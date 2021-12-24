Working at LifeSite has been a life-changing labor of love

In a time of tumult and uncertainty, LifeSiteNews is an island of sanity and stability, and I am so grateful for it.

(LifeSiteNews) — This Christmas I am extremely grateful. About a year ago I responded to a job listing for Website Developer at LifeSiteNews. At the time I never thought I would get the job, but I applied anyway. I have been a long-time reader of the site, and in the back of my head I thought that it would be incredible to work for this news site that I respected so much. To my surprise I got a response. And I have been working part time for LSN since then.

I assume you are wondering why I am telling you about this, but for me it has been a life changing thing to be able to do this work that I love while supporting an organization that I so highly respect! And at the same time, to be able in a small way push forward the work of the Lord in this fallen and lost world.

I am a website developer. I have been doing this work since 1999. The world of tech, and specifically my field of web development, has always been run by liberally minded people, but in the last 5–10 years it has become so woke, so progressive, and so socially authoritarian that simply discussing projects with colleagues had become so insufferable that I found myself becoming jaded and despairing about the future of our great nation.

Every week, my colleagues would denigrate my values (with impunity), they would throw my deeply held beliefs in my face and slander them as outdated and hateful ideals. Every week I would have to hold my tongue because I was afraid that defending myself would be viewed as a hate crime and would get me sent to sensitivity training — and possibly affect my ability to make a living and take care of my family.

But then LifeSiteNews came into my life. I know, if you are reading this, that you appreciate the truth and love for life that is promoted here, but that truly is the tip of the iceberg. From the top to the very bottom, this organization is filled with people that are genuinely faithful and godly disciples of Christ. We pray together, we study together, we celebrate and grieve together. It is the literally the polar opposite of any place I have ever worked at.

That is why I am so grateful this Christmas, and I am so excited about the months and years to come. And all of this is only possible because of you, our readers and donors. This Christmas season I want to personally thank all of you for your support and your dedication to the cause of life and freedom in this world.

Lives are being changed because of the work done here, I can attest to the change it has made in my life, and I can also witness to the value of the knowledge that is shared here, and how it has improved (and even saved) the lives of people that I personally know and love.

In a time of tumult and uncertainty, LifeSiteNews is an island of sanity and stability, and I am so grateful for it. Thank you all for the part you play in this life saving work. Merry Christmas!

