You may not know the real story behind the attempted TikTok ban in the US

(LifeSiteNews) — Most people who are aware that the internet functions as Satan’s window have a happy aversion to apps like TikTok. Few people over 40 have downloaded the app, but it has been proving to be surprisingly useful for bringing the raw truth about the Gaza genocide to the world.

This has created a problem for the United States government. The U.S. is the world’s leading champion of free speech, after all, and the platform simply allows users to produce brief videos – called TikToks – in which they can say and do largely as they please.

Though mainstream media has pushed the line that TikTok should be banned due to its Chinese ownership – another case of foreign, not Chinese, influence in the United States appears to be the real culprit.

Did you know that the same Jewish groups responsible for pushing out Ivy League university leaders were also behind forcing the government to ban TikTok? https://t.co/1yyborsldb pic.twitter.com/LUwlkr2VnL — Vincent James (@davincentjames) January 19, 2025

The first video shows the ADL’s Jonathon Greenblatt making the case to ban TikTok, as the platform had seen millions use it to broadcast disturbingly solid evidence and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, seemingly more than on any other social media app.

The second shows Mitt Romney and Antony Blinken discussing this problem, and why the platform is a problem that therefore must be made to go away.

CBS News said on January 19:

“Lawmakers and U.S. officials have sounded the alarm for years about the supposed risks that TikTok’s ties to China pose to national security…” Then they explain why the deadline came on Sunday:

“Congress moved last year to force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its stake in the app or be cut off from the U.S. market. The law gave the company a deadline of Jan. 19 – one day before a new president would take office.”

That new president had something to say immediately. On Sunday Trump had posted “Save TikTok” on his Truth Social – and announced at his pre-inauguration “victory rally” that “as of today, TikTok is back.”

BREAKING: Trump Says, “As of Today, TikTok Is Back!” In Historic Victory Rally On The Eve of His Inauguration WATCH LIVE:https://t.co/4h6dLDF12d pic.twitter.com/kkc1gwtVnR — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 19, 2025

Trump has proposed a new deal involving “50 percent American ownership” to “prevent TikTok from going dark.

Trump is saving TikTok. Pay attention, Gen Z. pic.twitter.com/IAO7rN6i2j — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 19, 2025

The platform was briefly suspended from sale in the U.S. but has now resumed downloads. Yet the story of a threat to U.S. national security does not end there.

Free speech limitations

The chilling tendency of free speech limitation is not an American tradition, but it is one which may be coming to a country near you. What is more, it may involve terms and conditions – such as your phone exploding if you like the “wrong” posts.

A rumor reported only in the Hebrew-language press suggests that one condition for the Gaza deal is the lifting of sanctions on Israeli spyware company NSO.

Their cyber-surveillance software weapon, known as “Pegasus,” can be used by governments and private corporations to spy on your phone or your computer – without you having to click any suspicious links.

This “no click” surveillance tool was banned in 2021, when President Joe Biden blacklisted NSO in the U.S. The company has sought to leverage negotiations for peace in Gaza, seeking to see the US sanctions on its company lifted.

As far back as November 2023, Politico reported: “Blacklisted Israeli spyware company NSO Group is looking to make inroads with the Biden administration amid the conflict in the Middle East, in part of a larger effort to reverse sanctions against the company.”

Politico noted: “Multiple reports have alleged that the company’s spyware, Pegasus, has been used for nefarious means, including hacking of journalists, activists, and officials. The company is also facing multiple lawsuits in U.S. federal court.”

Now, in part of a rumored “side deal” made by President Trump, the sanctions may be lifted.

The use of Pegasus would see a dream of ADL President Jonathon Greenblatt come one step closer to reality. He spoke to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on January 7, calling for the creation of a new Israeli army unit to use the “ingenuity” of the exploding pager attacks to combat rising “antisemitism” across the West.

Pegasus would allow Greenblatt’s new military wing to check your devices for “antisemitic” content, that is, anything critical of Israel and its policies and genocidal actions. He has called for the use the same technology seen in the pager attacks on “antisemites” in what he now calls the “J7”: the U.S., Canada, Australia, Argentina, the U.K., France, and Germany.

If Greenblatt gets Pegasus, plus the “ingenuity” of Israeli military intelligence, he could possibly make your phone explode at will or greatly facilitate the enforcement of new criminal laws prohibiting any spoken or published criticisms of Israeli government policies and actions.

This is what he appears to be calling for in his recent push for the recognition of “antisemitism” as the “eighth front” in a global war “online and offline.”

As Colonel Douglas Macgregor has said, an “antisemite” these days is simply “anybody that doesn’t want to unconditionally support Israel.” The Israeli goal is to squash all criticisms of and exposures of its nasty deeds.

Big Zionist Brother would be watching all humans with cell phones and other electronic communication devices.

This is not science fiction, though it appears to be so.

The promise of the Pegasus cyber-surveillance weapon could bring Israel’s war home to you. To your home, and to the phone in your hands, anywhere around the globe that has Internet access.

Perhaps under Trump you could make a TikTok about that now.

