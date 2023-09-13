Women deserve an alternative to the anti-Christian values of the fashion industry

(LifeSiteNews) — One afternoon, I was scrolling my Instagram feed when I saw a bearded man twirling in linen dresses from Son de Flor to show how he “styled” them – complete with hats, a purse, and belts.
Son de Flor, the brand that posted the video, makes dresses popular with “trad wife” types who appreciate cottage-core style. Over the next few days, the cross-dressing man derided appalled customers in the comment section. Soon after, a founder of Son de Flor released a video defending their “inclusivity.”
They’re not the first female clothing company to feature male models. Other well-known brands that advertise men in womenswear include Anthropologie and Sezane.
Normalizing men in women’s clothing is only the latest assault in a full-fledged war on conservative, Christian values by the fashion industry.
My sister and I started the clothing brand Betty Hannah so women don’t have to compromise their values to wear what they want. Our company is named after our great-grandmother who grew up in the 1920s in a small town in Michigan.
Betty Hannah had a love for fashion but couldn’t afford the latest high fashions from Paris or New York. Instead she used her God-given talent and resourcefulness to design her own wardrobe, becoming known as the most fashionable girl in town.
At age 18, our great grandmother left her hometown and moved to Detroit where she landed a job, met her husband, and raised a family all while making a mark in style.
If you feel ignored, scorned, or bullied into submission by the behemoth $1.7 trillion apparel industry, I hope you can find inspiration in Betty Hannah’s story like we did. We loved her creative ability to make her own alternative.
My sister and I have no formal training in fashion design, but we figured it out because we felt, perhaps ironically or perhaps by design, shunned by an “inclusive” industry.
For decades apparel companies have been sexualizing teen girls and women through provocative fashions. Starting in our teen years, we struggled to find dresses that were cute, stylish, and appropriate enough for church.
Since then, the sexual vices promoted by clothing brands have only become more perverse.
They have moved beyond sexualizing women and are now mocking us or trying to erase us altogether by glorifying men who wear our clothes.
They shamelessly groom children through clothing that is Pride-themed, “gender neutral,” or meant for binding or tucking.
Fashion house Balenciaga found they took it too far when an advertising campaign landed them in hot water. It featured children holding BDSM teddy bears and documents about child pornography as a prop. While Balenciaga erased their campaign this time, a brand may try again in a few years when they think the culture has degraded enough.
When Target launched a Pride collection of “tuck-friendly” swimsuits for children – designed by a gay trans who is fond of occult symbols – many conservatives called for a boycott.
I agree wholeheartedly with the boycott and haven’t shopped at Target since.
But conservatives can do more than walk away and boycott. This moment demands courage and bold action. We need to create better products, build moral companies, and outmatch the cultural influence of Balenciaga, Target, or Son de Flor.
At Betty Hannah, we are finding success by designing high quality clothing that reflects a woman’s feminine self. As Catholic Christians, we know what a woman is. The dignity of the feminine nature, created by God, inspires our designs.
Conservative entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers should take our boycott money and put it into clothing companies that aren’t run by satanic pedophiles or degenerates.
Our post-Christian society desperately needs a revival in every facet of art and culture. Fashion is an underutilized art in the counterculture war. What we wear is a powerful tool to convey what we believe.
Audrey Cole is a founder of Betty Hannah, an American clothing company that believes women shouldn’t have to compromise who they are to wear what they want.