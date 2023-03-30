Pledge to pray for peace ahead of ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

Too many lives are being destroyed as a result of the transgender ideology.

The ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ is set to proceed in Washington D.C. on April 1st despite the tragic shooting of 3 children and 3 adults by a gender-confused woman in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), who train transgender activists to use guns, the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance” event promises to bring together some of the most dangerous left-wing ideologues from Antifa and TRAN to wreak havoc around the capitol.

LifeSiteNews is therefore asking you to pledge to pray for peace, so that God’s people are protected from this irrational, violent movement that has already cost the lives of six innocent people this week.

