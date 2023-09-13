Women deserve an alternative to the anti-Christian values of the fashion industry

My sister and I started the clothing brand Betty Hannah so women don’t have to compromise their values to wear what they want. Our company is named after our great-grandmother who grew up in the 1920s in a small town in Michigan.

Betty Hannah had a love for fashion but couldn’t afford the latest high fashions from Paris or New York. Instead she used her God-given talent and resourcefulness to design her own wardrobe, becoming known as the most fashionable girl in town.

At age 18, our great grandmother left her hometown and moved to Detroit where she landed a job, met her husband, and raised a family all while making a mark in style.