Why Obama will be the biggest loser of the 2024 election if Trump defeats Harris

(Conservative Treehouse) — If things go according to the current outlook, the biggest loser this week will not be Kamala, it will be Barack Obama. In specific terms his legacy is on the line.

Kamala Harris would not be in position without the moves Chicago Jesus made in 2020 together with James Clyburn. Obama/Clyburn picked Senator Harris.

Kamala would not be in 2024 position, were it not for the intervention of Chicago Jesus, Pelosi, and the upper echelon of DNC control officers. Once again, Obama stepped in to support Kamala. Barack Obama, together with Eric Holder, then selected Tim Walz.

This week, it’s not just the insufferable Kamala on the ballot, it’s Obama, and he knows it. That’s why he has enlisted his closest peers in the media to support her, and by extension protect him. They are tied together.

Even with the media intention to present a “dead heat” contest and fraudulent Kamala “momentum,” which really isn’t about MAGA, they know that doesn’t work now; the effort to pull the goalie in the 3rd period is more about giving the base some hope because they are worried the core has given up and won’t bother to turn up on Tuesday.

The left can see the same raw early vote data we can, but their pretending is necessary because they have a leader who desperately needs to stay relevant for their identity to survive beyond Tuesday.

Who are the Democrats without Obama?

They need morale. Yes, even in defeat, they need a morale message that can keep the movement alive. Because without it, the Obama era truly does end just as fast as it came in.

The need for control is a reaction to fear. It’s not losing the election they fear, it’s losing relevance within a political apparatus whose modern identity is built upon Chicago Jesus.

The same relevance motive and intent apply toward leftist media. There are lots of people desperate to cling to the last vestiges of something that is gone.

The era ends on Tuesday. Obama knows it, and the media know it. Kamala is clueless.

The most ironic aspect to this political dynamic will be missed by most.

President Obama rose to power in 2008 because the 18-25-year-old Millennials built him up and believed his BS. In 2024 it is the 18-25-year-old Gen Z who will take him down, because they don’t.

