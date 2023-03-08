Please add your name as LifeSite commits the souls of our loved ones who have perished or been injured by the poisonous and experimental COVID “vaccines” to the love and mercy of God. VAERS data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,287,595 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines in the US, including 28,532 deaths and 235,041 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 27, 2022. Countless loved ones were ruthlessly forced to take the COVID “vaccines”: many were threatened with loss of employment, others deceived by corrupt medical professionals, and many […]



Please add your name as LifeSite commits the souls of our loved ones who have perished or been injured by the poisonous and experimental COVID “vaccines” to the love and mercy of God.



VAERS data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,287,595 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines in the US, including 28,532 deaths and 235,041 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 27, 2022.

Countless loved ones were ruthlessly forced to take the COVID “vaccines”: many were threatened with loss of employment, others deceived by corrupt medical professionals, and many even chastised by spiritual leaders for their hesitancy and skepticism.

Now, with some passing away and many more injured as a result of the COVID “vaccine” that followed, not a word of compassion has been given to the surviving families who bare the burden of loss or injury.

As a result, LifeSite has chosen to raise our voices together to heaven, in solidarity with our entire LifeSite family, and pray for those who have been impacted by injury or the loss of life due to the COVID “vaccines.”

We submit grandparents, parents, spouses, siblings, relatives, and friends to the mercy of God Our Father, who has already given His only begotten Son as the true Healer of the world.

By adding your name, you join the entire LifeSite family in offering this special prayer:

Our Lord Jesus Christ — the true Physican of Soul and Body — we pray that you receive the repose of the souls of all those who were deceived and coerced into taking the experimental COVID drugs and have now, through no fault of their own, met an untimely and unjust death.

May your mercy also be shown to those who are injured and their carers.

Bring comfort to us, Lord. We ask that You draw close your Church here on Earth, who now navigate a world without those whom we love, because of the poisons that so many of our loves ones were given through deception and coercion.

May we set our sight on You, the only true Healer of the world, who gave Your Body and Blood for our salvation, and may we experience some of that salvation now, as solace, during our time of mourning or sickness.

To all of our loved ones, may eternal rest be granted unto them, O Lord. Let Your perpetual light shine upon them and may their souls — and the souls of all the faithful departed — rest in peace. Amen.