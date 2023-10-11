Pledge your prayers and fasting for peace as bishops in Holy Land call for end to hostilities

Add your name to those who will pray and fast for peace on October 17.

people will pray and fast for peace in the Holy Land.

The Catholic bishops of the Holy Land are calling on people around the world to join them in prayer and fasting for peace to reign in the Holy Land as the death toll mounts among Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

Please sign up today to pray and fast on October 17 for an end to violence and bloodshed in the land of Christ’s birth.

In a letter from the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa of Jerusalem has asked that Tuesday, October 17, be a day of fasting, astinence and prayer.

“We ask that on Tuesday, October 17, everyone hold a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer. Let us organize prayer times with Eucharistic adoration and with the recitation of the Rosary to Our Blessed Virgin Mary”, Patriarch Pizzaballa wrote. “Although most probably in many parts of our dioceses circumstances will not permit large gatherings, it is possible to organize simple and sober common moments of prayer in parishes, religious communities, and families.”

Here is the Catholic Patriarch’s letter in full:

“Since he is not the God of disorder but of peace” (1 Cor. 14,33)

Dear brothers and sisters,

May the Lord indeed give us His peace!

The pain and dismay at what is happening is great. Once again we find ourselves in the midst of a political and military crisis. We have suddenly been catapulted into a sea of unprecedented violence. The hatred, which we have unfortunately already been experiencing for too long, will increase even more, and the ensuing spiral of violence will create more destruction. Everything seems to speak of death.

Yet, in this time of sorrow and dismay, we do not want to remain helpless. We cannot let death and its sting (1 Cor 15:55) be the only word we hear.

That is why we feel the need to pray, to turn our hearts to God the Father. Only in this way we can draw the strength and serenity needed to endure these hard times, by turning to Him, in prayer and intercession, to implore and cry out to God amidst this anguish.

On behalf of all the Ordinaries of the Holy Land, I invite all parishes and religious communities to a day of fasting and prayer for peace and reconciliation.

We ask that on Tuesday, October 17, everyone hold a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer. Let us organize prayer times with Eucharistic adoration and with the recitation of the Rosary to Our Blessed Virgin Mary. Although most probably in many parts of our dioceses circumstances will not permit large gatherings, it is possible to organize simple and sober common moments of prayer in parishes, religious communities, and families.

This is the way we all come together despite everything, and unite collectively in prayer, to deliver to God the Father our thirst for peace, justice, and reconciliation.

With sincere prayers for all,

+Pierbattista Card. Pizzaballa

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

President of the ACOHL

Share











