita, La Salette, and Good Success – are not articles of faith, but they have offered comfort and warning to generations facing crisis. Today, as tensions between the Vatican and the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) highlight deep wounds in the Church, some see in these prophecies a mirror of our present sorrows.

READ: SSPX community in Charlotte acquires 26 acres for church expansion project

At the heart of many of these messages is a tender call to honor the Mother of God. The SSPX has long stood out for its fervent Marian devotion. They continue to preach and celebrate Mary’s traditional titles – Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of All Graces – with clarity and love – unlike the Vatican which has stripped Mary of these titles. They maintain the fuller calendar of her feasts as it existed before the liturgical reforms of the Novus Ordo (New Mass). For their supporters, this is not mere nostalgia; it is fidelity to the mother who asked us to pray the Rosary and consecrate ourselves to her Immaculate Heart.

In contrast, many perceive a diminishment in emphasis on these titles and feasts in broader Church practice since the post-conciliar era (after Vatican II). Some see this as part of a larger pattern of softening or sidelining aspects of Marian doctrine that were once more prominently celebrated.

Fatima’s sobering prophecy

Our Lady at Fatima warned that if her requests were not heeded, “the errors of Russia” would spread, bringing wars, persecution of the Church, and suffering for the Holy Father. Many Catholic voices today point to moral and doctrinal confusion as evidence that this warning remains painfully relevant, both in the wider world and within Catholic life. They point to the spread of secular and communist ideologies, as well as to disputes over marriage and sexuality. Documents such as Fiducia Supplicans, which permitted certain non-liturgical “blessings” for couples in irregular situations, have been cited by Catholics as examples of ambiguity in this area.

Reports involving clergy performing same-sex ceremonies (Father James Martin, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, Bishop John Crowley, Bishop John Rawsthorne to name a few) have further deepened concern among some faithful that warnings about impurity, compromise, and confusion are unfolding in our time. Pope Leo’s remarks to delegations at the Fifth World Meeting of Popular Movements have also drawn very serious concern because of the movement’s association with multiple Marxist and abortion-backed causes, especially when he told the participants, “I’m here. I’m here with you,” and called them “social poets and champions of humanity.”

Our Lady of Akita’s painful vision of division

In Akita, Japan, Our Lady warned that the devil would infiltrate the Church “in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops.” Priests who venerate her would be scorned, and compromises would fill the Church.

For many, this feels strikingly relevant today. We see public disagreements among bishops, the painful standoff with the SSPX, and what some view as inconsistent application of authority. A clear example is the Vatican’s longstanding agreement with China, which has allowed the communist government a significant role in appointing bishops – often without full Vatican approval and in ways that appear to compromise canonical norms. At the same time, Rome has taken a much firmer stance against traditional groups like the SSPX that seek to preserve the Faith as it was handed down.

READ: Cardinal Burke says Latin Mass is ‘intimately linked to the very identity’ of Catholic Church

Even the strong emphasis on “synodality” – walking together – strikes Catholics as another form of compromise, softening clear doctrine in the name of dialogue. Bishop Joseph Strickland has spoken out strongly about the doctrinal confusion coming from Rome. He has pointed to Amoris Laetitia and its implementation, the push for synodality, documents like Fiducia Supplicans and Dignitas Infinita, and the restrictive handling of the traditional liturgy as sources of real ambiguity and concern for the faithful. Instead of bringing clarity and unity, these initiatives have left many Catholics wondering where the Church stands on marriage, morality, worship, and the deposit of faith.

What makes the situation especially difficult is the contrast: Rome has acted firmly and decisively against traditional groups like the SSPX, while showing considerably more patience toward progressive experiments, the China arrangement, and dissenting movements. When priests and faithful devoted to Our Lady and the traditional liturgy feel scorned or marginalized, Akita’s words about internal division and compromise hit especially close to home.

La Salette and the loss of faith in Rome

At La Salette, Mary wept over a coming time when “Rome will lose the faith” and shepherds would lead souls astray.

Rome’s loss of faith feels like a wound in the heart of the Church. In 1950, nearly 99 percent of Romans identified as Catholic, and Italy’s verified parish headcounts show that about 50–60 percent of adults were at Sunday Mass every week. The city pulsed with devotion: overflowing parishes, packed feast‑day processions, and millions of pilgrims pouring in for the Holy Year. Today, although 71–77 percent of Italians still call themselves Catholic, practicing as a Catholic has collapsed. Weekly Mass attendance has fallen to 23 percent nationally, and in Rome it is 15 percent.

If you have ever been to Rome, you see the decline with your very eyes… the quiet basilicas, the empty confessionals, and the young Romans who no longer know the sacraments that once shaped every family’s life. For Catholics, this is their souls’ salvation slipping away. Our Lady of La Salette’s prophecy has been fulfilled.

Good Success and the corruption of customs

Our Lady of Good Success, appearing centuries ago in Quito, foretold a period of “total corruption of customs” and “massive impurity,” with heresy rampant and the Church seemingly eclipsed.

In our time, it feels like living through a profound moral and spiritual collapse, one that touches every part of life. Everything in our culture has been destroyed… where sexual morality has unraveled, where behaviors once universally understood as harmful to the soul are now celebrated. The redefinition of marriage and family has been dismantled – the very foundation God created for human flourishing. The majority of Catholics – and Americans – have normalized abortion and Canada’s main solution for the aged and sick is euthanasia. These wounds run deep. It signals a society that no longer recognizes the sacredness of human life.

The rise of moral relativism leaves children and adults alike unmoored, told that truth is whatever they feel in the moment. Within the Church, liturgical and doctrinal confusion has shaken confidence and clarity, and the painful legacy of clergy sexual abuse has left scars that will never go away. Catholics recklessly have abandoned attending Mass regularly – even in the heart of Rome. The majority of Catholics no longer believe in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist – the beating heart of Catholic life – is growing dim in the lives of the faithful.

READ: Leo XIV is continuing Pope Francis’ war against traditional Catholics

And perhaps most heartbreaking of all is what is happening to children: schools placing obscene books, graphic sexual content, and ideological indoctrination before young minds, stripping innocence before it has a chance to bloom. Public libraries staging “drag queen story hours” for little minds to be forever corrupted while their parents dress boys in tutus.

We also are witnessing a dramatic infiltration of communist and anti‑Christian ideologies in cities across America and within cultural institutions, shaping society in ways that erode faith, family, and freedom.

Taken together, these wounds do not feel like isolated problems – they are what Our Lady of Good Success foretold – a total corruption of customs and massive impurity.

And yet, even in this darkness, traditional Catholics cling to hope, believing that Christ can rebuild what the world has torn down, beginning with the small, faithful hearts who refuse to let the light go out.

Is SSPX part of the firewall?

In this landscape, the SSPX is often viewed by its supporters not as rebels, but as a place to rebuild what the world attempts to tear down. Founded to preserve the traditional faith when much of the Church seemed to be rushing toward change, they rejected what they saw as the roots of today’s scandals: doctrinal ambiguity, and confusion.

They maintained the old Mass, clear moral teaching, and deep devotion to Our Lady when others set them aside. Their recent decision to consecrate bishops is framed by defenders as an act of survival in a prophesied emergency – protecting the sacraments and the faith for future generations.

None of this brings joy. The divisions pain the heart of Our Lady, who desires unity under her Son. Yet the prophecies do not end in darkness. Fatima promises that in the end, “My Immaculate Heart will triumph.” Our Lady of Good Success and others speak of restoration after the storm.

For those drawn to the SSPX, the appeal is simple: here is a place where Mary is still honored as of old, where the faith feels intact, and where the warnings of Heaven were taken seriously. For the broader Church, the call remains what it always was – prayer, penance, and return to the sacraments with humble fidelity.

A personal note of fidelity

I write this as a faithful Catholic who fully recognizes Pope Leo XIV as the legitimate successor of St. Peter and the visible head of the Church. I pray for him daily and remain in communion with the Holy See. My reflections here are offered with love for the Church, in the spirit of filial concern, and with complete acceptance of the Pope’s supreme authority. Our Lady’s messages call us to deeper prayer and trust in Christ’s promise that the gates of Hell will not prevail against His Church.

Our Lady is not finished with her children. In these troubled times, perhaps the best response is the one she has always asked for: the daily Rosary, consecration to her Immaculate Heart, observance of the Five First Saturdays, and trust that the same mother who weeps with us will also lead us home.

Reprinted with permission from Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace.

Share









