With trillions at stake, the cleaving between West and East is becoming tenuous

The economies of Russia, China, Iran, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt and the expanded BRICS+ nations are all well positioned to grow, as the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the E.U. are well positioned to shrink.

(Conservative Treehouse) — When I say the cleaving is becoming tenuous, do not take that expression to indicate the Western global alliance will back down, they will not. However, as the fracturing of the global economic systems cleave into two very distinct formations, the citizens forced to live in the Western control system are going to experience a secondary position of life that will be entirely new. Within that dynamic, the political leaders are increasingly isolated; that’s the real “non-pretending” story as expressed.

We have followed this modern construct around the issue of energy production for quite a while. More recently, those who control the systems have become more desperate because the consequences have become far more visible.

In the big picture the world is separating, cleaving into two polar economic regions based on energy use. The yellow team, following the WEF climate change agenda and deploying all economic tools to shift wealth and control populations; the carbon tax is at the end of this rainbow. The grey team are continuing to exploit traditional oil, coal and gas development and provide cheap and abundant energy products; economic prosperity is at the end of this managed transition.

Now, we are entering a phase of extreme consequence. This is the inflection point when the Western Alliance is most vulnerable, because the people affected by the design are not happy with the outcomes so far. The BRICS+ and traditional energy development nations are gaining geopolitical influence. Can the Western Alliance keep their citizens complacent? That’s the question.

LONDON (Politico) — World leaders will touch down in Dubai next week for a climate change conference they’re billing yet again as the final off-ramp before catastrophe. But war, money squabbles and political headaches back home are already crowding the fate of the planet from the agenda. The breakdown of the Earth’s climate has for decades been the most important yet somehow least urgent of global crises, shoved to one side the moment politicians face a seemingly more acute problem. Even in 2023 — almost certainly the most scorching year in recorded history [LifeSiteNews comment: this is not at all true], with temperatures spawning catastrophic floods, wildfires and heat waves across the globe — the climate effort faces a bewildering array of distractions, headwinds and dismal prospects. … The best outcome for the climate from the 13-day meeting, which is known as COP28 and opens Nov. 30, would be an unambiguous statement from almost 200 countries on how they intend to hasten their plans to cut fossil fuels, alongside new commitments from the richest nations on the planet to assist the poorest. But the odds against that happening are rising. Instead, the U.S. and its European allies are still struggling to cement a fragile deal with developing countries about an international climate-aid fund that had been hailed as the historic accomplishment of last year’s summit. Meanwhile, a populist backlash against the costs of green policies has governments across Europe pulling back – a reverse wave that would become an American-led tsunami if Donald Trump recaptures the White House next year. And across the developing world, the rise of energy and food prices stoked by the pandemic and the Ukraine war has caused inflation and debt to spiral, heightening the domestic pressure on climate-minded governments to spend their money on their most acute needs first.

If the WEF/Obama/Globalists had lost the 2020 election, this wouldn’t even be a consideration right now. Then again, that’s exactly why they went to such extremes to regain footing through the weaponized manipulation of the 2020 USA election.

This is yet another “Biden is disposable” overlay. The multinational corps (World Bank, WEF, etc), who are posed to financially benefit from the “climate change” agenda, need to keep the purchased Western politicians on track. The sheeple foot soldiers now have years of indoctrination behind them – they will play a critical role.

The Western Alliance will have smaller economies overall, but the scope of the wealth will be assembled in a smaller group of people. The result is more money in fewer hands, and that is entirely the objective. From that position, control becomes easier and the socioeconomic ramifications then begin to take place (social scores, energy equity, etc).

What is shared in that link above is really the outline of how the management of the system becomes more tenuous as people within the Western Alliance start to awaken to the reality of what is creating their misery. Ultimately, this is why the climate control people view Donald Trump as their greatest adversary.

Biden has no clue; he’s just doing what the BlackRock Inc. group tell him to do, in order to support their advanced investment allocations. Climate change is a hoax similar to the Biden election victory.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

