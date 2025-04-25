Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope

The novena starts on Monday, 28 April. Those who join below will be emailed the prayers and video every morning.

Bishop Joseph Strickland will be leading a novena for the upcoming conclave and election of a new pope.

The novena begins on Monday, April 28, and will be published on LifeSiteNews. People who join using the form above will receive each day’s video and prayer text in their inbox.

The final day of the novena is set for Tuesday, May 6, which is the earliest date the conclave can take place.

Church law stipulates that the conclave must begin between 15 and 20 days after the pope dies, making May 11 the latest day it can start.

