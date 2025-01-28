Will Trump stand up to Netanyahu and help broker lasting peace in the Middle East?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs explains that bringing lasting peace to the Middle East would be a 'tremendous success' for President Donald Trump. Yet to do this would mean standing up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — For a brief and bracing insight into the reality of U.S. foreign policy, the analysis of the realist Professor Jeffrey Sachs is a welcome corrective to the mainstream narrative.

In a few brief extracts from his exchanges with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Sachs spells out the basic facts about why the U.S. has been waging forever war – and why this is not in the interests of the American people. The U.S., he tells the audience of “Judging Freedom,” has been “giving away” its foreign policy.

What is more, it seems Donald Trump has been listening to Sachs, too.

Speaking to traditional Catholic Napolitano on January 14, Sachs taught viewers a simple lesson:

“If you give United States foreign policy to some other government … believe me, we will not get what is in the interest of the United States.”

He explained this means that the U.S. is handing its power to a foreign faction.

“Everything that we decide is going to be determined by the Ukrainians, or it’s going to be determined by the Israelis…”

Not only is this not in the American national interest – but it is not in the interest of these nations, either, according to Sachs.

“We won’t even get what is in the real interest of those other countries. We’ll get what is in the interest perhaps of a few politicians in those other countries who suddenly have the U.S. at their beck and call.”

The Jewish-American Columbia professor then underlines the difference between the people of Ukraine and the Zelensky regime. The regime is backed by the former U.S. government. Sachs makes the same distinction between the people of Israel and the current leadership under Benjamin Netanyahu.

This significant point should remind people with whom they are standing, when they claim to stand with America’s partners in war.

Sachs is a Jewish former Harvard professor who now teaches at the University of Columbia. A strong supporter of a ceasefire, he turned to the question of peace in the Middle East:

“I’m really hoping not just for a ceasefire in the next days which would be wonderful news – but true peace in the Middle East.”

Sachs is not alone in calling for peace under Trump. New Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on January 21 that under the Trump administration “the U.S. will promote peace around the world in the U.S. national interest.”

Sachs’ remarks seem timely, being followed by a strong statement against the kind of “phony” wars Sachs says the U.S. has been waging, by handing over its foreign policy to foreign state-level actors.

He reminded viewers that for peace to be possible, not only must the Palestinians have a state, “but it requires that the United States exercise its own foreign policy” to do so.

Bringing lasting peace to the Middle East would be a “tremendous success” for President Trump, Sachs explained. Yet to do this would mean standing up to Netanyahu. For a permanent end to this forever war, according to Sachs, Trump must “say to the Israelis, ‘Whether you like it or not – the whole world is saying we want peace.’”

Sachs would later go on to credit and congratulate Trump for brokering the ceasefire in Gaza.

Will Trump go on to pursue the path to “a lasting peace in the Middle East” as outlined by Sachs?

It may be more likely than you think.

“This is not democracy. This is a game.”

Another remarkable speech from Sachs was posted by Donald Trump on his own Truth Social on January 7. It described U.S. ally Benjamin Netanyahu in unflattering terms.

Days before taking office Trump posted a video of Sachs speaking at the University of Cambridge in England. Speaking of the significance of this fact, Napolitano said, “Jeff, if you could have the ear of the president-elect, millions of human beings’ lives could be saved.”

What Sachs said in that video may prove to be shocking to Americans – and not just for the way in which Israel’s leader is described.

Sachs began by saying the U.S. is “not a democracy” – but a “game of narrative.”

“The Deep State has these wars, and they are all phony. Some of them you don’t even know about.”

Sachs uses the example of the US perception of the war in Syria: “You may hear from grown up reporters Russia intervened in Syria.”

Sachs says these reporters are either “lying through their teeth” about – or unaware of – Barack Obama’s presidential order to the CIA to overthrow the Syrian government four years beforehand.

“Why did the U.S. invade Iraq in 2003?”

Sachs says this “completely phony war” came from Benjamin Netanyahu. He also explained how it was marketed to Americans through fear and manipulation.

“They actually did focus groups in the fall of 2002 on how to sell that war to the American people. Abe Shulsky was the PR genius who sold that war to Americans.”

As Responsible Statecraft reports, Sachs is right about Shulsky, and right about the Deep State. Shulsky is now a senior fellow of the Hudson Institute, the Deep State neocon think tank set up by Herman Kahn, and author of a textbook on intelligence called Silent Warfare.

Sachs explains that “since 1995” Netanyahu has been convinced that the only way to “defeat Hamas and Hezbollah is by toppling the governments that support them.”

“And that is Iraq, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.”

Sachs points out that Netanyahu is “still trying to get us to fight a war with Iran today.”

It is clear from Sachs’ analysis that Netanyahu – being so much part of the problem – cannot be part of any solution that is serious about peace.

Bin Laden ‘a U.S. creation’

Remarkably, the president of the United States is now listening to a man who explained that “Osama Bin Laden was a U.S. creation,” and that the U.S. “has been at war in the Middle East since 2001 … and has backed the Sunni jihadis since 1979.”

Sachs speaks candidly about issues of crucial importance to Americans – and to the world – whose past coverage has done more to obscure reality than report it.

If you would like to escape the narrative game, Jeffrey Sachs’s brief videos are a great way out of the mainstream media trap.

With Trump reposting some of his most hard-hitting points, perhaps the U.S. has hope of reclaiming its foreign policy from the interests of foreign powers and realizing the dream of national security through world peace.

