Will Justin Trudeau finally follow the science and ban puberty blockers?

With the UK NHS’s recent policy change banning the use of puberty blockers on minors, we need to redouble our efforts to urge Mr. Trudeau to 'follow the science' and do the right thing for Canada’s children.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — When it comes to child sex-change “treatments,” why does the Trudeau government refuse to follow the science? In fact, they are following quack science! Why do they continue to jeopardize children’s health and well-being in the face of all the evidence?

Just this past week, the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) announced an official policy change in the medical treatment of children experiencing gender incongruence or gender dysphoria. The use of puberty-blocking drugs is now forbidden for children under age 16 in England.

Praise God! England’s children will now be saved from these harmful and irreversible “treatments.”

Citing a lack of evidence for the “safety and clinical effectiveness” of puberty blockers, the NHS has made the laudable decision to protect the lives of children. As anyone can see from statistics, “gender transitioning” has become an explosive fad among young people, particularly girls. It is grounded in pop culture and politics, not reality. The truth is that nearly all children who identify as transgender come to accept their true, biological sex in their adult years.

The NHS has even warned parents and families not to try to circumvent their new policy by seeking out puberty-blocking drugs illicitly: “Children, young people and their families are strongly discouraged from getting puberty blockers or gender affirming hormones from unregulated sources or online providers.”

This policy change was a hard-fought win that came on the heels of the Keira Bell ruling back in 2020. Miss Bell had pursued a gender transition as a troubled teen. She was put on puberty blockers at age 16 and had a double mastectomy at age 20. However, she soon regretted this decision and the permanent harm it caused to her body and her relationships. She began to “de-transition” back to her true gender and then took the Tavistock Clinic, which was responsible for her “treatment,” to court.

The judgement of the U.K. High Court was that children are generally not competent to understand the long-term risks and consequences of “transgender treatments,” and that they are not able to give proper consent .

Meanwhile, here in Canada, the Trudeau government completely ignored the findings of the U.K. High Court. In fact, they have done absolutely nothing to safeguard our children from the fallacious fad of “gender transitioning”.

Instead, the Trudeau Liberals, with the help of the New Democratic Party (NDP), have chosen to propagate the lies of transgenderism and gender ideology. They did this by launching a federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” by providing $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives, and by enacting a “conversion therapy” ban (Bill C-4), which aims to prevent parents, counsellors, and pastors from helping children accept their God-given bodies.

This is only pushing more Canadian children into harmful and irreversible sex-change “treatments” and surgeries.

Now, with the NHS’s recent policy change in the U.K., we need to redouble our efforts to urge Mr. Trudeau to “follow the science” and do the right thing for Canada’s children. We are calling on his government to propose a new federal health policy that bans the use of puberty blockers and sex-change drugs and surgeries for children.

Help us to get the message across by signing our “Stop Child Sex-Change” petition and sending Mr. Trudeau and your provincial premier one of our “Stop Child Sex-Change” postcards.

You can sign the petition and order the postcards here: https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/petition/id/38

If you have already signed our petition, please take a moment to forward this email to your friends and family, and encourage them to sign as well.

The Trudeau government is increasingly viewed as a laughingstock on the world stage for all its extreme policies – whether internet censorship, crackdowns on freedom of expression and assembly, its out-of-control euthanasia program, or its radical support of abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. If Mr. Trudeau persists in promoting child sex-change, it will only be another black mark on his record – at the expense of the health and well-being of hundreds of children.

Please sign and share our petition to Mr. Trudeau today and help put an end to the quack science of child sex-change!

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

