With ‘Pride Month’ looming, Alberta takes on pornographic books in school libraries

Campaign Life Coalition has organized the third annual National 'Pride' Flag Walk-Out Day starting this Friday to ensure educators know the LGBT agenda must be removed from schools.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Sometimes things seem to happen in God’s timing.

Just five days out from the start of LGBT “Pride” Month, when schools across Canada will raise the homosexual and transgender “Pride” Flag starting June 1st, the Alberta government of Premier Danielle Smith announced plans to ban pornographic books from school libraries throughout the province.

Can you guess which types of reading materials will be most affected by the new restrictions?

That’s right, a lot of them will be LGBT-themed pornographic books, complete with illustrated scenes of oral sex and other explicit acts, that have been smuggled into Alberta’s K-12 schools under the guise of “LGBT inclusion.”

In a live-streamed press conference held Tuesday May 27th, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, gave shocking descriptions of some of the graphic sex acts and explicit sexual language that has been found in elementary schools throughout the province. He also launched a parental consultation survey to help guide the government in how to create safety standards for school libraries.

One example provided as reference material by Minister Nicolaides was a graphic novel titled Gender Queer, by author Maia Kobabe, which shows homosexual characters engaging in oral sex, using sex toys, and much more inappropriate content.

I pray that parents respond powerfully to the survey and confirm the Alberta government in its wise decision to move forward with banning all pornographic books, including the LGBT ones, from every school library.

One thing is certain…

The LGBT lobby will be furious.

Activists and “allies” in that community have spent years smuggling these types of books into the schools. I would not be surprised if gay activists sue the government to keep the gay porn on the library shelves.

And do you know what symbol has blazed a path for this kind of content to be embraced in our schools over the years, not only in Alberta, but in every province and territory?

The “Pride” Flag.

It’s time for parents to demand that this sexually-charged symbol no longer be displayed at their children’s schools, whether public or Catholic.

To help drive home this message to our school administrators, Campaign Life Coalition has organized the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, taking place Friday May 30th and Monday June 2nd.

To take part in this peaceful protest, all you have to do is keep your sons, daughters and grandkids home from school in protest of “Pride Month”.

Here’s how you can participate:

Keep your children home from school on Friday, May 30th and Monday, June 2nd to protest the “Pride” flag raisings taking place in schools across Canada.

Spread the word to other parents, students, and community members about the walk-out and the reasons behind it.

Contact your school principal and your school board trustees and express your concerns about the inappropriateness of the controversial LGBT pride flag being allowed in schools. You may also choose to tell them that’s why your child was kept home from school.

Pray for our nation, our school officials, and our children, that they may be protected from the harmful influences of homosexual and Transgender ideologies.

For more information on how you can participate in the National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, visit our website. We also have a sign-up form, here, to help us keep track of how many families will be participating and which schools will be affected.

We have details and resources about the event, including a list of pray-ins we’ve planned on Monday, June 2nd, at school boards and diocesan offices—in places like Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto, and also, for the first time, in Kitchener and Oshawa.

These “pray-ins” are an opportunity to peacefully pray for one hour and provide public witness.

Even if you don’t have kids in school, you’re welcome to join us in calling for a turn away from Pride and towards Jesus.

Join us from Friday, May 30th to Monday, June 2nd, for the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day and let your voice be heard.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

