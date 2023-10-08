Pledge to pray for the heroic pro-life rescuers facing 11 years in jail

people are praying for the heroic pro-life rescuers who are facing 11 years in jail for saving babies from abortion.

Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. (John 15:13)

LifeSiteNews is launching this special prayer pledge to spiritually support the 9 pro-life rescuers who could be sentenced to 11 years in prison this May for trying to save babies from abortion.

The sacrifices they have made for the unborn are nothing short of heroic, knowing as they entered abortion facilities that they might spend over a decade in prison for trying to “rescue those who are being taken away to death” (Prov. 24:11-12).

We therefore pray for the rescuers:

that they will be consoled by God’s presence throughout this ordeal

that God’s grace will guide the judges in exonerating them

that, should they be unjustly sentenced, their reward will be all the greater in heaven

that the unborn whom they love so greatly will be spared death

Please sign and share this prayer pledge with as many people as possible.

Paulette Harlow, the ninth defendant, is not pictured above.

